I Need You to Read This Very Carefully...
I can't believe my eyes, and need yours to reassure me that I am not going mad...
  
Aya
7
The FINAL SOLUTION in Gaza is happening
We have lost
  
Aya
25
The MASSIVE importance of the Shipley 4 Trial -
The 4 took sledgehammers to Teledyne's factory in Shipley to stop weaponry being sent to Israel
  
Aya
11
"The difference between you and us is that you support racism and racial hierarchy and we reject it."
The entire Western Empire summarised in a single blistering sentence.
  
Aya
15
The UK Government's Complete Surrender of Sovereignty to Israel
UK State interests are subservient to that of the Israeli state. We are in a constitutional crisis.
  
Aya
5

September 2024

The only thing that protects the Children of Gaza - a video that everyone must watch
Their beauty and our failure encompassed in one short conversation
  
Aya
8
The COCONUT Trial - the insane suppression of Muslims in the UK
Muslims are dragged to courts for what white men aren't. Welcome to 1984.
  
Aya
3
RESILIENCE - the Unconquerable Superpower of the Palestinians
Israel kills and tortures in increasing rage because they cannot kill the resilience of the Palestinians.
  
Aya
5

August 2024

The UK won't stop arms sales to Israel because they don't understand what a 'weapon' is
More mental acrobatics and disingenuity from the UK's 'greatest' legal minds
  
Aya
5
The EMMYs are not worthy of BISAN OWDA
Bisan is not vying for a stupid prize: she is putting her life on the line to document truth for the rest of time
  
Aya
13
Israeli Impunity has united all Western populations to Extreme Violence
If the IDF can get away with it, why shouldn't they?
  
Aya
12
Crying, "It's a WAR CRIME!" is the most GENIUS form of population control the Imperialist Genociders have ever invented
It's a war crime? And...what?
  
Aya
10
