Challenge the Narrative
I Need You to Read This Very Carefully...
I can't believe my eyes, and need yours to reassure me that I am not going mad...
Oct 24
Aya
The FINAL SOLUTION in Gaza is happening
We have lost
Oct 23
Aya
The MASSIVE importance of the Shipley 4 Trial -
The 4 took sledgehammers to Teledyne's factory in Shipley to stop weaponry being sent to Israel
Oct 7
Aya
"The difference between you and us is that you support racism and racial hierarchy and we reject it."
The entire Western Empire summarised in a single blistering sentence.
Oct 3
Aya
The UK Government's Complete Surrender of Sovereignty to Israel
UK State interests are subservient to that of the Israeli state. We are in a constitutional crisis.
Oct 1
Aya
September 2024
The only thing that protects the Children of Gaza - a video that everyone must watch
Their beauty and our failure encompassed in one short conversation
Sep 17
Aya
The COCONUT Trial - the insane suppression of Muslims in the UK
Muslims are dragged to courts for what white men aren't. Welcome to 1984.
Sep 16
Aya
RESILIENCE - the Unconquerable Superpower of the Palestinians
Israel kills and tortures in increasing rage because they cannot kill the resilience of the Palestinians.
Sep 7
Aya
August 2024
The UK won't stop arms sales to Israel because they don't understand what a 'weapon' is
More mental acrobatics and disingenuity from the UK's 'greatest' legal minds
Aug 31
Aya
The EMMYs are not worthy of BISAN OWDA
Bisan is not vying for a stupid prize: she is putting her life on the line to document truth for the rest of time
Aug 28
Aya
Israeli Impunity has united all Western populations to Extreme Violence
If the IDF can get away with it, why shouldn't they?
Aug 16
Aya
Crying, "It's a WAR CRIME!" is the most GENIUS form of population control the Imperialist Genociders have ever invented
It's a war crime? And...what?
Aug 14
Aya
