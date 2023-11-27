Why subscribe?

Hi, my name is Aya (nickname) and my writing challenges the falsehoods we are told daily to maintain the status quo, with real facts, evidence and proof. We are living in a time where reality has been inverted, eerily just as George Orwell predicted in his book, 1984. Our collective and individual humanity has been attacked and pummelled from so many directions, that we are now living in a world where grown adults set fire to the homes of asylum seekers, and post laughing face emojis on news stories about desperate refugee children drowning in the English Channel. There is something very wrong with our world. And it is up to us, its inhabitants, in our majority, to change it.

I have been endorsed by Chris Hedges, Craig Murray, Richard Medhurst and George Galloway and ran for Parliament as a total unknown in the last UK general election 2024. Amazingly, I did not come last. Even more amazingly, I managed to get, “For Britain, For Gaza” written on the ballot form.

The main focus in my writing is really us: we - the human potential of all of us to bring change together to make a world which delivers for us all fairly and equitably.

Nothing on Earth is immutable. I believe a change is coming; I do not know how, I do not know when, but I feel it. I may not live to see it, for such changes always move glacially, but it will come.

We can make a change, and I hope my writings in a small way, will help contribute to the turning of that tide.

Thank you for reading.

Free Palestine.

Check out my linktree: https://linktr.ee/aya.uk

