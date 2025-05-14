Challenge the Narrative

Adam Whybray
May 15

"It's not rocket science but no-one gets it. If you want to stop the violence, you have to engage in self-defence, i.e. violence. And if your leaders won't do it, then you have to.

But no-one wants to. Somewhere in their minds they think that waving flags and strongly worded letters and expensive court cases will stop our fascist leaders. It hasn't and it won't. It isn't ‘peaceful’ to engage in non-violent self-defence. It is actually extremely violent because it allows a one-sided unbridled violence."

I remember when me and my partner at the time were in XR and her then 8-year-old son asked about what we were doing on our protest - whether we'd be fighting the police etc. She explained that, no, XR are committed to non-violence. He replied with bemusement and maybe even a little contempt, "Do you actually want this to work?"

Edijal Lowley
May 15

I think you are 100% right but the facts are that we are already trapped inside the jaws of the T-Rex called the government all over the world. In Europe, United States and its client states, the people have managed over the years to incrementally vote for people who are now baring their teeth and snarling at us. In the UK, the idiots will most likely compound it by voting Reform into power. I don’t see where or how this fight back is going to take shape because the complacency and ignorance is 4 generations deep. Personally, I want to run away because the weight of what I now know and the evil flowing freely all over - especially in Gaza, Congo, Yemen, Sudan,Syria is just too much! Too much!!

