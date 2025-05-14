I've boycotted Indian goods for years because Modi is a genocidal nutjob and Kashmir is like the West Bank. Same tools, same companies, same MO - the displacement and deaths of Muslims. Modi and Nethanyahu sing from the same hymn sheet - ballards to the devil. Little, ugly men with little, ugly hearts, trying to make up for their inferiorities with the blood of those they're jealous of the most. Blood sacrifices of children gives them hard-ons. And we are still waving flags and asking them nicely to stop?

I don't think you understand, there is no-one coming to save us. ‘Democracy’ is overtaken my charlatans which is its natural conclusion in a neocapitalistic system. Because it works like this: everyone fights each other for money. The ones who have money can pay the politicians to write laws in their favour, where they can hoard the money, pay nothing but minuscule amounts in tax and engage in socialism for the rich i.e. all the rest of us pay tax and it goes to big corps. They rig the game so no-one else can rise. These people can decide to run for office and pay for fancy ad campaigns to drown out the rest of the candidates, and indeed they can just buy the media outlets themselves and rig the whole thing - by either getting themselves elected or their mates. Rupert Murdoch chooses the British PM. He owns so much of the UK media that he can mould what the sheep vote for. Sky News falsely reported the Workers Party as ‘independents’ and ITV didn’t have George Galloway on any election show at all, despite him being a sitting MP and Reform having no-one in Parliament, yet they were consistently given a mega platform to spout their hateful crap. The Western world has a sex-pest reality TV star as the head of the richest nation on Earth and Paddington bear as leader of a nation involved in Europe’s first major war since WW2.

Still, the maddening cry of, “This is against international law and this is a war crime!” shrills from the liberals. Have you not woken up yet? International law does not exist - it is theatrics for the masses who want to say they are doing something without doing anything at all.

“Gaza is officially on the brink of famine! Take your flags to the embassies! March on the BBC! Write to your MPs! MAKE THEM TELL ISRAEL THEY MUST OPEN THE BORDER!!!”

By the time your Royal Mail gets there, they’ll be dead.

I have written about this in-depth and continuously. The fakery of the these international ‘justice’ systems, which have only been actively used against African countries and which exist to keep the masses in their mind-controlled prisons, believing something is actually being done when nothing is being done. By pretending things are being done, people then do nothing more than hope and wait for things to be done, while not actually engaging in doing anything at all. That is the point of them. They exist to ensure you do nothing. That you sit and endure and wait for a ‘justice’ that will never come. Let me explain one thing - justice in hindsight is never justice. Justice is always in the present tense. If you get an ICJ ruling years after Gaza is dead, it is not a win - it is a declaration of injustice - a spit in the face of justice - a vindication of feelings from those set in place to delay justice until after the genocide is complete. The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.

The ICJ - mincing its mealy words and claiming ‘plausible genocide’ while watching kids blown to pieces and listening to statement after statement of genocidal intent from actual demons in the Israeli government. They have now given Israel an extension of 6 months before filing its case, meaning they won’t be in court till 2026. Super handy for them to ensure everyone in Gaza is dead which is going to be in the next few weeks. That’s how ‘just’ the Western-made, Netherlands-HQ’ed international court of ‘justice’ is. Yes, that is the same Netherlands who had their police arrest people from their homes for tweeting free Palestine, and got their dogs to maul a pro-Palestinian protester. This is the home of the ICJ.

The ICJ is going to give a non-binding opinion about whether Israel has a legal duty to allow food into Palestine. I sh*t you not, these are the mechanisms of international ‘justice’ working at glacial speed, to utter words (which have no binding legal nor practical strength), deciding on whether they can twist the words they have written to give Israel a free pass at starving Gaza to death - or whether their mental acrobatics and linguistic entanglements can simply not reach that far. In the meantime, Gaza dies. But at least we can all speak solemnly about it to our grandkids when the verdicts come in.

If you are still screaming about war crimes and international law, I swear by my life, I have nothing else to say to you.

The UK government banned itself from sending a tiny amount of weapons to Israel. But they do it anyway.

Now there is a case from GLAN to stop the government continuing to send these weapons.

I just don’t know if we are all living on the same planet, I really don’t. What do you think will happen if GLAN win this case? Will it mean the government stops sending weapons? Let’s break it down:

The government makes the laws and the rules If they are found breaking the rules they can i) change the rules; ii) ignore the rules

The government has form - they consistently change rules in order to bypass the rules already set in place to protect their war criminals and psychopathic mates. The government changed the rules to allow in Israeli war criminals. After Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) launched a very expensive and successful judicial review to stop the government sending weapons to Saudi Arabia to destroy Yemen, the government simply reinterpreted the rules so they could send weapons to Saudi Arabia again. When CAAT took the government to court again, the court dismissed them and instead accepted the government’s new interpretation aka twisting of the same words to mean something different, and ruled the government’s decision to send weapons again was not ‘irrational’ and so perfectly fine.

The govenemnt then changed the rules during the genocide in Gaza to keep on allowing weapons companies to profit from the murder of children.



So that’s lots of money and lots of time spent by very moral, and caring and brilliant minds to do a task which will not stop genocide, will not stop kids starving to death, will not stop ethnic cleansing and will result in i) or ii) above.

I hate to break it to you, but Western ‘liberal’ democracy has completely failed because it has been taken over by neocapitalism and now the handful of rich rule us all. Sweetheart, even the US federal reserve bank is a private outfit - the whole thing is smoke and mirrors.

It's not rocket science but no-one gets it. If you want to stop the violence, you have to engage in self-defence, i.e. violence. And if your leaders won't do it, then you have to.

But no-one wants to. Somewhere in their minds they think that waving flags and strongly worded letters and expensive court cases will stop our fascist leaders. It hasn't and it won't. It isn't ‘peaceful’ to engage in non-violent self-defence. It is actually extremely violent because it allows a one-sided unbridled violence.

The irony of the whole thing being that due to forced austerity and the purposeful cost of living crises throughout the western world (and indeed all the world), the majority of our children will be forced to join the armed forces out of necessity as the one of the only stable careers available, or will be conscripted by force, if the current trajectory and thirst for war from our western governments continues. They will be forced to join the armed forces of a nation state out of legal mandate or necessity - the only pay-check available. They will be forced to engage in violence not for their sake or for their interests, but the interests of the government of the day ergo the charlatans in charge - currently Mr Zionist Starmer, best friends with genocidal Israel. The British ambassador to Israel has already promised our children to the genociders - our armed forces are theirs to dispose of, in ‘support’.

The point being - our children will either end up fighting for Israel by force, or they will fight for themselves, but we are too conditioned to believe the latter can't be done and the extent of activism is marching to Big Ben.

We are in times of such compliance that if we stood next to a Palestinian child and an IDF soldier came with a gun pointed at his head, we'd all just wave a flag and say, 'please dont' then watch him kill the kid and write a strongly worded letter to our MP in disgust.

The neoliberal regimes we are stuck under are violent. They treat us violently. The police have become a force of state violence used to violently suppress dissent against genocide. Prisons exist to violently hold people, many of whom should not be held. Forcing people into austerity, poverty, taking away needed benefits, high taxes, poor services - these are all violent mechanisms of the state which violently destroy people's mental and physical health.

The courts are violent. They do not produce justice and are a tool for destroying it. They treat coloured children with violence, and white working-class children with the same. They violently violate justice. Their mind acrobatics are depraved and their God complexes unshatterable.

Corporate hegemony is violent. It violently destroys our climate and causes vast numbers of peoples to lose their homes, forced to flee from floods and fires to keep a handful of rich men, insanely rich. Neocapitalism requires endless growth which translates into the endless and violent destruction of our planet. From vegetation to animals, organisms to humans, no-one is safe from the violence of neocapitalistic greed.

We have no choice but to defend ourselves against the fascist regimes we live under. And it isn't by writing them letters, or trusting their own-made institutions - designed to keep their power hegemony - will bring any change. They won't. The master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.

It will be engaging in actual self-defence. Meeting their violence with our own.

There are 8 billion humans on the earth. Of them less than 0.25% are causing the mass misery of so many, the looting of their lands, their murder, genocide or enslavement. The destruction of their homes through the polluting of the earth. We are the many, and they are the few.

We must learn that when someone slaps our cheek, we don't turn and give them the other.

We slap them back.

We defend ourselves.

We resist their violence.

We are the many, and they are there few.

And when we realise that, really understand it, then maybe, just maybe, we can stop genocide, save humanity, and free the earth from this non-stop violence.

Maybe we will realise that we must be the change we wish to see.