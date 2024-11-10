I've wanted to write this for a long time but have kept quiet for fear of being arrested by the British State for having a f*king opinion.

But honestly? I'm done to the teeth of all these agencies - usually with very nice white spokespeople - telling us about war crimes and breaches of international law. They use the advantages of their privilege to speak out for Gaza, but they refuse to use the privilege that status quo gives them to acknowledge the status quo is the problem.

I will make this as clear as I can: there is no international law for Israel.

Israel does not break international law. Israel is simply not subject to any law. The whole global status quo has created this state, which is a complete pariah and an anomaly in that it is able to act with complete and enduring impunity.

International Law

To be honest, there’s no real international law in general. It’s all a massive game of theatrics to put us in mind prisons believing there is a ‘rules based system’ which makes us think there is some overarching system of justice running the show. There isn’t. It’s a rigged game and selective. Some people are under its boot and forced into compliance by literal force, but others are immune to it. Despite signing treaties, international law does not apply to Israel at all (see below), while the US doesn’t even bother signing human rights treaties and so has pulled itself out of accountability, all the while having complete veto power over the UN. This means that despite agonising negotiations, drafting of motions and resolutions, and agreements made by the entire global body, the US can toss it all aside with a wave of its hand - a power it uses with aplomb. The UN has its literal Headquarters in the US, just to remind us all who's daddy. In the crass symbolism that the US enjoys (just look at its dollar bill), the UN HQ is in New York - the financial capital of the world - just to ensure we all know who's really calling the shots (spoiler alert: it's the rich guys).

The purpose of ‘Human Rights’ was simply another method to hit brown/black countries over the head with, and keep them subjugated under the status quo global power structure while simultaneously ensuring they can never rise. It was never truly intended to ensure that we, citizens of the Earth, had fundamental human rights. The writer, Indrajit Samarajiva, calls it out all the time. But he doesn’t need to, the US expose it themselves. In a leaked State Department memo meant to ‘educate’ Rex Tillerson, Trump’s Secretary of State written by his aide, Brian Hook:

The ‘realist’ view is that America’s allies should be supported rather than badgered, for both practical and principled reasons, and that while the United States should certainly stand as moral example, our diplomacy with other countries should focus primarily on their foreign policy behavior rather than on their domestic practices as such,” “In the case of US allies such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines, the Administration is fully justified in emphasizing good relations for a variety of important reasons, including counter-terrorism, and in honestly facing up to the difficult tradeoffs with regard to human rights.” “One useful guideline for a realistic and successful foreign policy is that allies should be treated differently — and better — than adversaries.” “We do not look to bolster America’s adversaries overseas; we look to pressure, compete with, and outmaneuver them. For this reason, we should consider human rights as an important issue in regard to US relations with China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran. And this is not only because of moral concern for practices inside those countries. It is also because pressing those regimes on human rights is one way to impose costs, apply counter-pressure, and regain the initiative from them strategically.

It’s all just a game to keep us perennially confused and hopeful for a divine justice which can only be handed out by the divine global rules-based leader, Uncle Sam himself – who straight out admits he’s a fraud. Yet, as a collective, we don’t seem to catch up and we continue on in this never-ending hope.

The genocide in Gaza has done two things. The first is that it ripped the mask off the ugly face of Imperialistic Empire. The second is that it made these shameless, maskless 'leaders' lazy. They don't even bother hiding their hypocrisy anymore. They sing it clear and loud. Sure, they still lie and they still gaslight. But the attempts are so lazy, it’s embarrassing. I saw this video on a tweet today - this is Western leadership in full flow:

The UN has done some pretty evil sh*t in its time. I'm sorry, but it needs to be called out. The UN Dutch peacekeeping force's decision not to return Bosniak Muslims their weapons (taken by the UN in order for the Bosniaks to have their 'protection') led to them being hunted down and murdered by Bosnian Serb troops, culminating in the Srebrenica genocide, where over 8,000 Bosniak men and boys were massacred.

Likewise, their total lack of care towards the Kosovo Roma, Ashkali, and Egyptian communities was horrifically cruel. Between 1999 and 2013, the UN housed approximately 600 members of these communities, displaced during the Kosovo conflict, in camps constructed on lead-contaminated toxic wasteland. The camps were established near the Trepča industrial complex, which contained a lead smelter and three tailing ponds of waste, known to be the source of lead contamination and other forms of toxic pollution in the area since the 1970s.

The UN recognised the danger of lead contamination and even withdrew its own personnel with high lead blood levels in 2000 but left the displaced families and their children there. Despite multiple reports of lead poisoning and deaths among residents, and massvely high lead blood levels in both adults and children - the highest recorded in the world - the UN left them languishing in the camps for 10 years, in filth, squalor, and exposed to lead toxicity.

Despite these huge failures, today's UN is different when it comes to Gaza. From votes in the General Assembly to the mass walk-outs of UN officials when Nethanyahu takes the stage, there is a clear, international consensus that the UN should be able to address the most depraved acts and the most blatant genocide on Earth. But it can’t, because it was never built to do so.

What is Law?

Laws are put in place by man. They are enacted through force or the threat of force. They are not enacted - contrary to popular belief - by wide mutual acceptance and a sense of civic duty. They work because there is a threat if people don't follow them. You'd speed in your car if you knew you wouldn't get a ticket - you wouldn’t speed on an empty highway with traffic cameras because you're scared you'll get a ticket and have to pay a fine. You follow the law because of the threat.

Though atheists often scoff at religious laws for the threat of hell should they be violated, they should be aware that man-made law is identical in its methodology. Law and threat. Law and threat. One cannot exist without the other.

And the threat is always force aka violence.

Violence does not have to be physical. It is anything that serves as an attack to leave a person weak. Speeding fines in the UK are largely debilitating for families. They are outrageously high and getting points on your license raises insurance premiums for years. For the average person, a speeding ticket is a surprisingly violent act - which leaves a mark and punishment for years.

The law is a deterrent in every way - there is not a single law without a threat. That threat must - should the law be broken - be enacted.

Just as law is man-made, law needs to be followed to be a functioning law. If it is not followed, there is no law. The decriminalisation of cannabis was largely due to people simply not following the law criminalising it and kept smoking. Same with prohibition laws in the US, the poll tax in the UK and the wearing of COVID mask laws in different countries. If people don't follow the law, it isn't a law.

Likewise, if the fundamental element to a law - it's accompanying threat, does not materialise, then there is no law.

As such, the law must have three components:

1. It must be intended to be followed.

2. It must be followed.

3. It must contain a substantial threat which will be followed through (i.e. consequence for non-adherence).

Let’s look at the ‘international law’ structure when it comes to the genocide in Gaza.

Geneva Conventions

These are the big ones in this ‘conflict’ in Palestine. They are the rules of war and must be obeyed. They were intended to be followed and must be followed - i.e. 1 and 2 above. Should the conventions be broken, then individuals are (usually) to be tried by the International Criminal Court (‘ICC’) - so component 3 exists. But it only exists selectively. Despite massive Western imperial war crimes all over the entire Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, not a single European has been in the dock. The ICC has only indicted Africans, and the US and Israel are not even signatories to it, meaning they do not even agree to be bound by it.

Not only that, should the ICC nevertheless attempt to prosecute American individuals - or those of it allies - for war crimes, the US has a law which allows the President to storm the Hague and get them out. Informally known as the Hague Invasion Act, it states:

The President is authorized to use all means necessary and appropriate to bring about the release of any person described in subsection (b) who is being detained or imprisoned by, on behalf of, or at the request of the International Criminal Court. PERSONS AUTHORIZED TO BE FREED- The authority of subsection (a) shall extend to the following persons: Covered United States persons. Covered allied persons.

In other words, when it comes to the US and its allies - (i.e. Israel) the Geneva Conventions are not in practice, meant to apply, and they’ve legislated against it should they dare to try (by getting rid of 3 - consequences). In other words, for the US and Israel, the Geneva Conventions are not law.

The UN

Let’s turn back to the UN—that hallowed institution rigged from the start. This is because its Security Council—the actual law-making body—includes five permanent member states. These states can veto any motion before it, giving them huge power over the rest of the UN members aka the world. The five permanent members are the UK, US, China, France, and Russia.

Despite the fact that the UN seems only to exist to help ease the mess caused by the imperialistic military actions and mass casualties inflicted predominantly by the US and Israel, it still maintains an august air, and the people of the world believe in it. They shouldn’t. It has no power at all, and Israel has unmasked it as the damp squib it is.



The UN has two main bodies, who can pass ‘resolutions.’ The first is the UN General Assembly. They’ve passed hundreds of resolutions about Israel. But they are non-binding. This means they fail the test of a ‘law’. If something is non-binding, there is no intention that it is to be followed; its adherence is meant to be voluntary. Israel has declined to voluntarily adhere to any of them. The first component of law - 1 - isn’t even reached.

The second is the UN Security Council. There ‘resolutions’ are meant to be binding, and so it has components 1 and 2, and its resolutions are considered to be ‘international law.’ Israel has ignored all of these ‘binding’ resolutions. Why? Because there is no 3. That is, there is no substantial threat or consequence for non-adherence. As such, in reality, these ‘binding’ resolutions are not laws.

Genocide Convention

Let’s turn to the Genocide Convention itself. In theory, the Genocide Convention meets all three of the components of law as states have ratified it. So it has components 1 and 2. It also has 3, there is a threat:

Article I The Contracting Parties confirm that genocide, whether committed in time of peace or in time of war, is a crime under international law which they undertake to prevent and to punish.

However, despite a clear threat in international humanitarian law in the Genocide Convention that all states have the duty “to punish” genocide, this threat has not materialised when it comes to Israeli genocide. As such, the law is non-functioning and ergo does not exist.

ICJ Ruling

Law can also be enacted through ‘caselaw’ - that is, a binding judgment that must be followed.

We actually have a piece of binding caselaw for this genocide. The ICJ has compulsory jurisdiction over states and issued a binding judgment and order this year that ruled Israel is committing plausible genocide and should stop its genocidal acts.

The ICJ has components 1 and 2 - it is intended to be followed and must be. However, it does not have 3, no threat to ensure it’s judgments are followed. So its rulings, though ‘binding’ are not binding at all - they effect no change and Israel simply ignored them. It was - as above - not law.

Conclusion

What I am trying to show you is that it isn’t the fact that Israel is ‘violating international law’ but more accurate to say that there is no international law that applies to it. If the three components of a law are not met, then there is no law. Israel isn’t breaking laws, it’s simply not subject to any. It acts with complete impunity because the global imperialist status quo has given it that right.

What more proof do you have of this than not Gaza, but on the streets of Europe itself? For two nights, extreme nationalist and racist Maccabi Tel Aviv fans roamed the city of Amsterdam, attacking Dutch citizens, destroying taxis, beating taxi drivers and damaging private property, all the while singing racist and genocidal songs glorifying the murder of children. Despite this, footage shows police cars just driving by, ignoring it all, and letting the Israeli fans continue their behaviour with complete impunity. The day after, when Dutch citizens retaliated in what can only be described accurately as self-defence and defence of their city, the Dutch authorities arrested their own citizens, outrageously accusing them of being anti-Semitic and enacting a pogrom against Jews, and allowing the Israeli fans to fly back home jubilant.

(On a side note, I managed to get a copy of the initial Sky News report which remarkably told the truth of what occured, before it was deleted and changed - twice - to satisfy Zionist diktats. Here it is.)

The Israeli fans acted that way because there is simply no law when it comes to Israel and its citizens.

Israel does not break international law. Any claims to the contrary are smoke and mirrors, distractions and decoys to hide the truth.

Israel is not subject to any law.

And that is the very truth and terrible reality of the world we live in today.

