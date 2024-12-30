I want to share this with you, because it is shocking and upsetting, and makes me feel afraid.

I have written already about the exposure of some prominent anti-Zionist commentators who refuse to condemn Assad’s oppression and instead minimise his crimes in pursuit of their political agendas. I have already spoken about how they demean Muslims, calling them “so-called Muslims,” and how they express disdain, claiming they are “fed up” with us. I’ve spoken about their divisive language—used to exaggerate sectarianism and cause divisions—and how they use these terms ignorantly.

Today, I saw a tweet by Scott Ritter that continues this pattern of dangerous rhetoric.

Here is the tweet:

Share

Scott Ritter—like the anti-Zionist commentators I previously spoke about—is not happy that Assad, a brutal oppressor, has fallen, and that Al-Jolani has, for now, become the de facto leader. For every Muslim—especially Syrians who have endured years of Assad’s tyranny—who dares to express joy at this change, Ritter labels them “so-called Muslims.”

Because they don’t align with his worldview, he calls them kafir—“unbelievers.” Despite his claim that Islam, in his view, is a religion of “peace” and “tolerance,” Ritter contradicts himself entirely. He asserts that these “kafir” should be treated “as such by the Islamic world” and deemed “apostates” who must be “eradicated with extreme prejudice.”

In other words, he believes that Islam deals with so-called “apostates” and “kafir” through extreme violence (FYI, it doesn’t). And when I say extreme, I mean extreme. Ritter doesn’t stop there. He insists that the entire world—non-Muslims included—should unite to “exterminate” Muslims who don’t agree with him.

Scott Ritter is not Muslim, yet he believes he is the sole arbiter of who is a Muslim, and among them who deserves to be exterminated.

He decries Israel’s extermination of Palestinians but simultaneously calls for the world to exterminate the vast majority of Syrians and Muslims simply because they don’t conform to his worldview.

How is he different from the Zionists he claims he is against?

The latent anti-Muslim hate and Islamophobia in his words are deafening—and terrifying.

I have said before, that you do not realise how Israel’s impunity in their extreme violence seeps into the rest of us in the Western world.

Do you see it now?

Scott Ritter calls for my death - for me to be labelled an apostate and unbeliever - because I express joy at the fall of a tyrant. Because I am happy that thousands of my brothers and sisters in Syria are finally reunited with their loved ones after decades apart.

This, despite the fact that I do not support any group or faction in Syria, nor do I support Israel’s annexation of Syrian land.

He calls for me to be exterminated.

To be eradicated with extreme prejudice.

And the Syrians too.

Buy me a Coffee