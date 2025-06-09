Challenge the Narrative

Susan Harley
Jun 9

Strong truths, resonating this morning. I have been looking at the this myth of non violence , including Gandhi. There was in fact violent protest going on at the same time, which influenced the British to leave. This had impact, but we never hear about it, but are told being passive pays off. The Palestinians learnt this time and time again and that is why they fight and resist.❤️‍🩹

Nana Baakan Agyiriwah
Jun 9

However performative this tiny flotilla may be, it does bring attention to the genocide in Gaza. And if it is being picked up by mainstream lackluster media, at least the word, "genocide" is being pronounced. And even though they have been stopped, at least they were not killed, so far.. it still has more people watching.

Without a full scale organizational strategy, where the IOF and Netanyahu and the Lukud party can be literally stopped... small steps, however pacifist make a difference.

MLK, Jr. used the Gandhi approach. It never felt right to me but I did not have the wherewithal to fight any other way.

If the Western world leaders would stop funding Israel's war machine, that could make a dent in the problem. But where is the military force that could stop the IOF? It seems that is what you are suggesting. The Arab countries you mentioned have a military force and they have done nothing to stop Israel. Nothing at all. Instead they have looked the other way and have remained silent.

Where do we actually find the manpower, will and determination to get on the ground with a force that could go up against the IOF?

Weak as it may seem, pointless as it may appear, helpless as they may be, at least they are "doing" something to bring the world's attention to the genocide that is being hoisted upon innocent civilians.

I do appreciate your points in this post. I feel your outrage. But I still contend, that at least someone had the courage to splash the newsfeed and social media with a statement that "genocide" is a war crime and all nations on this planet, especially the Western ones, should take note, as they are complicit if they do nothing to stop it.

