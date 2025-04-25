This killed me.

Out of all the horrors, this crushed my heart like a vice.

I don't know what else to say anymore.

We are human beings and all we do is wave flags and ask bad people not to do bad things with no incentive for them not to.

This child, dead on the floor, no-one to collect her body because everyone's dead.

This baby, thrown from one building to another in a blast, split in half.

Even if you gave this child food now, they would never recover, their brain will be irreversibly damaged.

This child has no-one because the f*kers killed his mother.

And this is London, where people protesting for the above to stop are arrested and imprisoned and those who illegally flypost by sticking on lampposts ‘I love IDF’ stickers can do so freely and openly support a genocidal army of child r*pists and murderers (Some non-genocidal person tried to remove the sticker, but the f*ker was stuck on so tight they couldn't. Don't worry though, there are plenty of other lampposts that have them(!))

As humans of the earth do nothing, even the animals are getting fed up of this evil sh*t.

We are such a complete failure in humanity that we have redefined the word. To be human means to be useless, incapable, uncaring.

I don't know what else there is to say.