The US-Israel demonic alliance has waged war on Iran and is pushing for World War III. I dislike micro-analysis and as such, I am engaging in active patience - something that Iran has also been doing for the past few decades.

Sky News et al are tripping over themselves that Ayatollah Khamenei has been murdered by the arrogant pr*cks. Western values are to celebrate murder and killing so much so that in the UK we burn an effigy of a man - Guy Fawkes - every 5th November to celebrate his torture at the hands of the corrupt state. And this is a children’s festival.

The purpose of publishing the Epstein files was not even to distract attention, but as a display of arrogance not seen since the Pharaoh of Moses’s time. That mofo was so arrogant, he called himself god, made people bow down to him in worship, and declared the whole world as his. A bit like d*kface Trump and fraudster Mileikowsky aka Netanyahu aka spawn of Satan.

The Epstein files show child sexual abuse, r*pe, murder, human trafficking, and satanic rituals that are too sickening to repeat — and, basically, that every rumour about the “elites” and Hollywood was true.

And they are out there because the arrogance of these people — and the power they believe they hold — is so immense that they no longer care that you know what they do. They no longer have to hide behind word trickery and faux institutions designed to do nothing. They say it loud and proud, because what the f*ck are you going to do?

They’ve been shooting kids for sport for the last 2.5 years in our f*cking faces and all we’ve done is waved flags, and watched celebrities sail up to Gaza on ‘peace missions’ without any means of self-defence to say to IDF genocidal murderers, “please stop!” - only to get robbed, arrested, r*ped and sent back home to do it all again.

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Pacifism is not a virtue when people are being slaughtered. It merely indicates that you have never faced a real existential threat in your entire life and are attempting to posit your cowardice as morality. Sweetheart, if you think the best way to deal with genocidal murders, the r*pe of children, and the burning of families in their tents is never to engage in self-defence, then you have no moral compass.

The West is out of control. The governments of the USA, Israel, the UK, the EU, Canada, and Australia — they are OUT OF CONTROL.

They are no longer governed by democratically elected leaders, but by charlatans who manipulate democratic processes through lying to their populations to gain power, and are then entrenched in power by those same systems.

They have waged war on their own populations by criminalising protest, particularly protest against their prioritisation of the interests of the foreign state of Israel and the interests of corporations whose leadership includes members of organisations such as the Trilateral Commission and the Bilderberg Group — groups which publish sh*t like this: “The Crisis of Democracy” - who view democracy as problem and work instead for a globe dominated and shaped by corporate and elite economic interests.

They are privatising their countries at warp speed, passing laws that transform states into assets rather than nations — real estate owned by wealthy corporate entities. Almost overnight, populations risk finding themselves living on land that belongs neither to them nor to their nation, but to corporate landlords, paying private companies simply to exist in their own countries. The UK does not even own its own water!!! But hey-ho, the same elites ripping them off will blame the ‘boat-people’ and the lemmings will rage against refugees aka displaced people whose lands have been taken by the very same corporations.

The payday for leaders of Western leaders is huge. Tony Blair and Barack Obama alone earned fortunes after leaving office: pocketing between a cool £70-100million each. Political corruption is big business. Selling your soul for millions is the purpose of modern Western politics.

What a pittance for a soul.

This is the reality, whether people wish to accept it or not. Institutions within Western systems are not designed to deliver justice but to consolidate state power. That power now rests in the hands of self-serving individuals focused not on their populations, but on future paydays — the highest payday being for those aligning themselves with Israeli State interests and bowing their heads to the Western Wall.

And now these same leaders send our own countrymen to fight wars that will kill innocents, scar generations in foreign lands, destroy their own souls - (the b*stards have already bombed little girls’ schools in Iran because they are sick sick f*cks) - all to enrich arms companies that lobbied - aka “legally bribed” — those in power.

Like it or not, Western systems do not work and were never designed to work for their populations. They are not there to prevent war, but to exacerbate it for the sole interest of the rich. They are not there to deliver justice, but to manipulate the justice system to ensure injustice and to prevent protest against the depraved actions of charlatan governments.

We have reached a point where we have only two choices:

• Continue with the status quo, bury our heads in the sand, pretend the system works and that nation-states remain truly sovereign — and obediently answer calls to arms to fight for the non-existent ‘nation’ state;

or

• Refuse to continue with this farce and refuse to send our children lose their lives for the very people who exploit us all, for the continuance of our own exploitation

But let’s be honest, the populations of the West will do number 1.

They always do.

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