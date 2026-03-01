Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Uaifo Ojo's avatar
Uaifo Ojo
Mar 1

Hey ya Aya.. long time no see, I've missed your articles here 🩶

But this is a tragic time for all the word but especially those of Islamic faith like yourself and your article has done the moment justice with your heat and fiery words

I have nothing more to add than reiterate with you.. "Fuck Western values.. Fuck the west... And Fuck all those cowardly fucks in all nations who refuse to do anything about the depravity ruling over us and burying their heads in the sands"

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Toma's avatar
Toma
Mar 12

Unless you consider barbarian troglodytes to have "values" and "ethics" western society has neither. Nothing more to say.

Glad to see you back.

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