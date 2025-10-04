In complete déjà vu, a flotilla to Israel, again, got boarded by Israel. This flotilla said it would be ‘peaceful’ aka carry no forms of self-defence should Israel’s genocidal army of baby killers decide to board. They would not challenge nor fight back if the Israeli army came to arrest them and confiscate the vital supplies needed by the Palestinians in Gaza. As I wrote two months ago: The Freedom Flotilla Got Boarded by Israel. What did they expect?

I ask again, what did they expect?

The bandwagoning trend in the Western world, popularised by Tik Tok, has taken as another of its victims, the Pro-Palestinian movement. This means, that if a mass campaign occurs that whips up excitement, no criticism of it is accepted and people are vilified for doing so. This means that no one is allowed to challenge the action, ask about its background, or question whether its ostensible goal can actually be achieved through its aims. For example, I have written about the background, inaccurate legal advice, mixed messaging and the demonstrably false premise of the Defend our Juries (‘DoJ’) ‘lift the ban’ campaign - which ostensibly calls for the de-proscription of Palestine action through mass arrests, which it continuously and confidently asserts will be successful despite substantial evidence to the contrary that such a tactic has consistently failed in the UK - I have been met with much backlash and aggression. Fortunately, I have a pretty thick skin, but other people who have sounded the warning bell have been so intimidated and threatened by people who attacked them for challenging DoJ’s narrative, they’ve spent whole days in tears, scared to leave their home.

It must also be said, that when commenting upon an action - positively or negatively -that does not equate to criticising the intention of the person doing the action - it is simply criticising the action. As they aptly say, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions." Yoda would probably say, “Good intentions, without wisdom, disaster bring.”

I think the way this flotilla - like the ones before it - decided to attempt to go to Gaza was folly, ill-thought-out out and wrong. It did not learn from the previous attempts and did the same thing, resulting in the exact same outcome.

Moreover, refusing to arm yourself with weapons of defence when attempting to sail up to the most brutal genocidal army on earth is just plain stupid. You have a right to self-defence when someone attempts to i) access your vessel illegally; ii) attempt to kidnap you illegally; iii) enact any violence on you, etc. The Israeli military are not a police force. They are genocidal criminals killing children, raping innocents, and kidnapping foreigners in seas which aren’t theirs. So why on earth would you not take methods of defence should they attempt any of these attacks on you?!? Why allow them to kidnap and beat you without a fight? If you want to get food into Gaza and break the siege, why give up at the first sight of an Israeli soldier on your boat? It truly makes no sense - it does not feel like a real attempt but another celebrity PR stunt which has taken over the MSM and social media news cycles to again conceal what is happening in Gaza. I also do not think there can be another conclusion than this, as - just like with DoJ - the same tactic that led to failure last time was used again - rinse and repeat- no change in tactics. As the saying goes, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

An accurate metaphor of the flotilla is this:

Imagine a pit of vicious cobras. One cobra already has a rat in its jaws — half swallowed, half hanging out.

A man announces: “I will feed the rat. I will step into the pit of cobras naked, feed the rat, place it back in the cobra’s mouth, and return. I will take no protection with me - this is a peaceful mission!”

Of course, the Israeli military are far more vicious and maniacal than the most venomous snakes on earth.

