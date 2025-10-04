Challenge the Narrative

Toma's avatar
Toma
4d

I actually thought that they were going to at least use conditioner this time around to stiffen up their hair some. The warships actually gave me some hope. Then, when they were needed turned tail and ran.

When I first read about this flotilla I had actual hope they were going to do something substantial. It was portrayed as hundreds of "ships" with supplies. 41 day sailing yachts are not "ships". At best it was a publicity stunt to raise "awareness". A few days supplies for 100 people were about all they could deliver and the IDF would have prevented even that. It was all a show.

Greta is a distraction who is being used by the elite. Fabulous propaganda material. She is a spoiled rich kid who is being manipulated. Her intentions may be sincere but she has accomplished nothing in terms of climate and has now expanded to human rights. More publicity for her.

I listened to one of her broadcasts when she gave a speech at the UN. In part of it she was extolling how virtuous she was by driving around in an electric vehicle and promoting them. She needs to do her research. Electric vehicles cause more ecological damage than fossil fuel ones. (The all electric green society is total folly. A pipe dream. The science does not support it.) It's the same method used by fossil fuel companies with Greenpeace. Finance them and send them to protect baby seals while they dump toxic waste in the ocean and pollute the atmosphere. A diversion that the majority fall for. And she was promoting what capitalism wants - a society based on ever increasing consumption.

In reality had the flotilla been carrying weapons it would have been a suicide mission. I doubt many if any have ever fired a weapon in their life. Navy seals wouldn't have stood a chance for that matter. Drones could have eliminated the yachts. It would have given bibi support for his "terrorist" theory which most people would believe.

And miracle upon miracle a bogus "peace treaty" has been reached just days after the flotilla was pirated by Israel. If there is a rinse and repeat I expect this to be it. If anyone in Hamas farts Bibi will claim a chemical weapon gas attack and go back to bombing. Unless he is satisfied with the current destruction and continuation of it after the "peace treaty" goes into effect. The fact that Trump will be in charge says all I need to know about the "treaty" given what he is doing to his own people. Exterminating them and creating a white supremacy nation. The Nazis dream society.

My guess is that the "terrorist flotilla crews" will be released very shortly and Bibi will claim his benevolence charity and goodwill towards mankind. Then begin the extermination again if he desires. The majority of Palestinians will already suffer from starving for the rest of their lives. The nightmare of Gaza is far from over for Palestinians.

Fighting fire with fire doesn't work. It only increases the flame. Fighting fire with water does work. It kills the fire.

We are being controlled, not led by psychopaths and I doubt 10% of the people realize it. The imminent threat of mass extinction is replaced with false hope and "safety" which people believe in and cling to in support of their denial. "Hope springs eternal......" A truism that the propaganda masters rely on. There is always "hope" until there isn't.

That's where we are now, human nature being what it is. Still hoping.

