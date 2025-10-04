In complete déjà vu, a flotilla to Israel, again, got boarded by Israel. This flotilla said it would be ‘peaceful’ aka carry no forms of self-defence should Israel’s genocidal army of baby killers decide to board. They would not challenge nor fight back if the Israeli army came to arrest them and confiscate the vital supplies needed by the Palestinians in Gaza. As I wrote two months ago: The Freedom Flotilla Got Boarded by Israel. What did they expect?
I ask again, what did they expect?
The bandwagoning trend in the Western world, popularised by Tik Tok, has taken as another of its victims, the Pro-Palestinian movement. This means, that if a mass campaign occurs that whips up excitement, no criticism of it is accepted and people are vilified for doing so. This means that no one is allowed to challenge the action, ask about its background, or question whether its ostensible goal can actually be achieved through its aims. For example, I have written about the background, inaccurate legal advice, mixed messaging and the demonstrably false premise of the Defend our Juries (‘DoJ’) ‘lift the ban’ campaign - which ostensibly calls for the de-proscription of Palestine action through mass arrests, which it continuously and confidently asserts will be successful despite substantial evidence to the contrary that such a tactic has consistently failed in the UK - I have been met with much backlash and aggression. Fortunately, I have a pretty thick skin, but other people who have sounded the warning bell have been so intimidated and threatened by people who attacked them for challenging DoJ’s narrative, they’ve spent whole days in tears, scared to leave their home.
It must also be said, that when commenting upon an action - positively or negatively -that does not equate to criticising the intention of the person doing the action - it is simply criticising the action. As they aptly say, “the road to hell is paved with good intentions." Yoda would probably say, “Good intentions, without wisdom, disaster bring.”
I think the way this flotilla - like the ones before it - decided to attempt to go to Gaza was folly, ill-thought-out out and wrong. It did not learn from the previous attempts and did the same thing, resulting in the exact same outcome.
Moreover, refusing to arm yourself with weapons of defence when attempting to sail up to the most brutal genocidal army on earth is just plain stupid. You have a right to self-defence when someone attempts to i) access your vessel illegally; ii) attempt to kidnap you illegally; iii) enact any violence on you, etc. The Israeli military are not a police force. They are genocidal criminals killing children, raping innocents, and kidnapping foreigners in seas which aren’t theirs. So why on earth would you not take methods of defence should they attempt any of these attacks on you?!? Why allow them to kidnap and beat you without a fight? If you want to get food into Gaza and break the siege, why give up at the first sight of an Israeli soldier on your boat? It truly makes no sense - it does not feel like a real attempt but another celebrity PR stunt which has taken over the MSM and social media news cycles to again conceal what is happening in Gaza. I also do not think there can be another conclusion than this, as - just like with DoJ - the same tactic that led to failure last time was used again - rinse and repeat- no change in tactics. As the saying goes, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
An accurate metaphor of the flotilla is this:
Imagine a pit of vicious cobras. One cobra already has a rat in its jaws — half swallowed, half hanging out.
A man announces: “I will feed the rat. I will step into the pit of cobras naked, feed the rat, place it back in the cobra’s mouth, and return. I will take no protection with me - this is a peaceful mission!”
Of course, the Israeli military are far more vicious and maniacal than the most venomous snakes on earth.
I actually thought that they were going to at least use conditioner this time around to stiffen up their hair some. The warships actually gave me some hope. Then, when they were needed turned tail and ran.
When I first read about this flotilla I had actual hope they were going to do something substantial. It was portrayed as hundreds of "ships" with supplies. 41 day sailing yachts are not "ships". At best it was a publicity stunt to raise "awareness". A few days supplies for 100 people were about all they could deliver and the IDF would have prevented even that. It was all a show.
Greta is a distraction who is being used by the elite. Fabulous propaganda material. She is a spoiled rich kid who is being manipulated. Her intentions may be sincere but she has accomplished nothing in terms of climate and has now expanded to human rights. More publicity for her.
I listened to one of her broadcasts when she gave a speech at the UN. In part of it she was extolling how virtuous she was by driving around in an electric vehicle and promoting them. She needs to do her research. Electric vehicles cause more ecological damage than fossil fuel ones. (The all electric green society is total folly. A pipe dream. The science does not support it.) It's the same method used by fossil fuel companies with Greenpeace. Finance them and send them to protect baby seals while they dump toxic waste in the ocean and pollute the atmosphere. A diversion that the majority fall for. And she was promoting what capitalism wants - a society based on ever increasing consumption.
In reality had the flotilla been carrying weapons it would have been a suicide mission. I doubt many if any have ever fired a weapon in their life. Navy seals wouldn't have stood a chance for that matter. Drones could have eliminated the yachts. It would have given bibi support for his "terrorist" theory which most people would believe.
And miracle upon miracle a bogus "peace treaty" has been reached just days after the flotilla was pirated by Israel. If there is a rinse and repeat I expect this to be it. If anyone in Hamas farts Bibi will claim a chemical weapon gas attack and go back to bombing. Unless he is satisfied with the current destruction and continuation of it after the "peace treaty" goes into effect. The fact that Trump will be in charge says all I need to know about the "treaty" given what he is doing to his own people. Exterminating them and creating a white supremacy nation. The Nazis dream society.
My guess is that the "terrorist flotilla crews" will be released very shortly and Bibi will claim his benevolence charity and goodwill towards mankind. Then begin the extermination again if he desires. The majority of Palestinians will already suffer from starving for the rest of their lives. The nightmare of Gaza is far from over for Palestinians.
Fighting fire with fire doesn't work. It only increases the flame. Fighting fire with water does work. It kills the fire.
We are being controlled, not led by psychopaths and I doubt 10% of the people realize it. The imminent threat of mass extinction is replaced with false hope and "safety" which people believe in and cling to in support of their denial. "Hope springs eternal......" A truism that the propaganda masters rely on. There is always "hope" until there isn't.
That's where we are now, human nature being what it is. Still hoping.