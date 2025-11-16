Challenge the Narrative

Toma
6d

I think the critical question is "Who do you trust?".

In this case given the draconian laws and sentences that the UK government has implemented about protesting, an organization which tells people to get arrested to "overwhelm" the courts should be clearly suspect.

Critical thinking is not allowed.

Like the US and the immigrant problem. The drug problem (China, Mexico, Columbia, now Venezuela) , who's next after the war with Venezuela? From the "No new wars PEACE president". The antifa terrorist organization that Trump has created. The pronunciation by the media is rather telling as they pronounce it antiff-ah' rather than anti'-faa as it should be.

Now I see the Your Party movement is falling apart. Infiltrated perhaps?

Kudos for another great article/expose`.

One thing we can't trust is the government.

Are you going to forward this article to the DOJ organization? Or is it worth doing? How deep is the corruption? Getting arrested and spending years in prison certainly suppresses the movement.

Al Williams's avatar
Al Williams
7d

Hi Aya, there's an error near the top of the article you missed. It's Roger Hallam, not Richard. Great work though. Thanks for also highlighting this Clive Dolphin guy. Hidden in plain sight. If only people did some due diligence on these people before taking action.

PS Real Media are one of the organisations that were corrupted by Hallam and XR / JSO. Rikki, who does a lot of their film work used to be a good IndyMedia journalist. He seemed to swallow the Kool Aid when XR came along and turned into a propagandist for Hallam and his extremist offshoots of XR e.g. the Umbrella Nexus set of Corporatised NGOs, and as you point out, Insulate Britain. Jamie Kelsy-Fry (ex-Occupy and Reclaim the Power co-founder) also operates behind the scenes at Real Media GB, a shady figure within XR, who coordinated a lot of Hallam's media from Stop Killing Londoners (Autumn 2017) onwards. Kelsy-Fry once boasted in a film called Power Trip (2018), that his brother was a QC. He also works at New Internationalist. He tried to smear me in 2019 and I complained to New Int and cancelled my subscription.

