Defend our Juries (‘DOJ’) continues to encourage pro-Palestinian protestors to get arrested under terrorism law. Over the next two weeks they plan to hold nationwide protests where people are told to protest for the de-proscription of Palestine Action, by holding signs that do not actually say that.

A lawyer once told me, “Serial killers get caught eventually, because they become so emboldened, they get sloppy.”

Indeed, when anyone has been successfully pulling the wool over people’s eyes for a long time, they do, eventually, become lax.

After successfully creating campaigns ushering in draconian protest laws with Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and Roger Hallam’s Insulate Britain , it seems that indeed, ‘they got sloppy.’



Let’s see how, shall we?

Here is Defend our Juries spokesperson, Clive Dolphin:

Clive has given talks at DoJ gatherings, been in the press, and even been on a BBC podcast! (Yes, that’s the same BBC who have been complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza).

On 28th October 2025, Clive Dolphin gave a press conference, announcing the nationwide action planned from 18th - 29th November for DoJ’s ‘Lift the Ban’ campaign.



Sky News reported:

““I have seen myself the absolute chaos this is creating within magistrates’ courts,” said spokesman Dr Clive Dolphin.””



Middle East Eye reported:

“Clive Dolphin, a spokesperson for Defend Our Juries, the campaign group coordinating the protests, said that the actions were “designed to exert pressure” over the upcoming judicial review.”



Real Media reported:

”In a press conference this morning Defend Our Juries spokesperson Dr Clive Dolphin announced that there will be a series of Lift The Ban protests across at least 18 cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland in the week leading up to and during the three days of the High Court judicial review which begins 25th November. He said that more than 1500 people have already joined online calls, but with 3 weeks until the first protest, more are joining up every day.“



The thing is, Clive Dolphin isn’t your normal pro-Palestine activist. He’s a senior engineer for Lockheed Martin, the largest arms company in the world and the manufacturer of the F-35.

That’s right, the same F-35 that has been murdering innocent civilians in Gaza for over two years straight, and blowing off children’s limbs.

According to his LinkedIn page he has worked there for over 16 years - and is still working there.

So, why is a senior engineer of Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35 machine of death, telling anti-genocide, pro-Palestinian supporters to get arrested? The mind simply boggles(!)



Pretty sloppy, right?



It’s probably a very good idea to watch this video, made by Right to Protest Ltd (‘RtP’), who have been calling this all out for months.

This video has caused quite a stir in pro-Palestine circles, and people seem to be finally opening their eyes to these red flags:

In response, one of the groups received forwarded messages, allegedly from a DoJ ‘caretaker’. There are quite a few and they include smears against Dr Phil Bevin, a researcher on intelligence services, who features in the above RtP video. This includes the defamatory claim that Dr Bevin is an anti-Semite. Quite apart from anything else, throwing this accusation around without any basis in fact - and thus in a defamatory way - is a known Zionist and Israeli tactic.



Before I am accused of anti-Semitism, I say this because former Israeli Minister, Shulamit Aloni says this, and I am simply quoting her:

The automatic retreat to the defamatory smear of anti-Semitism of someone who is innocent of that charge, is perhaps enormously telling itself in regards to where the campaign’s interests most likely lie, and who benefits most from having thousands of Palestine supporters blacklisted with a draconian terror charge. Dr Bevin has filmed a response to the defamatory statements which I urge you to watch.

Another of the claims in the messages allegedly from a DoJ caretaker, that this was a ‘clear case of of mistaken identity or a deliberate attempt to mislead.’ The claim was that RtP had mixed up Clive Dolphin with ‘Clive G Dolan’, and it is Clive Dolan who is an employee at Lockheed Martin, not Clive Dolphin.

This is obviously bullsh*t as the LinkedIn evidence above shows. Here’s the link to Clive Dolphin’s LinkedIn page if you want to check for yourself. At the time of writing, it remains up and unaltered.

Lying so blatantly was pretty sloppy. Anyone can simply go onto LinkedIn and erm…check…?! And they did:

The DoJ, Lift the Ban campaign does seem to be stalling somewhat if they are telling reckless and easily demonstrable lies, and resorting to smears of anti-Semitism. Lying is sloppy - once one lie is exposed, the rest unravel quickly. But one lie is enough to destroy trust. There was no need to lie about Clive Dolphin, but that they did is again, enormously telling. They could have easily explained that Clive had worked at Lockheed Martin in the past but had now seen the error and evil of his ways. The fact they did not - and tried to confuse and misdirect with the false statements about the individual referred to - suggests that his position with Lockheed Martin wasn’t a past position, but a current one.

In what seems to be the Met Police’s similar desperation to get as many Palestine supporters arrested as possible, DoJ’s briefing call last Tuesday was aired live on YouTube. No Zoom link people had to sign into. No alternative platform. But YouTube! Open to everyone! The police allowed this briefing - a briefing to encourage people to hold up signs in support of a proscribed organisation - to take place live on YouTube without obstruction.



Not only that, it was available for download afterwards!

Despite being easily accessible on YouTube, only slightly over 60 people turned up.

That’s right, a nation-wide campaign, featured in the mainstream media and streaming their briefing on YouTube without any sign-up required - only had 60-odd people turn up.

Ouch!!

I think I’ll end this with a message from one of the pro-Palestine supporters which sums it all up so perfectly:

Verify everything.

Think critically.

Then, decide.

