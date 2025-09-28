Challenge the Narrative

Adam Whybray
Sep 28Edited

Very interesting reading. I was arrested and put on trial during an XR protest and while I don't necessarily regret the fact, there was (unsurprisingly) rather a lot of pressure/ coercion put on activists to get arrested and some of the claims about support (you will have a group waiting outside the police station when you are released; you will be given hot food etc.) were not true when I was finally released from the station in the early hours of the morning. I was a member of the Ipswich XR group and went to support (the notably much more upper-middle class) Cambridge XR group and after I'd played my role of being charged and arrested, they stonewalled me and my partner whenever we reached out to communicate :p

My biggest frustration in retrospect is not being critical/ sceptical enough about the social science research. There were a lot of claims of 'this is the same and will have the same outcomes as the Black civil rights protests of the 60s' and I think that was either politically illiterate/ cynical and used to flatter the egos of the (largely though not exclusively) white activists anxious about global warming.

I still believe Hallam is a good faith actor (I don't think he'd have spent so long in prison if he was really part of a psy-op trying to strengthen the power of the British state) but I think he's less politically astute than he perhaps thinks he is. He's right about how complacent a lot of people are about climate change and biodiversity loss and right somehow the political system as it is needs to be overthrown, but being awake to the seriousness of a situations plus having strong rhetoric does not necessarily means you have the best ideas for how to enact change. Still, constitutionally I'm definitely closer to him than, say, Rupert Reed.

Toma
Sep 28

It's not your opinion. It's fact.

Look at what Trump is doing in the US. Britain is following the same things as Trump but in a slightly different order and slightly different means. Britain no longer has a judicial system like the US. They have a criminal oppression system same as the US. Britain is now facing the Britcard which is the exact same thing as the RealID. For your "safety". I need safety from the government.

None of the protests mentioned accomplished anything other than more draconian laws. That was the intention. The government creates a problem and solves it by enacting legislation to oppress the people. Homelessness is one example in the US. It's entirely created and is now being criminalized and the homeless don't even have basic human rights let alone constitutional ones.

Britain already has a king. The US just got one. We're all in the same world of shit now. The whole world. Trump has declared war on his own country. He wants a civil war so that citizens will kill each other. The military can mop up the mess later.

Signs and people in the streets are useless.

Illegal draconian laws are meant to be broken. Destroying peoples lives are not justice. When Trump collapses America the UK and world will shortly follow.

