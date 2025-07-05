Challenge the Narrative

Diana van Eyk
Jul 5

"If one thing the Gazan genocide has shown, its how absolutely and comprehensively we’ve been played by Western ‘democracy’." Except I don't think we can call it democracy.

What is going to happen with so many people all over the world simmering with rage over this genocide?

zachariah
Jul 5

With every unjust, immoral and authoritarian action these corporate management goons makes a stronger case for humanities revolution, over is the past of venal depravity and we all know it now for sure and always we will won. x

