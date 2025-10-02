Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Torrance Stephens's avatar
Torrance Stephens
4d

These Free Palestine Cats Outta Control https://torrancestephensphd.substack.com/p/these-free-palestine-cats-outta-control

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Toma's avatar
Toma
6d

I think it's prudent now to assume that anything that appears to be a psyop is one. The " precautionary principal " now applies to anything the government says (or does) good or bad.

There is NO accountability in government. From top to bottom with the exception of select individuals which are obstructing the goals i.e. dissenters. The police are "just following orders" and if they resist are disciplined for compliance. It's the same method that corporations use to select employees under the guise of "teamwork". The same method is used in politics with smear campaigns and false rumors and charges against those who actually represent the people. That's exactly what is happening with the military leadership in the US by Trump. Comply or be fired or charged with disobedience.

People have become far too gullible in everything from politics to consumerism. Skepticism is a dirty word and belief. This particular psyop is to weed out the sheep from the dissenters. The US is way ahead of the UK since we have boots on the ground and war on the US has been declared by our president.

The solution to the Gaza genocide lies with the US not Israel. No support, no genocide. Trump policies are initiating a genocide here in the US , political and economic. It's happened in the world in the past and is now happening here. If the US military complies with Trump's orders there will be no way to stop him.

Did you try to get any answers from the DoJ organization directly on the issues you brought up?

I doubt you will get an answer but that alone would be an answer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aya
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture