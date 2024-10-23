Last week, I watched people burning alive. So did you. “IT IS ENOUGH! IT IS ENOUGH!” we cried. And then we marched.

This week, we saw men and boys gathered, lined up and paraded in front of a deep ditch prepared for them. They were pushed into it and killed.

Yesterday, a ditch was prepared for women. Women. Thrown in and killed.

Do you still think your marches, your petitions, your strongly worded letters to bought MPs will stop this??

I am in rage. My heart is split asunder and it is burning. I cannot stop spitting. Every day, every moment, the images and thoughts of these evils come to my mind and the bile raises in my throat. I am physically vomiting the entire day.

I am in grief. I weep every day for the loss of everything. I saw yesterday that CNN wrote an article about IOF soldiers and how we should pity them for their evil; how some of them are committing suicide due to it. They quoted one soldier feeling sorry for himself and casually admitting to his war crime of murdering and running over people—dead and alive—in his bulldozer. How f*cked up is this insane, neoliberal, imperialistic—(the two sides of the same blood-soaked coin)—world we are living in, when our ‘news’ is asking us to pity child murderers for their murdering?!! People who chose to murder—chose it and TikToked danced through it, wearing the underwear of the women they displaced and riding the bikes of the children they slaughtered? People who chose to have huge feasts and barbecues next to a city of starving, emaciated, skeletal kids.

What f*cked up world are we living in when our ‘news’ accuses us of blood libel for stating the fact that tens of thousands of children have been murdered, disabled, mutilated, deformed, orphaned, massacred?

In the world of white supremacy that we are all beholden to, we are meant to feel sorry for any interaction with the non-white world. Even when the non-whites are murdered, we are meant to feel sorry for the burden this caused white, European colonists. “You made me do it!” says the man who beats his wife, “You made me feel this way!” White Europe says wife beaters are bad, just like they say that genocide is bad—but not when they do it. In this time of extreme violence, domestic abusers get away with it, and rapists are laughing.

Keir Starmer, happy receiver of the Zionist coin, a ‘Zionist without qualification,’ besotted with ’Israel, for whom he has chosen the pronoun ’her.’ ‘Her’ who can get away with anything, and like a spoilt lover with a cuckolded husband, he will always defend ‘her’ choices. ‘Her’ withholding power and water from children? Why, it is ‘her’ right to defend herself from brown babies! I am the Prime Minister of the UK, you say? But my job is to give ‘her’ everything, even the sovereignty of my entire country if I have to! Not just brown kids, my love, I will throw every Briton and their entire constitution under your beloved bulldozers too.

When you support a state that abuses, tortures, murders, terrorises and rapes from inception and as part of its DNA - actually debating rape as legitimate against Palestinians - then what did you think would happen here? The fish rots from the head, and the head is putrid.

Keir Starmer, who does not believe Palestinian children are human, who took a dig at Bangladeshis during his ‘go back home’ rant, praised King Charles and said he did a ‘fantastic job’ for ignoring a woman whose land had been stolen, occupied, and taken by Charles’ family, who then genocided her people from it. Sound familiar? These charlatans do not care, and racism is alive and well, and kicking, and no one cares to hide it anymore. They truly believe it is their right to kill non-whites and take their lands and resources. They truly believe it is unfair for anyone to condemn them for it. They truly feel they should be pitied for the burden non-whites put on them by simply being on the land they want, and their extermination and annihilation is their own fault.

This isn’t even classed as psychopathic anymore. In the English-speaking Western Empire—the US, UK, Canada, Australia—and its homies and OG genociders in Europe—Germany, France, Italy, etc.—this is all mainstream. It is so mainstream that utter racists, joining a genocidal army committing genocidal acts as defined by their own self-made institutions, are put into influential positions to influence young minds, as if this is all normal. Zecharia Deutsch—who returned home after an IOF stint in Gaza and was given a chaplaincy role at Leeds University —says Israel is destroying the ‘evil,’ which is the most ‘moral’ thing possible, and that they are trying to deal with the civilians in Gaza in the ‘best way possible.’ Seeing that Israel has genocided, ethnically cleansed, and enacted the Final Solution on Gaza, there is no interpretation of Deutsch’s statements other than he sees the entirety of Gaza’s population—half of whom are children—as evil who must be destroyed. Complete and utter racism.

I cannot stand it. I cannot stand it. I cannot stand the comfort zone activists, those who, after watching a year of genocide and seeing the Final Solution of the entirety of Gaza’s population before their very eyes, still will not sacrifice an iota of their comfort.

We are in World War III. The only reason it isn’t called that is because it’s only brown people dying.

After several days of spit-vomiting, I thought I’d speak to a professional for some advice. As I spoke, the grief travelled from the pit of my stomach into my heart, and the pain was so intense I thought it would explode.

“I have realised,” I told her, “that in understanding objectively what is happening in the world I feel like I am at a higher level on a scale of 10. But the majority, even those who go to every protest, are only on 4. They are on 4 because they do not understand a horizontal movement does not move, and they - in an entire year - have not created a vertical one with an actual leader, because they bicker about everything and for others among them, ego and taking credit is more important. Without a central figure there is no movement that moves beyond a horizontal and stagnated plane.

And there is no understanding that a movement of this nature cannot be led by those who are not from the oppressed - every movement in history against oppression has been undertaken by the oppressed. But, this horizontal movement is dominated by allies who, despite their good intentions, have drowned out the voices of the oppressed, leaving us unheard.

Who are the oppressed? All of us oppressed by imperialism. Palestine is the first front in this war against imperialistic murder but it is not the only one, it is simply the most urgent due to the speed and relentlessness of its genociding. The DR Congo, Sudan, Yemen, Pakistan, and others are all suffering under imperialism’s boot—whether through direct military action, indirect financing of war criminals, or interference in politics to overthrow democratically elected leaders. It is all the same fight.

However, the people in the movment at this moment, seem in no way willing to change. Eventually they will get there, as this is the natural evolution of things, but it will not be now. It won’t be soon enough. They will not realise now, when they are brought up in a world where ego is king and faux ‘comfort’ is everything, that you cannot fight the evil of genocide and the tyranny of imperialism by sympathy alone. True change demands personal sacrifice in some way. And so, while they stagnate, and while they march on Sundays and go back to work on Mondays, I am forced to watch everyone be slaughtered in Gaza. There is nothing I can do. I have to watch people die because the others have not yet flown above as an eagle and seen the state of the entire Earth. They have not yet realised, that they are meant to be the lights in the darkness. And so, I am watching the Final Solution. I am watching people being murdered. And it is the hardest thing in my life that I have to accept that we lost this battle. Because no-one will move.”

We have lost in Gaza.

Please do not think this means we don’t stop fighting against the genocide. We keep doing it. We intensify it. We do not stop. We remain relentless. But we have lost it. We have lost because nothing has stopped them. We fight on to stop it, but mentally we must be prepared to accept that this battle may be lost. And the reason this is so important is that if we fall into the pits of despair, we will not win the next battle and we will not win the bigger war against the imperialistic, neoliberal hegemony that is pushing our planet to its every limit and harming us all. It is a trait of brutal empires to engage in huge acts of barbarism and murder against innocents and children in order to maintain power through fear, intimidation, and hopelessness. This is the game plan. As I’ve said before: Do not buy into it, do not fall for it. This is the time we should be most revitalised and the most incentivised.

We need the movement to move, the movement against the existential threat we all face—not only to the lives of our fellow humans, our brothers and sisters and our collective children, but to our own humanity. We have so little of it left.

We need to make the movement move.

God, bless the people of Gaza.

God, bless their souls.

God, give them the gardens of Paradise, united with their families and children and those they loved and cherished on this earth.

God, give them the gardens of Paradise, where never again will they feel any fear, never again will they feel any harm, and never again will they grieve.

Ameen.

