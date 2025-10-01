Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toma's avatar
Toma
6d

Done.

If the establishment of a country is limited to a certain religion or race isn't racist then what is the definition of racism?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aya
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture