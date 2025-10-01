This is a really, really good, solid campaign that may actually work. It is not subject to the veto vote of the UN security council (i.e. Israel’s dog, the US). Read the full message as it explains it all. And then please sign and share!

P.s. you can copy and paste verbatim into your messaging apps as it's within the word limit.

📢 *Call to Action - Sign & Send Letter DEMANDING UN REINSTATE RESOLUTION 3379: ZIONISM IS RACISM*

🛑🇵🇸 Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza — over 680,000 killed, including 305 UN staff — is driven by its official racist state ideology: Zionism. This apartheid state continues to commit the gravest crimes with complete impunity.

📜🤝 In 1975, the UN passed Resolution 3379, declaring “Zionism is a form of racism and racial discrimination.”

But in 1991, Israel issued an ultimatum: if the UN did not revoke this resolution, it would boycott the Madrid Peace Conference. The UN, desperate for progress, agreed in good faith — adopting Resolution 46/86.

⚠️✊ Decades later, Israel has proven it never wanted peace — only the diplomatic shield to carry out genocide, apartheid, and ethnic cleansing.

We demand the UN:

🚨📢 Revoke Resolution 46/86 & Reinstate Resolution 3379

🚨🖋️ Publicly reaffirm: Zionism is Racism

📄🌍 ACTION: Send the global letter to the UN TODAY → tinyurl.com/4mx9bc3n

📢🔥 SHARE WIDELY — every signature counts!

