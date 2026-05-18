As we have seen, billionaires with links to CIA-connected networks, and who are members of or attendees at elite groups such as the Trilateral Commission and the Bilderberg Group, often rebrand themselves as ‘philanthropists.’ These groups have long been associated with the promotion of a global order shaped primarily by corporate and elite economic interests, with democracy viewed as an obstacle to those interests remaining dominant.

The CIA’s use of private ‘philanthropic’ billionaire family foundations as cover for covert operations has been a long-standing strategy.

The ‘philanthropy’ of these individuals tends to be in the areas opposite to those from which they have derived their vast wealth. For example, we have seen oil heiress Aileen Getty, fund ‘climate change’ groups in Europe via the A22 Network, in collaboration with Trevor Neilson. Trevor Neilson has extremely close links with the CIA, co-founding his company, ‘Threat Pattern’, hiring numerous ‘ex-CIA’ staff (as we have also seen, there is no such thing as ‘ex CIA’).

This is an extremely clever way to subvert and sabotage genuine protest movements. As we saw in depth, the A22 Network has succeeded not only in encouraging climate change groups in Europe to engage in disruptive and useless actions, but such actions have directly led to draconian protest laws being enacted, resulting in decimating protest rights for everyone. For example, among A22 Network and Aileen Getty-funded groups in the UK are Just Stop Oil (‘JSO’) and Extinction Rebellion (‘XR’). Parliamentary documents confirm that draconian new protest laws were enacted due to the tactics of JSO and XR. By pretending to be for the cause, while in actual fact sabotaging it from within, these same individuals are able to continue to promote their own interests while hiding in plain sight.

It is therefore not difficult to see which movements are full of red flags and may in fact be psyops; using psychological manipulation and strategic messaging to steer supporters into actions that ultimately damage and sabotage their own cause. All one has to do is simply follow the money.

Where the money comes from, will tell you all you need to know about whether a campaign is genuine, or should be avoided at all costs.

And so, we turn to the Free Gaza Movement (‘FGM’). FGM began the flotilla movement to Gaza. They were established in 2006 to ostensibly ‘break the siege’ of Gaza. In 2008, they managed to get 5 boats into Gaza. Since then, they have had no successes, and no flotilla has managed to break the Israeli military siege of Gaza by sea. That means in 18 years, all flotilla campaigns have been failures, resulting in the seizure of ships and humanitarian aid, and the murder, arrest and sexual assault of volunteers.

In 2010, the FGM co-founded the Freedom Flotilla Coalition - whose boats included the Conscience, Handala and Madaleen, which in turn co-founded the Global Sumud Flotilla.

One would think that after 18 years of repeating the exact same tactics and achieving the exact same result, people would stop and ask whether these methods actually work, or whether they are in fact counterproductive and damaging to the very cause they claim to support. But no, shuny Instagram posts, TikTok vidoes with superhero music, are enough to psychologically manipulate people into believing these are meaningful and effective campaigns. That is precisely how psyops work.

Anyway, let’s have a look at the money trail.

FGM was set-up and co-founded by the same individuals who set up or worked for the International Solidarity Movement (‘ISM’). Huwaida Arraf co-founded both ISM and FGM. Co-founders of FGM, Greta Berlin and Paul Larudee, also worked for ISM. As such, not only do former ISM-activists and co-founders coordinate FGM, but their actions cannot always clearly be separated:

“The ISM is joined at the hip to the FGM, one of the central umbrella organizations in the coalition responsible for launching some of the flotillas to the Gaza Strip. The FGM was founded by senior ISM figures in 2006…The line between ISM and FGM activities is not always clear even to the two organizations’ activists.”

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Influence Watch confirms that ISM organises FGM’s trips:



Funding from ISM includes The Middle East Children’s Alliance (‘MECA’):

That’s right. MECA receives money from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. And MECA has provided funding to ISM and may still be doing so. We cannot know for sure as their funding vehicle -Association for Investment in Popular Action Committees, AIPAC - is not required to disclose its donors under US law. AIPAC was founded in 2007 as an umbrella organisation funding ISM, FGM and other organisations including the Syria Solidarity Movement. The treasurer of AIPAC is FGM co-founder, Paul Larudee. The Syria Solidarity Movement promoted the Assad regime and engages in war crime denialism, specifically the war crimes committed by the Assad regime in the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp in Syria. The Yarmouk refugee camp was subject to siege by the Assad regime and its allies, resulting in mass starvation, before being bombed - the brutality and savagery the like of which we now witness in Gaza.



Paul Larudee is not only a support of Assad, but also worked for the Ford Foundation:

As mentioned above, the CIA’s use of private ‘philanthropic’ family foundations as cover for covert operations has been a long-standing strategy, including foundations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, established by the Rockefeller family, and the Ford Foundation, established by the Ford family of Ford Motor Company. This not only helped legitimise such operations, but also concealed direct government and CIA involvement, providing a high degree of plausible deniability.

The Ford Foundation has deep historical ties with the CIA and has been involved in several covert operations. . At the height of the Cold War, the Ford Foundation was involved in several covert operations. Moreover:

“From 1958 to 1965, the Foundation’s chairman was John J. McCloy, who in 1942 had founded the Office of Strategic Services, a secretive intelligence agency that became the Central Intelligence Agency. McCloy knowingly employed numerous US intelligence agents and, based on the premise that a relationship with the CIA was inevitable, set up a three-person committee responsible for dealing with its requests.[The CIA channeled funds through the Ford Foundation as part of its efforts to influence culture.”

Not only was John McCloy a chairman of the Ford Foundation, but he had also been a trustee of the Rockefeller Foundation.

The Ford Foundation has funded a number of NGOs in Israel, notably the New Israel Fund (‘NIF’) which promotes Isreal as a Jewish state and views Israel as “the sovereign expression of the right of self-determination of the Jewish people…” and is opposed to the BDS movement. The NIF also states on its website FAQs, in response to the question:

What is NIF’s position on attempts to prosecute Israeli officials outside Israel? “we firmly oppose attempts to prosecute Israeli officials in foreign courts”

The Rockefeller family also have historically close ties with the CIA, and there has been significant collaboration and overlap between Rockefeller-linked institutions, the CIA, and as with the Ford Foundation, the CIA-backed Congress for Cultural Freedom, which functioned as a major international propaganda and influence operation. David Rockefeller maintained close ties to CIA Director Allen Dulles and his brother John Foster Dulles. Both brothers worked for Sullivan & Cromwell, a Wall Street law firm heavily connected to Rockefeller interests and interwined with the US national security establishment. The Rockefeller family have been ardent supporters of Israel. David Rockefeller founded the Trilateral Commission in 1973, whilst being close with the CIA leadership at the time.

George Soros is a billionaire and a frequent attendee of the Bilderberg Group’s Meetings.

Make of all that what you will.

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