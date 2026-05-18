Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Sol Sön's avatar
Sol Sön
May 18Edited

Finally, I have been shouting it for a decade..

I have actually helped the first and only flotilla which managed to break the siege.

By the way, only one of the 5 vessels managed to reach the Gaza shores before israel withdrew, my best friend Vittorio Arrigoni was on board and I was moderating his sites.

Why the hell they keep their transponders on is beyond comprehension because their transponders are the only thing which can get them geolocated and caught.

The rockafeller are name landers of the owners of israel, the rothshit.

Anyhow we must use the event and turn it in our favor and do all we can to have the activists, which in effect are good people trying to do what many have no courage to do, freed.

Thank you for sharing

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Toma's avatar
Toma
May 19

I view the Gaza flotilla as a well meaning publicity stunt with the purpose of drawing attention to the fact that the Gaza population is being starved to slow a death. That being the objective it has utterly failed. The media focus is on the flotilla with virtually no mention of the situation in Gaza. The supplies that were to be delivered were miniscule to what are needed. The only thing accomplished was Israel pirated 50 more yachts to be distributed among the Israelis. Sailing unarmed and without military escorts again is really the ultimate in stupidity. Piracy is one of the most heinous of international crimes and is being completely ignored by the countries of the world, as are the war crimes being committed in Gaza by Israel and US in its complicity. And the same is happening in Cuba. Venezuela. Lebanon. Iran. Fishing boats. Who is next? Americans

Already in progress. The world will follow.

I think that in today's society you can assume that everything is a psyop, and if it isn't it will be turned into one. The problem is the public cannot think for themselves. The psyop has been going on for 60 years to accomplish lack of critical thought in the public. We have people who believe the world is flat, it's being run by reptile space aliens, we never landed on the moon and the insanity continues on from there in varying degrees. All thanks to our educational system, corporate (government) controlled media mistruths, disinformation and outright lies. The Nazis established the basics and those have been enhanced and perfected with advanced technology in the communication industry. We're inundated in lies. Our moralities, ethics and compassion have been focused on individualism, the pursuit of wealth and "things", machiavellianism and selfish ignorance. Ayn Rand'ism. The world has become something to be exploited by the few and so are the "lessar" humans who occupy it. Hypocrisy has become the norm as is evident in Trump. Trump has called climate change is a "hoax" but the US and Israel are proposing a program "Stardust" to inject particles in the atmosphere to shade the earth and stop climate change. And it's a private for profit company. The 2 most ethical and trustworthy governments in the world. Sounds like the perfect way to hold the entire world hostage - an extension of Gaza.

I don't think Hitler would have been as evil if he had accomplished his goals as what we have today.

And so it goes.....

Great job!

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