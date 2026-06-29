Photo by KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA: https://www.pexels.com/photo/person-holding-a-gavel-6077422/

The wild thing about ‘alternative media’ is that it isn’t actually alternative as it whirs out the same stuff.

I’m talking about Novara Media, The Canary, Declassified UK, The Grayzone and others. All paint themselves as an alternative to the mainstream media monopoly on narrative, whilst simultaneously creating a single narrative themselves. They quote many of the same commentators, amplify the same perspectives, and reinforce the same overarching narratives. This invariably involves presenting anti-Zionism as the central framework through which events are viewed, portraying Iran and Hezbollah as the "Axis of Resistance", and treating the fall of Bashar al-Assad as a geopolitical tragedy rather than acknowledging the full tyranny and oppression of his regime. They have repeatedly downplayed the Assad regime's crimes, cast doubt on evidence of its brutality, and portrayed reports of its atrocities as exaggerations or products of Western imperialist propaganda.

Before we continue, there is a very important distinction which MUST be understood, and it is this:

The law is DIFFERENT to morality.

The law is the mechanism by which a state governs its affairs and those of its citizens.

In general, it is understood that logically, for the law to be effective, it must axiomatically be of benefit to citizens. That means it should be just and fair, and allow them their personal freedoms and liberties, and only interfere with those freedoms when they cause harm to others.

However, just because logically the law should be of benefit to citizens to ensure a fair and harmonious society, that doesn’t mean it that it is. Modern nation-states are governed by individuals whose primary objective is not the benefit and betterment of their citizens, but rather the benefit of the elite. Politics has become extremely lucrative, with Heads of State frequently leaving their positions and becoming far more financially well-off than they previously were, due to their actions and decisions when in those positions. Barack Obama and Tony Blair come to mind.

In short, this means the law is whatever the ruling class decide it to be, and it works in their interests. As a result, law is often hideous, unjust, immoral and harmful. Examples include apartheid laws in South Africa, discriminatory laws in America, the Nuremberg laws in Germany, and racist laws in Israel. Citizens should not accept these laws, and should do everything in their power to challenge them.

However, just because a law is immoral does not mean the person who is following it is committing any offence. In fact, it is the opposite. Following immoral laws is lawful.

The genius behind oppressive states is that their judges can inflict immoral and unjust rulings, but not break any law whatsoever. They can act completely within the law and have done nothing legally wrong whatsoever. This is what this article will be examining, and it is not a commentary on the injustice or immorality of these laws.

So, now lets turn to the Filton Case, the aforementioned media outlets, and Judge, Mr Justice Johnson.

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Filton Terrorist Sentences and Ranjiv Manon KC’s Contempt of Court



As is now routine for the aforementioned ‘alternative media’ outlets, they have all pushed much the same narrative about the Filton case, the convictions, the subsequent terrorist sentencing, and the contempt of court proceedings against Ranjiv Menon KC, the defence barrister for Charlotte Head. Mr Menon is facing contempt proceedings initiated by the trial judge, Mr Justice Johnson, on the basis that his closing speech to the jury allegedly breached the judge’s directions as to what could and could not lawfully be said. The narrative promoted by these outlets can broadly be distilled into three main themes:

In the Filton Case, Mr Justice Johnson acted unjustly by denying the Palestine Action Defendants the defence of ‘lawful excuse’ Mr Justice Johnson acted unjustly by sentencing the Palestine Action defendants under terrorism legislation without informing the jury that he intended to do so, leaving them unaware that their verdicts could ultimately result in terrorist sentences rather than sentences for ordinary criminal offences Mr Justice Johnson acted unjustly and vindictively by referring Ranjiv Manon KC for criminal contempt of court, effectively taking his ire out on the defence barrister—something these outlets say is unprecedented

The implied undercurrent of all the above is that Judge Johnson somehow acted against the law, further backed by the claim that his actions were unprecedented, that is, the first of their kind in these cases.

Let’s examine each of these in turn:

1. Denying the Defence of Lawful Excuse

These media outlets repeat the claim that Justice Johnson denied and/or withdrew the legal defence of ‘lawful excuse’ from the Filton defendants, thus leaving them without any legal defence to put forward.

What none of these outlets tell you however, is that this is utter bullsh*t.

What is the defence of ‘Lawful Excuse’?

The defendants were tried for criminal damage. They said that on the facts, they had a lawful excuse for their actions, namely to prevent genocide - that is, the killing of Palestinians in the Gazan genocide.

Lawful excuse is a statutory defence that can be used in criminal damage cases as long as it fits the conditions in the statute, s5(2) Criminal Damage Act 1971:

“(2) A person charged with an offence to which this section applies, shall, whether or not he would be treated for the purposes of this Act as having a lawful excuse apart from this subsection, be treated for those purposes as having a lawful excuse— (a) if at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed that the person or persons whom he believed to be entitled to consent to the destruction of or damage to the property in question had so consented, or would have so consented to it if he or they had known of the destruction or damage and its circumstances; or (b) if he destroyed or damaged or threatened to destroy or damage the property in question or, in the case of a charge of an offence under section 3 above, intended to use or cause or permit the use of something to destroy or damage it, in order to protect property belonging to himself or another or a right or interest in property which was or which he believed to be vested in himself or another, and at the time of the act or acts alleged to constitute the offence he believed— (i) that the property, right or interest was in immediate need of protection; and (ii) that the means of protection adopted or proposed to be adopted were or would be reasonable having regard to all the circumstances.”

In short, section 5(2)(b) is about protecting property, not protecting human life . It does not provide a general defence for damaging property to prevent war crimes against people, genocide, or other killings. Those are not grounds for lawful excuse under the Criminal Damage Act 1971.

In other words, on the facts of their case, the defendants did not satisfy the conditions for a defence of lawful excuse as set out in the statute. As a matter of law, the defence was therefore not available to them. And this is precisely what Mr Justice Johnson made clear:

“Mr Menon KC was leading counsel for Charlotte Head in R v Head and others. Ms Head was charged with offences which included criminal damage. She admitted damaging or destroying property belonging to another, intending that it be damaged or destroyed. She claimed she had a lawful excuse in that she was seeking to destroy weapons that would otherwise be unlawfully used in a genocide in Gaza. I ruled, pretrial, that that did not amount to a defence in law. It followed that each of the factual issues for the jury to determine in the route to verdict had been admitted by Ms Head.” … "I did not rule that the defendants had no lawful excuse. My ruling was that the issues did not include any question of any defence under section 5(2)(b) of the Criminal Damage Act 1971 by reference to the conduct of Israeli military operations in Gaza."

Mr Justice Johnson was not wrong in making this direction. Nor did he ever deny, obstruct, limit or withdraw the defence of lawful excuse. The defence simply did not exist in this case. It could not be used. Mr Justice Johnson was correct in law.

The question then arises, why are all these ‘alternative media’ outlets not telling you that? Instead of focusing on the law and the glaring injustice of being able to damage property to protect other property, but not to prevent the mass killings of civilians and genocide, these media outlets have specifically - and intentionally - redirected all attention on the judge, alone. This distraction prevents understanding and mobilisation against an unjust law, and redirects all cumulative effort into issuing complaints en masse about a judge who has acted lawfully and within the law.

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2. Sentencing the Defendants for terrorist offences which did not arise at trial

These media outlets also repeat the claim that Mr Justice Johnson ‘hid’ his intention to sentence the Filton defendants under terrorism legislation, thus tricking the jurors into believing they were giving verdicts on ordinary offences, not terrorism offences.

What Mr Justice Johnson actually did was proceed with the case and the charges brought by the prosecution, notably that of criminal damage. This is what the jurors had to deliver a verdict on: on the facts that were presented to them, were the Defendants guilty of committing criminal damage or not?

Whether a Defendant is guilty of a crime or not is a separate issue to what their punishment for that crime would be if they were found guilty. Sentencing is under the authority of the judge, not the jury. It is for the judge to decide the sentence.

The jury found the Defendants guilty, meaning that the Judge now had to impose a sentence.

For this Mr Justice Johnson followed s.69 of the Sentencing Act 2020, which obliged him by law to consider a “terrorist connection” as an aggravating factor in sentencing, if he believed that such a connection existed.

S.69 Sentencing Act 2020 says:

69Terrorist connection (1)This section applies where a court is considering the seriousness of an offence [specified in Schedule 1 (offences where terrorist connection to be considered)] [within subsection (4) or (5)]. (2) If the offence has a terrorist connection, the court— (a) must treat that fact as an aggravating factor, and (b) must state in open court that the offence is so aggravated.

(3) For the purposes of this section, an offence has a terrorist connection if the offence— (a) is, or takes place in the course of, an act of terrorism, or (b) is committed for the purposes of terrorism. For this purpose, “terrorism” has the same meaning as in the Terrorism Act 2000 (see section 1 of that Act).

In a hearing to determine whether a “terrorist connection” existed in the case, Judge Johnson laid out his statutory obligations:

The legal framework Section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020 applies where the court is considering the seriousness of an offence which (a) was committed on or after the day on which section 1 of the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021 came into force, (b) is punishable on indictment with imprisonment for more than 2 years, and (c) is not specified in Schedule A1 of the 2020 Act. Where section 69 applies, the court must treat a “terrorist connection” as an aggravating factor: section 69(1), (2)(a) Sentencing Act 2020. An offence has a terrorist connection if it (a) is, or takes place in the course of, an act of terrorism, or (b) is committed for the purposes of terrorism: section 69(3) Sentencing Act 2020. For this purpose, “terrorism” has the meaning prescribed by section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2000: section 69(3) Sentencing Act 2020. Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2000 states: “1 Terrorism: Interpretation (1) In this Act “terrorism” means the use or threat of action where- (a) the action falls within subsection (2), (b) the use or threat is designed to influence the government or an international governmental organisation or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and (c) the use or threat is made for the purpose of advancing a political, …or ideological cause. (2) Action falls within this subsection if it- (a) involves serious violence against a person, (b) involves serious damage to property, (c) endangers a person’s life, other than that of the person committing the action, (d) creates a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or a section of the public, or (e) is designed seriously to interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system. (4) In this section - …” (d) “the government” means the government of the United Kingdom, of a Part of the United Kingdom or of a country other than the United Kingdom.” … The defendants have each been convicted of an offence of criminal damage that was committed on 6 August 2024. That was after section 1 of the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act 2021 came into force. Criminal damage is punishable on indictment with imprisonment for more than 2 years. It is not specified in schedule A1 to the 2020 Act. It follows that the conditions in section 69(4) of the 2020 Act are satisfied. Section 69 of the 2020 Act therefore applies. Accordingly, the court must find there is a “terrorist connection” if, but only if, a defendant’s offence of criminal damage: (1) Involved serious damage to property. (2) Was designed to influence the government or an international governmental organisation or to intimidate the public or a section of the public. (3) Was for the purpose of advancing a political or ideological cause.

In his sentencing judgment, Judge Johnson laid out again his statutory obligations under s.69 Sentencing Act, as well as why he had determined that the crimes the Defendants had been found guilty of, had a “terrorist connection”:

3.1 At the time of your offending, Palestine Action was not a proscribed terrorist organisation. It was not unlawful to be a member or supporter of Palestine Action. The vast majority of its actions were not capable of satisfying the statutory definition of terrorism. You have not been charged with, prosecuted for, or convicted of, any terrorist offence. 3.2 At the outset of the case, and at the request of the prosecution, and after hearing legal argument, I ruled that it appeared that the evidence on the indictment revealed that your alleged offence of criminal damage had a terrorist connection. As I made clear at the time, that ruling had procedural consequences but did not have any effect on the trial or any sentencing. Legislation prevented the reporting of that ruling. You asked me not to lift the reporting restriction because you were concerned it might cause prejudice. I agreed to your request not to lift the reporting restriction at that stage, even though there was a strong public interest in permitting reporting. 3.3 I have considered the question of a terrorist connection entirely afresh and without reference to my previous rulings. To decide whether your offence had a terrorist connection, the court must apply the test set out by Parliament. Your offence had a terrorist connection if it (1) involved serious damage to property and (2) was designed to influence a government or to intimidate a section of the public and (3) was for the purpose of advancing a political or ideological cause. That question must be considered separately in respect of each of you, but, on the evidence there is no material distinction between you. … 3.5 There was serious damage to property. The video and photographic evidence shows the extent of the damage caused, the means by which the damage was caused, and the time period of more than 20 minutes over which the damage was caused. It extended to the damage of very many individual items of technological equipment, as well as a disabled toilet. In many instances the damage caused was not trivial or minor, but rather substantial to the point of destruction. The evidence shows that well over £1m was paid out by insurers in respect of the damage. 3.6 Having seen each of you give evidence, and considered all of the material in the case, I do not consider that any of you were seeking to influence the Israeli government. In particular, the fact that you were seeking to destroy weapons that you believed were destined for Israel did not involve an attempt to influence the Israeli government in the sense that is contemplated by the statute. 3.7 I am, however, sure that one of the purposes of your offending was to influence the United Kingdom Government. A strategic aim of Palestine Action was to end “British complicity”, and you were signed up to that aim. For example, you, Charlotte Head, said in your closing speech that you signed up to do an action with Palestine Action which was a group that had been trying to end British complicity in war crimes, and that direct action was necessary because the government does not listen when people ask nicely. You, Samuel Corner, said in evidence that you were really interested in Palestine Action and that the institutions you had been trying to convince to act were mostly just ignoring you. You, Leona Kamio, said in your defence statement that you relied on the fact that the United Kingdom was allowing arms exports to Israel and that the United Kingdom was complicit in crimes that Israel was committing. You, Fatema Zainab Rajwani, said in your closing speech that you were sick of waiting for the government to act. 3.8 You had each tried to persuade your University, or local authority, or the government, not to support Israel. You had become disillusioned with lawful protest and had decided to engage in criminality. You all well knew that the attack on Elbit was an action taken in the furtherance of Palestine Action’s strategic aims. Those aims included putting Elbit out of business, and to do that by carrying out actions which were designed to influence the British government to prevent Elbit from operating. Palestine Action material referred to the potential to target Ministry of Defence offices, or other relevant buildings associated with government decision making, and that one of the most crucial aspects of taking action was to apply pressure. Whether or not each of you were aware of that particular document, I am sure that you were each aware, and had signed up to, the underlying sentiment. 3.9 I am also sure that your offending was designed to intimidate those who worked for Elbit and for businesses that were linked to Elbit. That amounts to the intimidation of a section of the public. 3.10 I am also sure that your offending was for the purpose of advancing a political or ideological cause. It was intended to advance your beliefs that Israel’s approach to Palestine generally, and its military activities in Gaza in particular, were wrong, that the United Kingdom government should not be permitting the export of weapons to Israel, and that it was legitimate to damage the property of others in the pursuit of that cause. 3.11 Section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020 requires that the court treats your offending’s terrorist connection as an aggravating factor. That means it increases the seriousness of the offence.

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So, what we actually have is a group of Defendants that did cause serious damage to property (which is one of the predominant aims of Palestine Action - to prevent weaponry from working or disrupt the logistics of its delivery to Israel), and who implied through their closing statements, that their actions sought to influence the UK government in pursuance of their own ideological cause. (On a side note, I hope you are gradually realising that according to this definition, anything could be twisted to constitute terrorism - the law is that broad).

And, what we also have, is a judge who followed the law correctly, and had a statutory duty to treat the terrorist connection as an aggravating factor in his sentencing of the Defendants; he had no option to ignore it.

But that is not the angle these ‘alternative media’ outlets are pursuing. Instead, they are focusing on this being the first time this law has been used, and as such, that it is unprecedented. This, of course is irrelevant; if a law exists, then there will always be a first time it will be used, and at that time it will be, by definition, unprecedented. The law that Mr Justice Johsnon relied on had only been amended in 2020, and it was that amendment he ruled under. They also present the narrative that the jury was unknowingly convicting the Defendants as terrorists, with the implication that, had they known, they would not have convicted. But this is not true. They were NOT convicted as terrorists.

They were:

Not convicted of terrorism offences.

Convicted of ordinary criminal offences (criminal damage, and for one defendant GBH).

Sentenced on the basis that those offences had a statutory “terrorist connection” under section 69 of the Sentencing Act 2020

The “terrorism connection" increased the sentence, but played no part in what the jury had to decide, and it is for precisely this reason that the judge did not have to disclose to the jury his sentencing decisions.

3. Mr Justice Johnson acted unjustly and vindictively by referring Ranjiv Menon KC for criminal contempt of court proceedings

After the first trial of the Filton Defendants, Mr Justice Johnson referred one of the Defendants’ barristers, Ranjiv Menon KC, to the High Court for contempt of court, on the basis that in his closing speech, he defied the Judge’s Order. The Order stated:

To seek criminal contempt of court proceedings against a defence barrister is unprecedented; that is, it has not been done before. That doesn’t, however, mean it cannot be done. It clearly can be done, and lawfully so.

I have spoken about jury equity in this article, which I urge you to read:

In short, jury equity is the notion that a jury is able, should it wish, to return a verdict according to its conscience rather than by a strict application of the facts to the law: in other words, they can acquit even though the facts prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the offence has been committed. It is, however, an exception rather than the rule. The problem with making it the rule is that the facts of the case become secondary to the personal feelings and beliefs of the jurors, which is not the purpose of a trial or of the courts.

For example, a group of far-right jurors could acquit a man who had murdered an asylum seeker on the basis that, according to their consciences, they believed the killing was justified because of increasing immigration, rather than because the prosecution had failed to prove the legal elements of murder. Their verdict would therefore be based on personal ideology rather than the evidence.

Should jury equity become the norm, the rule of law and the very purpose of the courts would cease to have meaning. However, the fact that jury equity is increasingly being argued for in a growing number of cases due to the increasing use of draconian laws, is itself extremely important. If jurors increasingly feel compelled to ignore the law in order to reach what they believe is a just outcome, that reveals gaping systemic and fundamental flaws in the laws applied to defendants. It suggests that those laws have become so unjust that ordinary jurors no longer feel able to apply them in good conscience.

Based on this, Mr Justice Johnson’s Order was not unreasonable, nor is it controversial. It is the job of the jury to evaluate the evidence and reach a verdict based on the evidence. It is the judge’s job to direct that they do that.

What is also uncontroversial is that the Order stated at 1(c) that the Defendants (or their legal representatives) could not “invite the jury to disregard the court’s rulings of law.”

One of those rulings was that the defence of “lawful excuse” was not applicable to this case as it had not, on the facts, been made out.

Despite the Court’s Order however, Ranjiv Menon KC said the following in his closing speech:

During Sam Corner’s evidence, a jury member sent a note to His Lordship asking the following question. “If we decide that they genuinely believe that they were performing life-saving action and were morally compelled to destroy weapons they believed were going to be used to kill civilians in what they believe to be an illegal genocide, would that amount to a lawful excuse?” It was an excellent question, and the next day His Lordship gave an answer along the following lines: “If a defendant genuinely believed that they were performing life-saving action and was morally compelled to destroy weapons which they believe were going to be used to kill civilians in what they believe to be an illegal genocide, then that would not count as a lawful excuse, and I will give you full directions on this issue at the end of the case”. In other words, the answer to the question was that the judge had already ruled as a matter of law, before hearing from the defendants, that they did not have a lawful excuse for damaging property belonging to Elbit Systems. And if you turn to the judge’s legal directions, paragraph 3.8. “As I told you when you asked a question about this, if a defendant believed that they were morally justified in doing what they did to prevent what they thought was a genocide, then that would not amount to a lawful excuse. There is no evidence in this case of anything that is capable in law of amounting to a lawful excuse, so that is not something that you need to consider”. So it boils down to this. However strange it might seem, given the facts of the case are solely for you, judges are entitled, as a matter of law in our system, to withdraw defences from the consideration of the jury if they conclude that there is no evidence to support the defence. And that is what His Lordship has done in this case. That’s why when you turn to the Route To Verdict under Count Two – criminal damage – the words lawful excuse do not appear in either of the questions. So the questions are “Are you sure that property in Elbit’s premises was intentionally destroyed or damaged by one or more of the defendants?” and “Are you sure that the defendant either personally destroyed or damaged property or encouraged or assisted another person to do so, intending that the property be destroyed or damaged?” His Lordship, as a matter of law, has withdrawn the defence of lawful excuse from your consideration. …… So that’s what His Lordship said to you, and Ms Heer in her closing speech, on much the same theme, told you that the defendants who had given evidence had not raised any real challenge to the charge of criminal damage. I’m sorry, but it is not right to say that the defendants who gave evidence did not raise any challenge. They did raise a challenge. They maintained that they had a lawful excuse. That was their challenge. But what’s happened is that His Lordship has withdrawn that defence as a matter of law, and that’s the true position that we find ourselves in. Their challenge was lawful excuse and the court has withdrawn that as a lawful defence. So where does that leave you, the members of the jury? … Putting that all together, members of the jury, you can find Charlotte and her co-defendants not guilty of criminal damage. It is a perfectly fair and proper verdict for you to return in this case. Please don’t think for one moment that you are somehow barred as a matter of law from doing so. Indeed, you should find Charlotte and her co-defendants not guilty of criminal damage. It will undoubtedly take great courage and independence, I accept, to do so. But the facts ultimately are solely for you. Please don’t forget that. And don’t worry – the good news is that we’ve moved on since 1670. There is no prospect of you being imprisoned or fined for the factual conclusions you reach or for the verdicts you return.

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Again, the ‘alternative media’ outlets have claimed that the reason Mr Menon was referred by the judge for contempt of court was simply that he mentioned the law on jury equity. However, when one examines Mr Justice Johnson’s ruling on the defence of “lawful excuse”, together with his statement referring the matter for contempt proceedings, it becomes clear that this is not even half the story.

Mr Justice Johnson addressed what he regarded as contempt in his judgment. As well as jury equity, the Judge made clear that he had not withdrawn the defence of “lawful excuse”, nor prevented the Defendants from using it, but that its elements had not been made out and so was not able to be relied on. This is in stark contrast to the implications made by Ranjiv Menon:

Mr Menon KC was leading counsel for Charlotte Head in R v Head and others. Ms Head was charged with offences which included criminal damage. She admitted damaging or destroying property belonging to another, intending that it be damaged or destroyed. She claimed she had a lawful excuse in that she was seeking to destroy weapons that would otherwise be unlawfully used in a genocide in Gaza. I ruled, pretrial, that that did not amount to a defence in law. It followed that each of the factual issues for the jury to determine in the route to verdict had been admitted by Ms Head.” The further background is set out in detail in my ruling of 12 January 2026, and my earlier rulings of 3 July 2025, 14 November 2025, 2 December 2025 and 22 December 2025, and in my legal directions to the jury dated 6 January 2026. The effect of my rulings and directions was that: (1) The jury were to determine the charge of criminal damage by deciding only if it was sure that Ms Head had (whether herself, or as a joint enterprise with others) damaged or destroyed property belonging to another, intending that it be damaged or destroyed. (2) No question of lawful excuse arose. The jury were to put views of the Middle East and the war in Gaza (whether their own or those of anyone else), and emotion, to one side. … Mr Menon gave his closing speech on 8 January 2026. Extracts from the transcript are appended to this judgment, with line numbering added. The 12 January ruling explained that Mr Menon’s closing speech: … (6) Gave an account of an answer the court had given to a jury question that was inaccurate and was incompatible with the court’s ruling – see paragraph 20 of the 12 January ruling: “Mr Menon’s account to the jury of the answer I gave to their question [lines 166 – 172] is inaccurate and is incompatible with the ruling I gave as to how the question should be answered. It was also misleading to say that I had ruled as a matter of law before hearing from the defendants that they did not have a lawful excuse for damaging property belonging to Elbit Systems. The ruling was given after a two-day hearing at which I was addressed by Mr Menon on behalf of Charlotte Head (and by other counsel on behalf of the co-defendants). I did not rule that the defendants had no lawful excuse. My ruling was that the issues did not include any question of any defence under section 5(2)(b) of the Criminal Damage Act 1971 by reference to the conduct of Israeli military operations in Gaza. I accept the submission of Ms Heer that “Mr Menon introduced to the jury the suggestion that the judge had prevented the defendants from pursuing a defence of lawful excuse, which was in itself impermissible.”

From Ranjiv Menon’s closing speech, it appears that he not only defied the judge’s Order, but also suggested to the jurors that the judge had prevented the defendants from relying on their lawful defence, when that was not in fact the judge’s ruling. Those are the matters which Mr Justice Johnson considered capable of amounting to contempt of court and, unprecedented as these proceedings may be, it certainly appears, on the face of the judgment, that there is an arguable basis for that conclusion.

So why aren’t these ‘alternative media’ outlets being fully transparent? Why are they directing readers away from what actually happened in court? By reducing the issue to “a barrister being referred for merely mentioning jury equity”, they omit the wider legal context, including the judge’s ruling on the available defences and the conduct which the judge considered justified a referral for contempt.

Conclusion

The purpose of this article is not to defend the law nor the judge. It is to point out the following:

These self-styled ‘alternative media’ outlets have not provided an alternative view of events, but have instead coalesced around one narrative which they have all uniformly and consistently put forward. The narrative put forward diverts from the law and places blame upon the judge. In other words, the narrative is intended to distract from the actual content of the law. The law itself is problematic, and this is the crux of the problem. These laws are clearly unfair and clearly go against the interests of human beings and British citizens, such as protecting property and not lives, and allowing draconian prison sentences to be inflicted on people taking action against a foreign state committing genocide when the state has failed its international legal obligations to do so. Lawfare in this political environment is neither a strategic nor an effective means of achieving justice. Since October 2023, senior court judgments concerning Palestinian rights and the rights of pro-Palestine protesters have been overwhelmingly negative. Rather than expanding rights, they have largely served to increase the state’s powers and provide it with a greater legal arsenal to restrict and suppress the exercise of those rights, doing so through judicial precedent rather than the slower and more politically accountable process of passing primary legislation through Parliament. As such, lawfare should be avoided, and the courts cannot realistically be regarded as an avenue to change the law for the better based solely on the trajectory of these judgment.

In the Filton case, the judge applied oppressive and unjust law correctly.

British citizens need to understand the laws they are being subjected to and challenge the laws that strip away their rights and freedoms. That is where their collective attention should be: holding the ruling class to account and demanding that unjust laws be changed.

Yet instead, they are being misdirected by these self-styled ‘alternative media’ outlets into directing their anger at the judges rather than the law itself. They are being encouraged to complain about a judge who, on the facts of this case, followed the law as Parliament enacted it, carefully and completely; instead of challenging the legislation that compelled him to do so.

If you want change, direct your efforts at the law and those who made it, not at the judge who applied it.

And we find ourselves asking again, who benefits from these acts ?

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