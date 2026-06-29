Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Toma's avatar
Toma
Jul 3

"I was just following orders."

Sound familiar? That covers everything now. The get out of jail free card. The "LAW" is made on a daily basis to suit the situation. Reinterpreted as needed. There is no actual law and far to many laws exist solely for the purpose of oppression, suppression and ultimate control by selective enforcement. In short - far to many laws and no justice.

America is touted as a nation of "Law & Order" not "Law & Justice", and order means control of the populous.

I can't help but notice that the US and UK societies are simultaneously heading in the same direction. Morally, ethically and financially bankrupt and corrupt to the core. Fascism is happening slowly at first and then suddenly, as Hemingway said of bankruptcy.

Is it coincidence that global warming is increasing exponentially in step with the degradation of society?

Trump is deliberately destroying the country ecologically, economically, ethically and morally.

Genocide, ethnic cleansing, deliberate starvation, rape and torture have become acceptable norms? Police brutality is now legitimate with open executions of citizens not even being investigated? AI data centers and humanoid robots are being built at a fever pitch? The surveillance state being expanded to point of monitoring the ID chip in your pet? Drones and robots are being added to police departments to monitor "traffic" for our "safety" and including ones that can enter buildings. Drones have been trained and tested in Gaza under actual conditions, on real humans using artificial intelligence. Now drones have come to the US for our "safety". The Patriot Act and homeland security established was to protect us from terrorists from abroad but the vast majority of "terrorists" since 2002 have been US citizens.

While we watch our citizens brutalized for protesting what is unequivocally a genocide in Gaza we are told it's for our "safety". Speaking against government policies is now "legally" an act of terrorism.

So given the surveillance apparatus currently in place, what is the possibility of a revolution? Zero. Any attempt will be quelled before it begins. A revolution needs organization and leadership. The elite are organized and population divided.

Had Hitler possessed these capabilities the world would now be living under the Third Reich. The US is rapidly approaching the Fourth Reich. It just needs to be announced to become official.

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Billy Bumbo's avatar
Billy Bumbo
Jun 30

Love your fastidiousness! These alternative media outlets are not the good guys they like us to believe they are.

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