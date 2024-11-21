(Random note: I like this picture -it perfectly encapsulates the gaslighting hell-hole we find ourselves in).

Keir Starmer’s genocide denialism

During Prime Minister’s Questions last week, independent MP Ayoub Khan reminded Prime Minster Keir Starmer that genocide was defined by Article 2 of the UN Genocide Convention and asked the Prime Minister what his definition of genocide was.

Keir Starmer replied,

“I am well aware of the definition of genocide, and that is why I have never described this or referred to it as genocide.”

In December 2023, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, as defined by Article 2 of the Genocide Convention. Article 2 lists acts that constitute genocide, including the intentional destruction of a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group including through acts such as killing, inflicting harm, and creating destructive conditions. On January 26, 2024, the ICJ ruled that Israel's actions in Gaza constituted ‘plausible’ genocide. Britain is a signatory to the ICJ and has made a declaration accepting its compulsory jurisdiction.

Despite the ICJ's ruling, Keir Starmer has continued to refuse to label Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide. Even more damning, a recent UN report confirmed that Israel's actions in Gaza are consistent with the definition of genocide. This refusal to acknowledge the findings of both the ICJ and the UN underscores Starmer’s ongoing reluctance to confront the scale of the atrocities being committed.

Similarly, Foreign Secretary David Lammy a fortnight earlier made the claim in Parliament that no genocide was occurring in Gaza as not enough people had died. In his response to Conservative MP Nick Timothy’s request that the Foreign Secretary “take this opportunity to say that there is not a genocide occurring in the middle east?” Lammy replied, “I agree with the hon. Gentleman that those terms were largely used when millions of people lost their lives in crises such as Rwanda and the Holocaust of the second world war. The way that people are now using those terms undermines their seriousness.”

However, both men have been content to use the word genocide in the past, including for the UK recognised Yazidi genocide committed by Daesh, which took the lives of 5,000 victims and the Srebrenica genocide where 8,000 Muslim men and boys were murdered.

To claim that genocide is not occurring in Gaza ultimately serves only to benefit Israel. Such denial deflects international scrutiny and shields Israel from legal consequences on the global stage, protecting its military and political interests. However, this approach does not fundamentally change the UK's commitments under domestic law. For example, denying Israel’s genocide has no bearing on the UK’s Strategic Export Licensing Criteria, which governs military exports. The Licensing Criteria does not require a determination of genocide to restrict arms sales, but instead focus on violations of international humanitarian law - a far lower threshold. Similarly, war crimes and crimes against humanity are punishable under UK domestic law regardless of whether genocide is formally recognised. On the contrary, genocide denialism undermines the UK’s interests and damages its international reputation. By refusing to acknowledge credible determinations of genocide, Keir Starmer risks weakening the UK’s credibility and diminishing confidence in its commitment to upholding international treaties and obligations.

It is not a surprise that both men have attempted to deny Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians. Both Keir Starmer and David Lammy are Labour Friends of Israel Parliamentary Supporters and both have received significant funds from pro-Israeli lobbyists. Keir Starmer says that he supports Zionism ‘without qualification’ meaning that no war crime committed by Zionists will ever make him waver in his support.

But the Prime Minister’s opinions are irrelevant

Though these Labour Friends of Israel MPs are both trying to redefine the term genocide for the sole benefit of Israel, their personal opinions given in the House of Commons are irrelevant.

That is because the UK government has consistently confirmed that its long-standing position on acknowledging genocide is that it is for courts to determine and not government. In recognising the Yazidi genocide, the government confirmed that its position on acknowledging genocide:

“has always been that determinations of genocide should be made by competent courts, rather than by governments or non-judicial bodies [such as parliament].”

In the UK Uyghur Tribunal, Dominic Raab confirmed that competent courts included the ICJ:

“[I]t has been the Government’s long-standing policy that any determination of genocide should only be made by competent courts, rather than by governments or non-judicial bodies. Competent courts include international courts, such as the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice, and national criminal courts that meet international standards of due process.”

Consequently, it matters little what David Lammy or Keir Starmer’s personal views are on the genocide in Gaza or their denial of it. The UK’s position has consistently been that the determination of genocide is a matter for the courts, not political debate. The International Court of Justice has already established that there is a plausible case for genocide in Gaza. Both the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have a duty to the UK to accept the ICJ's ruling and publicly acknowledge the plausible genocide being committed by Israel.

