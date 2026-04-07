This Article is a Warning

In the media saturated world we now live in, one of the most effective ways of disorientating the public is through sheer overload of news. What makes this especially dangerous is that these news stories are presented as separate and unrelated events.

But once you step back, something very clear appears. What is presented as separate strands actually come together neatly in a single, easily discernible pattern of authoritarianism, identical to that which went before.

Rather than circling endlessly around individual policies, it is more useful to step back and examine the pattern they form when viewed together.

Each of the developments discussed in this article can, on its own, be dismissed as technical or incidental. But authoritarian systems are not built through a single dramatic act. They are built piece by piece, through legal, administrative, technological and economic changes that may appear harmless when viewed in isolation. It is only when those changes are placed side by side that their real significance becomes clear.

When governments repeatedly act in ways that concentrate power, weaken legal rights, favour corporate actors and restrict the ability of citizens to resist, the relationship between state and population begins to change.

At that point, the government is no longer acting as a representative body at all, but as an apparatus of control over the population.

Protest laws, corporate investment, the removal of jury trials, digital ID and centralised digital currency - taken individually, each of these developments can appear separate.

But when viewed together a very clear pattern emerges:

Power is being centralised

Democratic restraints are being weakened

Unelected corporate actors are being embedded directly into the machinery of governance

New technological systems are being built that allow populations to be monitored and controlled at a scale never previously possible

None of these things are accidents: they are the structural components of modern authoritarian rule.

The rest of this article will look at some of those components in turn.

This is going to be a big one, but it’s worth reading to the end, so grab yourself a cup of tea and dig in!

Before examining the patterns of authoritarianism that have emerged in the UK, it is absolutely vital to first understand how the British political system functions: what its constitution is, how it operates, and where the government sits within that system.

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The ‘Unwritten’ Constitution and Parliamentary Sovereignty

The constitution of the United Kingdom is a farce. In law school, we are taught this airy fairy idea that it’s old and unique because it is ‘unwritten’. This means that instead of being written in a single document - such as the US Constitution, the UK’s constitution it is made up of different sources. They are:

Statute

This is the written law i.e. an Act of Parliament. For example, ‘The Human Rights Act 1998’ or ‘The Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Act 2022’ or ‘The Equality Act 2010’ Case law This is law that is made through cases. If a judge decides something in a case, that judgment is law. Due to the principle of precedent, decisions of a higher court are binding upon lower courts. This means similar cases will be judged the same way, based on this precedent. Common law (precedent (stare decisis)) Though many common law principles have now been incorporated into Statutes, common law still exists. Common law is fundamentally a whole load of case law going back decades and centuries, which repeat the same principle: the repetition of that principle transforms it into established law. There are many laws which take their basis from common law such as negligence, private nuisance, trespass and misfeasance in public office.

It’s important to remember that only law is enforceable and challengeable. Something which is not law, such as conventions, is not challengeable in court.

There are two glaring problems with the United Kingdom’s so-called ‘unwritten constitution’.

The first is that it can be changed at any time by a simple Act of Parliament. Because there is no single codified constitutional document sitting above ordinary law, Parliament can alter constitutional arrangements whenever it wishes through ordinary legislation. In other words, the same legislative process used to regulate mundane matters can also be used to reshape the constitutional framework of the state. If the government wants to repeal the Human Rights Act, they can simply pass an Act of Parliament. If they want to create a law that says black people are inferior to white, they can do that too, any time they want. If they want to get rid of jury trials, they simply have to pass a statute.

The second problem lies in the heavy reliance on what are known as constitutional ‘conventions’. These conventions are not laws. They are, in essence, long-standing understandings about how Parliament and government should behave; in other words, gentlemen’s agreements governing political conduct.

Despite not being legally binding, these conventions worked remarkably well for centuries. Parliamentarians generally respected them and adhered to them because they recognised that the stability of the system depended upon mutual restraint and good faith. In other words, conventions functioned because those exercising power chose not to abuse them.

The difficulty over the past three decades - beginning in particular during the era of David Cameron’s Tory government and continuing under its successors - is that these conventions have increasingly been disregarded and the rule book ignored. What once functioned as the natural operating framework of parliamentary conduct has been treated as optional. When those in power simply refuse to observe conventions, the system offers no meaningful remedy. What can be done when political actors refuse to follow rules that are not legally enforceable? The answer, in practical terms, is pretty much nothing.

A striking example occurred when Keir Starmer intervened to sabotage the SNP’s Opposition Day motion calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestine. As you will recall, after speaking with the Israeli President, Keir Starmer then spoke to the Speaker of the House, Sir Lindsay Hoyle - the son of a co-founder of Labour Friends of Israel - and asked him to allow Labour’s motion to be voted on before the SNP’s. This was in complete contradiction to established parliamentary convention governing Opposition Day debates. Both SNP and Conservative MPs walked out of the chamber in protest.

Keir Starmer’s actions were not only unprecedented, underhanded and seemingly influenced by a foreign state, they were corrupt in the natural meaning of the word. Yet, they were not unlawful. Because Parliamentary conventions are not laws, there is no legal mechanism to enforce them. Parliament has ensured that the rules governing its own behaviour ultimately have no binding force. As such, there is nothing legally that can be done when Parliament does not follow its own rules - because Parliament has ensured that the rules it put upon itself have no real power.

Parliamentary Sovereignty - When Parliamentary Power Becomes Executive Power

The most important and central principle of the British constitutional system is Parliamentary Sovereignty. Under this doctrine, Parliament - composed of the elected House of Commons and the unelected House of Lords - holds the ultimate legal authority within the United Kingdom. Parliament can make or unmake any law through Acts of Parliament, and no court may override or strike down that legislation.

Because of this, the intention of Parliament when passing legislation often becomes a central factor in judicial interpretation. Judges generally seek to interpret statutes in a way that gives effect to what Parliament intended, rather than directly contradicting that intention.

What is the intention of Parliament? It is the reason Parliament gives for passing an Act of Parliament, and it is usually found in Hansard, which records the debates in the Houses of Parliament.

Although the House of Lords exists to debate, suggest amendments, and disagree with bills (proposed Acts of Parliament), it does not actually have the power to block legislation permanently. At most, it can delay a bill before it eventually becomes law.

This means the real power sits with the House of Commons, where all the elected MPs sit. MPs vote for or against a bill to decide whether it becomes an Act of Parliament.

And this is where a major flaw arises. If the government of the day holds a majority of the seats in the House of Commons - more than 50% - then whatever it wants to become law will become law. It has the numbers to pass any legislation it chooses.

This creates a dangerous situation. In practice, Parliament is not truly sovereign; instead, power rests with the government - the executive - which controls the Commons. That creates a clear risk of authoritarian rule.

The current Labour government holds such a majority, occupying well over half the seats in the House of Commons.

This situation has not been lost on Parliament itself and extraordinarily, there have been a number of reports in recent years warning about this danger and erosion of democracy (Warnings of Parliament Itself, below).

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The “Separation of Powers”

Another supposed safeguard of the unwritten constitution is the idea of the separation of powers.

In theory, power in the UK is divided between three branches:

The Executive — the government of the day, responsible for governing the country and implementing the law. The Legislature — Parliament, which creates and passes the laws. The Judiciary — the courts, which interpret the law and provide oversight of government action.

In theory, this structure is meant to prevent abuses of power by ensuring that each branch acts as a check on the others.

In reality, the separation of powers in the UK is weak.

The first issue of course is that the government - the executive - sits in Parliament. As we have seen, in practice by having a majority of over 50% in the House of Commons, the executive can bypass the rest of Parliament and is able to pass through any legislation they want. In essence this makes the executive the legislature. Rather than separate powers, they are one and the same and inextricably fused.

That leaves the courts as the final safeguard against government overreach.

The courts are supposed to have the power to challenge government decisions through judicial review. In theory, they can rule against ministers if the government acts unlawfully.

In practice, however, the courts are increasingly failing to hold the government to account.

A clear example is the Al-Haq case v Secretary of State for Business and Trade in 2024, where the High Court refused to rule on the legality of UK arms exports to Israel despite extensive hearings. After days of argument and detailed submissions, the court ultimately decided it could not intervene because the issue fell within the government’s foreign policy powers. In other words, after hearing the evidence, the court simply stepped back and said the matter was for the executive. It was, in essence, a complete cop-out.

The same occurred in the R (Begum) v Secretary of State for the Home Department, where trafficked child bride, Shamima Begum, challenged the UK government’s decision to remove her British citizenship, which would leave her stateless, a result which is unlawful. Despite the illegality of the situation, the UK Supreme Court ruled that national security decisions are primarily for the executive, not the courts, and thus deferred heavily to the government’s assessment. Again, another cop-out.

A further complication is added by the method in which judges are appointed. In the UK, judges are formally appointed by the Lord Chancellor following recommendations from the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC).

However, the Lord Chancellor retains significant influence in the process and can reject or ask the Commission to reconsider its recommendations.

This inevitably creates a conflict of interest. The government is effectively involved in the appointment of the very judges who may later be asked to rule on the legality of government actions.

The result is not a true separation of powers, but something closer to a faux separation. Judges who are ambitious or conscious of their career prospects may naturally defer to the executive, while governments have an incentive to favour candidates who are unlikely to challenge them aggressively.

Warnings of Parliament Itself

This deserves a big heading because it is a BIG deal.

As is clear, the so-called “unwritten constitution” is a deeply flawed concept that offers virtually no real safeguards if a government decides to alter it. In practice, the constitution can be changed simply by passing an Act of Parliament, meaning that any government with a parliamentary majority has the power to reshape it at will

It is, in reality, a numbers game. If a government holds the parliamentary majority, the executive effectively calls the shots, regardless of the theoretical role of Parliament.

The current Labour government has those numbers.

In such circumstances, the idea of parliamentary sovereignty becomes a myth. Laws can be pushed through at the will of the Prime Minister and the government of the day, allowing them to govern with minimal parliamentary restraint, limited accountability, and very little transparency in how decisions are actually made.

Remarkably, over the past five years, Parliament itself has published several reports warning that the executive has been steadily expanding its own power while weakening the constitutional balance between government and legislature. These reports recognise that the erosion of these safeguards represents a genuine constitutional crisis, one that threatens the rule of law and the democratic structures meant to protect it.

These reports include:

“Government by Diktat: A call to return power to Parliament”

“This Report is intended to issue a stark warning—that the balance of power between Parliament and government has for some time been shifting away from Parliament, a trend accentuated by the twin challenges of Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic. A critical moment has now been reached when that balance must be re-set: not restored to how things were immediately before these exceptional recent events but re-set afresh.” (Page 4, Summary section) “we believe that the public would be astonished if it became widely known how much legislation is passed without effective scrutiny by Parliament.” (Page 7, Paragraph 1) “We are concerned, however, that the underlying challenge to the balance between Parliament and government is not primarily attributable to the impact of ‘exceptional times’ such as Brexit and the pandemic, as the Permanent Secretaries appeared to assert, but is instead the result of a general strategic shift by government.” (Page 12, Paragraph 24)

Another report is:

“Delegated Powers and Regulatory Reform Committee

Democracy Denied? The urgent need to rebalance power between Parliament and the Executive”

“A substantial groundswell of concern is developing about the shift in power from Parliament to ministers. We take the view that a critical moment has been reached where action is needed to bring about significant change in the way in which legislation is framed so that it is, first and foremost, founded on the principles of parliamentary democracy, namely parliamentary sovereignty, the rule of law and the accountability of the executive to Parliament.” (Paragraph 5, page 8) “The ‘considerable disquiet’ identified in the Jellicoe Report, and wider issues relating to the balance of power between Parliament and the executive, remain as live an issue in the current political environment as it was at the time of the Donoughmore Committee... It is for this reason that we say that a critical moment has been reached and it is now a matter of urgency that Parliament should revisit these important issues, take stock, and consider how the balance of power can be re-set” (Paragraph 55, page 23)

If Parliament itself recognises the dangers of authoritarianism in our current “democratic” political model, why are we, the public, ignoring their warnings?

The Failure of the Courts

These concerns are not confined to Parliament. Some senior judges have also begun warning that the constitutional balance between government and the courts is breaking down. A striking example is Lord Leggatt’s dissenting judgment in Shvidler v Secretary of State for FCDO [2025] UKSC 30

In this recent Supreme Court judgment, Lord Leggatt gave a powerful dissenting judgment concerning judicial abdication and the constitutional role of the courts, and a compelling defence against executive overreach, grounded in fundamental constitutional principles.

The case concerned sanctions imposed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (‘FCDO’) following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Eugene Shvidler, a British citizen with no criminal wrongdoing, had all his worldwide assets frozen due to his association with Roman Abramovich. Despite being completely innocent, the Supreme Court held that the sanctions were a proportionate response to Russia’s aggression despite their severe impact on him.

Lord Leggatt made 4 important points:

i. The Core Constitutional Principle

Lord Leggatt identified the fundamental issue with striking clarity:

“[255] Underlying my disagreement with the majority of the court is a difference of view about the separation of powers... what I believe to be missing from this account is adequate recognition of the role which, under our constitution, the courts are called on to play in protecting individual liberties.”

He warned:

“[256] If that protection is to be meaningful, giving a ‘wide margin of appreciation’ to the views of ministers and government officials cannot be taken too far. The courts are failing in their duty if they simply rubber-stamp assertions made by the executive to justify invading individual liberties without subjecting those assertions to critical scrutiny.”

ii. The Courts’ Constitutional Role

Lord Leggatt explainted the courts’ constitutional duty:

“[285]…courts are entrusted with a responsibility deeply rooted in British history which has led them to be relied on to protect the liberties of individuals. The courts are custodians of fundamental values that insist that we live in a free country, that political power must not be used arbitrarily....” “[280] What is required in deciding whether an interference with a fundamental right or freedom is proportionate is a judgment about whether the interference is just, having regard to its impact on the individual’s rights and the nature and strength of the reasons relied on to justify it. That is a judgment which under the division of responsibilities in the UK constitution is allocated to the courts.”

iii. Rejection of Spurious Government Justifications Without Evidence

Lord Leggatt systematically dismantled the government’s weak justifications for its policy, making clear that the mere fact a matter usually falls within the executive’s domain does not mean the courts should simply defer to it without those justifications being properly tested:

“[307] The weight that should be given to Mr Reed’s opinions for reasons of institutional competence would be greater if it appeared that they were based on any evidence or body of experience or knowledge accumulated by the FCDO about the efficacy of sanctions. But there is nothing to indicate that they are. Rather, they are on their face no more than armchair theories.” “[319] Looking at the reasons advanced by Mr Reed as a whole, I consider them so inadequate and lacking credibility that they do not establish a rational connection between the measure taken and the desired aims.” “[324] I do not consider that the reasons relied on by the government come close to justifying such a drastic curtailment of his liberty. The restrictions are unjust and disproportionate to any contribution which they would rationally be expected to make to the purposes of the Regulations. Although I am alone in doing so, I deprecate and would declare unlawful the removal of basic freedoms to which Mr Shvidler should be entitled as a citizen of this country.”

iv. The Abdication of Judicial Responsibility

Lord Leggatt warned:

“[254] My wider concern is that, if the courts are not prepared to protect fundamental individual freedoms even in a case like this, the right to a judicial review of the minister’s decision to curtail such freedoms under sanctions regulations is of little worth.” “[286] I consider that judges are abdicating their responsibility if in making these judgments they defer to the executive’s own view that it has struck a ‘fair balance’.”

Lord Leggatt’s dissent is a stark warning that the UK is already in a constitutional crisis. It makes clear that judicial abdication is allowing executive overreach to go unchecked, eroding the separation of powers and placing fundamental liberties in immediate jeopardy. His judgment is a call to recognise that without an independent judiciary willing to confront the executive, the constitutional safeguards of this country will not survive.

What is Authoritarianism?

Authoritarianism:

a system of government where power is concentrated in a leader or small elite that is not constitutionally accountable to the public, and where political pluralism and democratic constraints are limited.

Key elements usually include:

concentration of power

weak democratic accountability

suppression of opposition or dissent

This is precisely what we are witnessing in the United Kingdom: a concentration of power in government serving the interests of a narrow corporate and billionaire elite, with little democratic accountability and the systematic suppression of protest: in other words, dissent itself.

The Police

This section is an important one because the politicisation of the police, and the increasing influence of government over policing decisions, is one of the clearest indicators that a society is under authoritarian rule. It deserves an entire article of its own, which I will write separately. For now, a brief summary will suffice.

The police are meant to enforce the law and to police by consent of the public. The government’s website confirms this:

“It should be noted that it refers to the power of the police coming from the common consent of the public, as opposed to the power of the state.”

As such, that consent can be withdrawn. The police are not meant to operate at the whim of government or to enforce political priorities. Yet increasingly this appears to be happening with UK police forces, notably the London Metropolitan police (‘the Met’) and the Greater Manchester Police (‘GMP’).

The Met’s policing of pro-Palestinian protests, which challenge the government’s pro-Israel position and policies, is a clear example. People have been arrested and placed under bail conditions for extremely weak or questionable reasons.

One example is the so called “coconut” protest case. During an anti-genocide protest a pro-Palestinian protester, 8-month-pregnant Marieha Hussain, was arrested for a satirical placard march depicting then PM Rishi Sunak and disgraced former Home Secretary Suella Braverman as coconuts. Police attempted to treat the act as racially offensive and pursued charges. The case was ultimately dismissed by a judge, highlighting how political policing can lead to criminal charges that simply do not stand up in court.

Even more extraordinary is the debate around the phrase “globalise the intifada”. Police and politicians publicly suggested that people using the phrase at demonstrations could face arrest. However the Crown Prosecution Service (‘CPS’) made clear that the phrase by itself does not meet the criminal threshold for prosecution, something the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police admit:

“We have consistently been advised by the CPS that many of the phrases…don’t meet prosecution thresholds.”

In other words, using the phrase is not a crime in law. As such, any arrests made for this non-crime are unlawful.

This creates an obvious constitutional problem. If speech that does not meet the legal threshold for a criminal offence but can still lead to arrest, then policing is no longer being guided by the law but by political considerations, directed by government positions.

The implication of this is serious. If the police are prepared to arrest individuals for conduct that is not a crime, those arrests are unlawful. Yet there appears to be no legal mechanism that can be utilised to stop such behaviour once it occurs.

(More on the police’s abuse of power can be found in this article:)

In short, the policing decisions and arrests we are now seeing show that the police in the UK have become a political enforcement arm of the state rather than an independent body enforcing the law. This is one of the clearest indicators that a state has begun to move away from democratic norms and into authoritarian control.

The Emptying of Prisons - and the Mass Arrest of Political Prisoners

Keir Starmer’s government has claimed that the prison estate is at full capacity and that prisons are overcrowded. Yet, rather than building additional prisons or releasing prisoners who should clearly not still be incarcerated, the government has pursued a number of questionable policies ostensibly designed to reduce the prison population.

Most obvious would be to release IPP prisoners. The IPP (‘Imprisonment for Public Protection’) sentence, now banned, was designed for the most serious offences. The IPP sentence includes a minimum tariff, and thereafter regular parole board hearings. Only when the parole board were satisfied the prisoner was safe to enter society again, would they be cleared for release. In practice, these sentences were horrifically abused by judges and used for minor offences including stealing a bicycle. This flagrant abuse led to the banning of any future IPP prison sentence but inexplicably, not retrospectively. As a result, thousands of individuals remain in prison decades after completing their original tariffs.

Releasing these prisoners would be the most rational and obvious solution to prison overcrowding.

Instead, the government has pursued very different measures, including

Early release of prisoners - prisoners have been released early, including individuals convicted of serious offences. In one widely reported case, a sex offender released early went on to commit another sexual assault the day of his release. The government has implemented a policy replacing the use of prison sentences for offences carrying a sentence of less than one year, and replacing them with suspended sentences instead.

At the same time, however, the state has dramatically increased the use of criminal law against political protestors supporting Palestine.

Examples include Palestinian NHS doctor, Dr Rahmeh Aladwan, and journalist Sarah Wilkinson, who now face the possibility of 14 year long prison sentences in relation to social media posts.

Meanwhile, the Filton 24, who were arrested following a direct action protest against an Israeli arms factory supplying weapons used in Israel’s genocide in Palestine, were held on remand for over a year before eventually being released when a jury failed to convict them.

The growing number of political prisoners being detained, predominantly those associated with pro-Palestinian activism, sits in direct contradiction to the government’s repeated claim that prisons are too full to hold offenders.

In reality, the facts point clearly to the fact that the prison estate is being cleared to make space for a different category of prisoner: political prisoners.

The Erosion of Jury Trial

Simultaneous to these developments sits another authoritarian measure being pushed through by the UK government: the erosion of jury trials.

Removing the right to jury trial would strike at one of the oldest safeguards against state power. The principle that a person should be judged by their peers, rather than solely by agents of the state, dates back to Magna Carta and has long been recognised as a cornerstone of democratic justice to ensure that defendants receive a fair trial. Once that safeguard is removed, the state effectively becomes prosecutor, judge and enforcer in the same system. That concentration of power is characteristic of authoritarian systems, where dissent can be punished without the moderating influence of ordinary citizens sitting in judgment. When jury trial disappears, one of the most fundamental protections against arbitrary state power disappears with it.

The government proposed to abolish the right to jury trial for offences carrying sentences of up to three years, transferring those cases to be decided by a judge alone.

This change will have profound consequences.

Juries are composed of ordinary citizens and historically have been far more willing to acquit defendants when prosecutions appear unjust or politically motivated. Judges, by contrast, are professional actors within the legal system who may be far more inclined to follow the strict letter of the law and the expectations of the state. This is something that is noted by former British Ambassador, Craig Murray:

“Senior British judges do not have to be told what to do. They are closely integrated into a small political establishment that is socially interlinked, defined by membership of institutions, and highly subject to groupthink.”

Removing jury trials in a wide range of cases would therefore make convictions significantly easier, and acquittals far less likely.

This change would have particularly serious implications for political protestors.

Recent cases already suggest growing hostility towards juries failing to convict in protest-related trials. A jury failing to convict means that a majority of the 12 jurors (at the minimum, 10-2) cannot agree that the defendants are guilty or not guilty, and thus no verdict is given.

The CPS has retried cases involving pro-Palestine direct action protesters where a jury has failed to convict. This includes the Shipley trial in 2024. After CPS had a second bite at the cherry, the protestors were found guilty, the judge informing them that they should expect a prison sentence. The CPS have also stated they will retry the Filton24.

Having a judge decide these cases instead of a jury means that a verdict will always be delivered, as the judge becomes the sole adjudicator with complete decision-making authority. This inevitably makes guilty verdicts in political protest cases far more likely.

In other words, this government is building a system in which political dissent can be prosecuted more easily, judged by the state itself, and ultimately punished with imprisonment.

Taken together, the removal of jury trials and the growing criminalisation of political dissent show the creation of a system in which the state can prosecute, judge and imprison its critics with no restraint. When the state holds all of those powers at once, the result is no longer a functioning democracy but the complete consolidation of authoritarian power.

The UK Government - Working Against the British People

When assessing such a premise, there is one question that needs to be asked:

Has the government taken action for the benefit of the British population?

What is crystal clear is that the current UK Labour government has not, during its time in office so far, taken any action that can genuinely be said to benefit the British population. Whatever minor concessions have been offered, the overall structural direction of this government consistently serves corporate and elite interests above those of the public.

In addition, it has taken or proposed measures that are demonstrably harmful to the British people.

Rather than going into a long discourse, the better way to deal with this is from the correct premise: the current government is at war with its own population. This means it takes actions:

to consolidate corporate power and control over the population in order to extract profit from them while subjugating them

to prevent the population from resisting against government policy by stripping away legal rights and removing the legal and democratic mechanisms of challenge

Brief and non-exhaustive examples include:

Increased privatisation of the NHS, including the sale of NHS property to BlackRock, allowing rent to be extracted from assets once publicly owned Greater restrictions on protest rights, including repeat-demonstration restrictions and Serious Disruption Prevention Orders Continued use of the Prevent duty across universities, schools and public bodies, requiring unqualified staff to monitor and report those deemed “at risk” of extremism The continuation of austerity-era funding pressures on local authorities Continued academisation of schools, removing them from local authority control while leaving councils responsible for provision The continuation of Freeports and the creation of so-called Industrial Strategy Zones, granting tax breaks and structural power to investors while weakening elected local authorities Vast financial and military commitments abroad while domestic services remain under severe strain and child poverty has increased to 31% nationwide, over 38% on London with 72% of these children living in working families Attempts to pass the “assisted dying” bill despite serious concerns about inadequate safeguards for vulnerable people Welfare reforms and disability benefit changes reducing eligibility and support Tightened eligibility rules for disability benefits such as Personal Independence Payment Continued use of strict benefit sanctions, under which claimants can lose payments for weeks or months

If points on this somewhat resemble certain European countries in the 1930s, then yes, you have answered your own question correctly.

Lebensunwertes Leben - “Those Unworthy of Life”

Perhaps the most disgusting of these fascist-era-like policies is the complete and brutal attack on the disabled and the old. These two groups in particular are framed consistently as ‘burdens’: ‘burdens’ on the NHS, or ‘burdens’ on social care, ‘burdens’ on the welfare system, or even that pension payments - funded by the elderly themselves in their youth - as a ‘burden’ on the country’s economy.



The messaging about the worthlessness of the elderly has been on steroids for the past few decades from both the previous Tory governments, from David Cameron onwards, to this present Labour government, who is simply continuing on with this extremist neoliberal ideology: that everything and everybody has a cost value in monetary terms, and has no other value.

Authoritarian regimes often develop these fascist-like elements because they elevate state power and social control above the value of individual human life, allowing those in power to decide which lives are worth protecting and which are not. In neoliberal authoritarianism, this logic is framed in economic terms: people are treated as having a monetary value, and those deemed to generate “negative value” - costing more to support than they produce for the economy - are seen as burdens and therefore unworthy of life and monetary support.

COVID was a stark example of this ideology in practice. Boris Johnson’s Tory government admitted to intentionally preventing older people from receiving treatment for COVID. In their view, their lives were not worth saving and held no value, while their deaths held more in the form of less pay out from the state. Dominic Cummings, giving evidence in a Parliamentary Committee, admitted that the government’s first order of the day when COVID hit, was who they would allow COVID to cull first. He even provided a photo of the government’s brainstorming whiteboard with exactly that question:

They decided that the elderly fit the bill, and let COVID rip through care homes.

The current Labour government is no different in its malevolence.

They proposed “assisted dying” bill, formally the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill ostensibly proposes to allow people who have been told they have six months or less to live to choose to end their lives early. The service would be delivered by the NHS.

Charities and medical professionals quickly raised the alarm about the lack of adequate safeguards to ensure this law would not be abused. They warned that the bill does not sufficiently protect against coercion, that vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, disabled, or those under financial or family pressure, could be pushed into ending their lives, and that there are inadequate protections to prevent those who would benefit financially from a person’s death, from influencing their decision.

Shabana Mahmood echoed these concerns:

“Sadly, recent scandals – such as Hillsborough, infected blood and the Post Office Horizon – have reminded us that the state and those acting on its behalf are not always benign. I have always held the view that, for this reason, the state should serve a clear role. It should protect and preserve life, not take it away. The state should never offer death as a service.” “It cannot be overstated what a profound shift in our culture assisted suicide will herald. In my view, the greatest risk of all is the pressure the elderly, vulnerable, sick or disabled may place upon themselves. “Faced with expensive or insufficient care, some may feel they have become too great a burden to their family, friends and society at large. In doing so, they would not be choosing death because that is what they want for themselves but because they think that others might want it for them.” “We must never accept the wrongful deaths of some in exchange for the desired deaths of others. That line, once crossed, will be crossed for ever.” “The right to die, for some, will – inexorably and inevitably – become the duty to die for others. And that is why I will be voting against this bill.

Despite these serious failures in safeguards, the government attempted to press ahead anyway.

The constant messaging about disabled people is likewise. They must be pushed as hard as possible into work, and if they cannot work - (which many cannot) - their benefits will be squeezed so tightly that they cannot have any sort of life past basic survival, and even that is not guaranteed. In Parliament, it was even proposed by an MP that disabled people should work for less than the minimum wage, in order to attract employers who would otherwise only hire candidates without a disability. Another MP said disabled people should be paid less because, “they don’t understand money”. There is simply no - and I mean no - value on human life past crude economic calculations made on the fingers of the most greedy, depraved sociopaths that make up the UK Parliament.

The messaging is truly akin to the Nazi Lebensunwertes Leben - “Those Unworthy of Life” - a state policy where thousands of children and adults, and the elderly were murdered by the SS because of some physical or mental disability.

The UK may not have succeeded in killing off people…yet…but it has created the conditions to make basic life near impossible for the disabled and the old, and every day survival a constant, torturous struggle.

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The Trilateral Commission

Keir Starmer was a member of the Trilateral Commission. The Trilateral Commission, is a group of ‘elites’ - the super wealthy corporations and individuals of the globe who believe they should be the predominant ruling power over the earth. In this vein, they have written documents including the infamous, “The Crisis of Democracy” - a treatise which views democracy as problem. Their goal instead, is to for work for a globe dominated and shaped by corporate and elite economic interests.

According to the Commission rules, acting Heads of State cannot be members. Of course, this is intentional on part of the Commission, as it is designed to create the impression that there is no conflict of interest.

Of course, simply following that rule does not prove any such thing. The ideology of the Commission is still the ideology of the member who joined it, hence their joining. As such, Keir Starmer shared the ideology of the Trilateral Commission, and has networked with its members.

Closely related to the Trilateral Commission is a similar group with near-identical ideology, the Bilderberg Group. This group holds secretive meetings every year with top elites including Peter Thiel, and Alex Karp, Co-founders of Palantir. Wes Streeting, Health Secretary and current architect of NHS privatisation, was a participant at the latest Bilderberg meeting, as was Jeremy Hunt MP, a former Health Secretary himself.

Bilderberg describes itself as:

“Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia and the media are invited to take part in the Meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government and the rest from other fields. The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed. Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken, and no policy statements are issued.”

I briefly touched upon the Trilateral Commission and Bilderberg Group is this article:

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Being a member of these groups and attending their meetings does not just expose the ideology of the Prime Minister and government MPs on a personal level, but allows them to network and partner up with the very elites who can realise their ideological ambitions.

Western “Democracy”

One of the biggest mistakes we make living in the Western world is that we have been taught two things:

That democratic rule prevents the rise of indefinite authoritarianism That nation-states are wholly contained and controlled by this democratic system of governance

However, this is simply not true.

The truth is, states and areas have always been ruled by power: might is right. Monarchies, leaders, governors have all been toppled by someone more powerful.

Currently, the most powerful is the faux concept of Western “democracy”.

What happens in the UK’s particular form of “democracy” is that leaders of political parties will make promises to the populace of what their policies will be, complete with a written manifesto of those policies. However, once voted into power based on these promises, they are able to renege on those promises immediately, and there does not exist any method to remove them from office until the next general election. As such, there is no accountability at all during the entire term of government, and there is nothing the British people can do should a PM renege on his promises, but wait it out.

There is also no mechanism for the British population to stop this PM during his tenure, from enacting authoritarian policies if he should so wish.

This is evidently not democracy, but the abuse of democracy, without any safeguards to prevent a charlatan from becoming an MP or the PM. And this is exactly the situation the British population finds itself in, under PM Keir Starmer.

In the UK, the media is overwhelmingly owned by elites. It is privatised, concentrated, and in many cases controlled by foreign billionaires whose interests plainly do not align with those of ordinary people. Such ownership is not neutral. It inevitably affects what is platformed, what is ignored, and which political actors are legitimised.

A party seriously threatening elite media-owners’ interests will not receive fair treatment from their media. That is obvious, and is a phenomenon we see repeatedly utilised in the mainstream media.

Corporate media owners possess immense power to elevate their preferred candidates while marginalising others, presenting a core structural defect in the supposed democratic process that no political party has sought to effectively challenge.

In the July 2024 general election this was on full display. Reform, despite not having a single MP, was platformed in major debates. George Galloway’s Workers Party, despite having a sitting MP, was excluded. On election night, Sky News did not even properly distinguish Workers Party votes and instead submerged them into a generic “independents” category.

The BBC, meanwhile, is state-owned. Its supposed independence is largely a fiction. Leadership is appointed through government-linked processes, and the institution inevitably reflects establishment priorities. Whether by explicit direction, implicit understandings, or structural culture, it does not function as an independent truth-teller standing outside power, but controls the narrative on behalf of the government.

Such actions by the media inevitably place limits on democracy and restrict pluralism by narrowing the range of views people are exposed to. If there is an alternative to the status quo, it is neither amplified nor likely to find a voice if the mainstream media choose to ignore or silence it. This absence of genuine democratic choice is a vital component of authoritarianism.

This creates information inequality and knowledge deficit, two of the most powerful tools of modern authoritarian management. Research has consistently shown that this information inequality makes people completely vulnerable to manipulation, as does the knowledge deficit it creates.

What can be done about such blatant foul play?

Absolutely nothing. The UK has no law to prevent such abuses of power.

And that is the state of British “democracy”™.

It is the result of this manipulated, undemocratic ‘democracy’ that we have Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, a complete charlatan whose ideology in practice follows that of the Trilateral Commission: authoritarianism, the destruction of full democracy and its replacement by corporate ownership and governance of the UK.

This is not the only issue on which Keir Starmer’s personal ideology stands in stark opposition to the views of the British population. His unqualified Zionism and continued support for Israel and its genocide is not only at odds with the position of the vast majority of the British population, it is also contrary to Britain’s own state interests and offers no benefit to the British people. In fact, Starmer’s approach elevates the interests of the Israeli state above those of Britain itself, effectively subordinating British interests and placing the country in the extraordinary position of pursuing policies that do not advance its own national interest. You can read just some ways he has done that in this article:

Pursuing an ideology that no one voted for, while simultaneously acting against the interests of the British state and its people - and using the public’s own wealth to do so - is exactly how authoritarianism operates.

The Faux Veneer of Democracy - Tag-Team Political Parties

One of the most enduring features of neoliberal authoritarianism is the faux pretence of choice. This makes people believe they are in a democracy whilst in fact the choice they are given is not a choice at all, but the same ideology presented in two different forms. Rather than choosing between apples and oranges, we are given the choice of red apple or green apple. Both are apples: one is a little more palatable in delivering its nutrients, while the other is a sour pill. This is most starkly seen in the US where there is simply no way any other person can become President except a Republican or a Democrat due to the vast sums of money involved and the control of the elite, media-owning class. Both the Democrats and Republicans are staunch neoliberalists who wish to maintain the status quo of elite governance of the US. The difference is simply how they sell it: Democrats in softer, inclusive language, the Republicans crude, inelegant, but far more truthful than their ‘rivals’.

The UK has a few more political parties, but the messaging is the same. Even the Green Party, which presents itself as a progressive, socialist entity, is in fact a status quo party: it is pro-Nato, pro ‘two-state solution’. The Green Party’s 2024 manifesto ignores the Nabkha and the countless numbers of Palestinian hostages in Israeli prisons, tortured, r*ped and murdered. It also uses the same dehumanising language when referring to Palestinians as the other mainstream political parties. According to the Green Party, Israelis are ‘murdered,’ which the Party ‘condemns’. On the other hand however, Israeli forces have ‘caused the deaths’ of tens of thousands of Palestinians, for which the Party offers no words of condemnation.

It is worth noting that NATO has never engaged in any defensive military action.

(The ostensible exception to this is NATO action in Afghanistan after 9/11, of which the “official version” is highly suspect and cannot logically be accepted as any rational person as true.)

The entirety of the mainstream political landscape of the UK is the same status quo, neoliberal ideology, which promotes the interests of the elites above the British population, and the mechanism of faux ‘democracy’ to make the population believe they are in ultimate control.

It is for this reason that there are so many defections of MPs from one political party to another. If these parties were truly different, promoting genuinely distinct ideologies, MPs would not be able to defect so easily from one to another, as those parties would represent philosophies fundamentally contrary to their own beliefs. The fact that they can move between them with such ease demonstrates that the ideologies are not meaningfully opposed to one another. In reality, the entire UK political landscape—much like the global banking system—functions as a status-quo uniparty.

Some examples of party-hopping MPs:

It’s simply tag-team politics.

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The UK For Sale - Corporate Rule

Keir Starmer has prioritised corporate partnerships and agreements with huge corporate monoliths. The two predominant ones are:

Palantir - Co-founders Peter Thiel and Alex Karp are members of the Bilderberg Group Black Rock - CEO Larry Fink is a member of the Trilateral Commission

Palantir

Palantir is a US spy-tech company funded by the CIA. Its co-founder, Peter Thiel, advocates transhumanism and has argued that the human race should either be transformed through it or face extinction. Co-founder and CEO Alex Karp has stated that he believes he has the right to kill Palantir’s enemies and has acknowledged that Palantir’s technology is being used to kill Palestinians in Israel’s genocide. Neither Peter Thiel nor Alex Karp are silent about their views:

And who are the enemies of Palantir? Those they label as “progressives”, who do not agree with Palantir:

Palantir has its tentacles in US and UK government infrastructure, and its AI technology is used by the Israeli military and in the Trump administration’s ICE immigration crackdown.

Palantir has also been central to Israel’s genocide in Gaza, helping Israel to target and kill Palestinians. Alex Karp has stated all Palestinians are “terrorists”, and Peter Thiel has pretended he doesn’t know what’s going on in the conflict, but that his bias is to defer to Israel because they are broadly “right,” and we shouldn’t question their actions. This, of course makes Palantir - as a matter of fact and law - a criminal company: guilty of war crimes and committing, and aiding and abetting, genocide.

These are the people in charge of BRITISH CITIZENS’ data.



Palantir has been given a shocking number of contracts to control the data of every single key infrastructure in the UK. This includes contracts with the NHS and Ministry of Defence, as well as:

Infographic: Peter Thiel and detail of Palantir’s contracts with UK government departments, agencies and authorities. Design: Lynsey Irvine

One of the most recent contracts is with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The FCA is the watchdog for thousands of financial bodies from banks and investment companies to hedge funds. They have contracted Palantir to apply its AI systems to two years’ worth of internal intelligence data. Ostensibly, this is to help it “tackle financial crime,” but this is authoritarian Britain, so who the hell knows what the euphemism actually means.

Even many MPs see this as a step too far - with such highly sensitive in the hands of such a controversial and criminal company.

MPs are right to be afraid. In regards to safeguards preventing the use of extremely sensitive FCA data for its own purposes, Palantir argue that adequate safeguards exist:

Palantir’s European boss, Louis Mosley, has recently sought meetings with MPs to address “misconceptions” about its technology. He denies claims Palantir may “use customer data for our own purposes” on the basis this is “something that we have no business interest in, and that we are legally and contractually prevented from doing”.

This is a shocking admission that there are indeed no practical safeguards in place to prevent retention, removal, copying and exploiting data, and the only ‘safeguard’ is Palantir’s self-policing, based on the fact they claim not to have any business interest in this data. This is known as the ‘trust my bruh’ argument.

The authoritarian UK government has refused all requests for transparency regarding its contracts with Palantir. Lack of transparency is a central facet of authoritarianism. Governments that operate in the public interest do not prevent scrutiny. Democracy, by definition, must be transparent, or people cannot know what they are voting for, nor whether what they voted for has been implemented.

The Foreign Office, Department of Health and Social Care refused to release copies of official reports about Palantir’s NHS federated data platform. It withheld these documents on the grounds that confidentiality was needed to allow the formulation of government policy. Furthermore,

“In December, the MoD refused to release a partnership agreement signed by the defence secretary, John Healey, and Palantir’s Alex Karp in London, which preceded last month’s £241m contract with Palantir. The MoD said a release could compromise the defence of the UK and prejudice the MoD’s ability to secure value for money from contractors.”

But this justification, in essence, proves the very point it seeks to deny. A government that refuses transparency on matters of such profound national importance based on “value for money” and commercial interest reveals that it does not see itself as an institution acting on behalf of its citizens, but rather as a separate entity operating for its own preservation and interests: in this case, elite, corporate control of the UK. When decisions concerning national infrastructure, defence systems and digital governance are shielded from public scrutiny, the message becomes unmistakable: the public is not regarded as a partner in governance, but as a population to be managed.

Of course, this is extraordinarily dangerous. A private corporation effectively operating the digital infrastructure of a nation raises an obvious question: what safeguards exist? In reality, they are likely to be minimal. The operating system itself belongs to Palantir. A private company therefore has access to -and a significant degree of control over-vast amounts of national data. What safeguards exist to ensure that this data cannot be accessed by, transferred to, or shared with foreign states? The risk becomes even more serious when one considers that Palantir itself is a foreign company.

In short, if you have shared your data with any of the departments above - Palantir has access to it. That includes if you have ever used the NHS.

Once a system has access to data, it has the ability to use that data to restrict or deny access to services. This will be dealt with that further below: The Surveillance State and Mechanism of Complete Control - Digital ID and Digital Currency

Rather than go into further detail here, I strongly recommend that you pause and read Phil Bevin’s outstanding piece on Palantir before continuing. If it does not terrify you, I do not know what will:

Dr Phil Bevin - No dawn for men: mass surveillance and mind control at the emergence of the 5th British Empire

BlackRock

BlackRock’s CEO Larry Fink is also a member of the Trilateral Commission. BlackRock is a gargantuan, US asset management company which controls a quarter of the world’s money. The firm manages more than $12.5 trillion in assets, making it the largest asset manager in the world.

The UK Labour Government under Keir Starmer held talks with BlackRock to invest massively in the UK, including in the NHS, Freeports and key UK infrastructure. Larry Fink has in fact, given kudos to Starmer for helping him buy up the UK. BlackRock has at least 677 entities registered with Companies house, holds £570 billion in UK investments, has committed to a further £500 million investment for data centres. According to the government:

“Data centres will be designated as essential services, with data infrastructure recognised as a sector under the Network and Information Systems (NIS) Regulations 2018. Data centres meeting the thresholds will be required to have appropriate and proportionate measures in place to manage risks. Ofcom will serve as the operational regulator. Data centres host and support the digital infrastructure that underpins modern life – from patient records and emails to product data and financial systems. They are critical to nearly all economic activity and public services, and were designated as critical national infrastructure in 2024, putting data centres on an equal footing as water, energy and emergency services systems.”

As with Palantir, all of British citizens’ sensitive data will be put in the hands BlackRock, a foreign company with huge amounts of power, via these datacentres. What could possibly go wrong?

Again the government has made all these deals without any transparency. Keir Starmer has in fact told British citizens that the only way to help the UK population have “more money in their pockets” is to partner up with the likes of Trilateral Commission Larry Fink’s BlackRock.

BlackRock’s undemocratic power is so pervasive that it has been described as the ‘fourth branch of government.’

The huge percentage ownership of Freeports by BlackRock is also a glaring red flag for the erosion of democracy. As European Powell succinctly explains:

Again, European Powell has done amazing research on Freeports and BlackRock so I refer you to his articles directly:

The growing role of BlackRock in the UK represents a profound shift in where real economic power lies. BlackRock is not simply another corporation investing in businesses; it is the largest asset manager in the world, controlling trillions of dollars of capital on behalf of pension funds, governments and institutional investors. Through this vast pool of capital, it becomes a major shareholder across enormous numbers of companies and infrastructure projects. When a single financial institution holds significant stakes across whole sectors of the economy, the result is an extraordinary concentration of power in an institution that is neither elected nor democratically accountable.

This concentration of financial control is a direct threat to democratic governance. This is because major decisions about the country’s infrastructure, housing, energy systems and other critical parts of the national economy increasingly depend on attracting investment from global asset managers rather than being determined through democratic political processes. In effect, governments begin to shape economic policy around what large financial institutions are willing to fund. When unelected financial actors become essential partners in financing national infrastructure and public services, the balance of power quietly shifts away from voters (i.e. citizens) and toward private capital. This includes the expansion of Freeports - (dealt with in Freeports and Industrial Strategy Zones, below) - which are in effect charter cities offering huge tax breaks for investors such as BlackRock and giving them substantial control over local infrastructure and decision-making, in lieu of solely democratically-elected counsellors.

The result is a system in which economic decision-making becomes structurally insulated from democratic oversight. Asset managers such as BlackRock exercise influence over corporations, markets and investment flows that affect millions of people, yet they operate outside the mechanisms of democratic accountability that constrain governments. When the functioning of the economy depends on the preferences of a small number of global financial institutions, political power inevitably becomes entangled with financial power. In such a system, democratic authority is subordinated to the interests of the institutions that control the capital on which governments increasingly rely, in this case BlackRock.

BlackRock has indeed, managed to take over the world.

Freeports and Industrial Strategy Zones

The Labour government is accelerating the creation of Freeports and has introduced ‘Industrial Strategy Zones’, which give significant tax breaks to investors and shifts local economic governance away from councils alone and into public-private partnership structures. These zones are governed by boards made up of local authorities alongside businesses, ports, developers, and other private investors. This places local councils in the position of being only one actor among several on the governing board, meaning that strategic decisions about local development and investment are made jointly with corporate stakeholders rather than solely by elected local government. In practice, local authorities may become minority partners within such structures, with corporate actors exercising significant influence over decision-making, thereby weakening democratic control over local economic policy.

In simple terms, the government’s plans to use public funds to ‘de-risk’ private investment mean that the taxpayer assumes much of the financial risk involved, while the private sector stands to reap a significant share of the potential benefits. This dynamic is particularly pronounced in the case of essential infrastructure. Because such infrastructure cannot be allowed to fail, the state ultimately remains responsible for intervening if projects collapse or become financially unsustainable, meaning losses are socialised while gains are privatised. Sound familiar?

(Remember PFI arrangements, invented by John Major’s government and accelerated by Tony Blair in building NHS hospitals? The arrangements have crippled the NHS and social care, sucking billions of pounds from NHS budgets in dividends payments to corporate entities. They get billions, while the British public suffer a failing NHS and social care system).

The removal of democracy is the hallmark of authoritarianism. Rather than an elected-body, Freeports and Industrial Strategy Zones place governance of the population in the hands of unelected corporate billionaires, whilst simultaneously extracting exorbitant profits from resources that should belong to the people and the state. To learn more about Freeports, I highly recommended reading European Powell’s excellent Substack.

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The Prime Minister’s ability to be a Foreign Asset

I have written about this previously in another article, which I highly recommend reading:

In summary, section 3(7)(d)(ii) of the National Security Act, passed in November 2023 at the beginning stages of Israel’s genocide, offers a full defence for any person ‘holding office under the Crown’ who makes any ‘agreement’ or ‘arrangement’ - including one that is illegal, personal, made without authorisation from their superiors, without the knowledge of the government or Parliament, and even contrary to the interests of the country - with foreign states, provided it was done in the course of their professional role.

This means that, in theory, even the Prime Minister could agree to become a foreign asset while acting as Prime Minister and still rely on this provision as a full defence, rendering prosecution impossible.

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The Surveillance State and Mechanism of Complete Control - Digital ID and Digital Currency

This is the the SINGLE, MOST important issue facing populations today and deserves a complete article for itself.

For now, let’s be as succinct as possible:

Digital ID is the use of biometric technology to identify individuals. It links a person’s identity to biometric data such as facial recognition and other physical identifiers, and connects that identity to vast stores of personal information, including financial records, health data and other sensitive personal details. Once digitised, this information is stored in centralised databases, often designed to operate across national and international systems. In such a system, a simple scan of a person’s face can instantly connect to their entire digital profile.

The dangers of such a system are obvious. When technology of this kind sits in the hands of governments, operated by private corporations such as BlackRock, Palantir and other large data-analytics firms, and potentially accessible to foreign states with whom data may be shared, it creates a surveillance infrastructure on an unprecedented scale.

Digital identity systems are not emerging accidentally. They are being actively promoted through global policy networks and elite forums such as the Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group and the World Economic Forum (WEF), where digital identity is repeatedly framed as a necessary pillar of the future digital economy.

Across Europe and the UK the push towards digital identity is now well underway. The EU is implementing the European Digital Identity Wallet, which member states are expected to roll out across the bloc. The UK is pursuing its own parallel digital identity infrastructure.

Digital identity is inextricably closely linked with the development of digital currencies, particularly central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). These systems sit alongside the steady elimination of cash from everyday life. In the UK, a growing number of businesses already refuse cash entirely and accept only card or digital payments such as Apple Pay, and high street banks have been gradually disappearing completely. The purpose of this movement - controlled by the global banking system -i.e. the elite - is a fully digital financial system.

Once identification, money and services all exist within digital systems, access to everyday life becomes entirely dependent on those systems. Control over them therefore becomes control over the individual. If access to a person’s digital identity or digital payments is restricted, they can instantly find themselves locked out of basic necessities - from something as simple as buying groceries or paying for food, to accessing banking, transport, healthcare, or other services required simply to function in modern society.

In short, central control over digital identity and digital currency means central control over a citizen’s ability to participate in everyday life. Whoever controls those systems ultimately holds the power to determine whether an individual can live and function normally within the state.

Governments are also introducing systems that require people to verify their identity online in order to access websites and digital platforms. These measures are often justified as protections for children or as safeguards against harmful content. In reality they create a system in which every user’s activity can be linked to a verified identity. The websites people visit, the comments they make, the information they search for and the networks they interact with can all be tracked and stored. Citizens will be monitored 24 hours a day. Despite calls from politicians warning of these intrusive measures, all Western countries - the EU, UK, Australia, Canada and the US are nevertheless implementing these measures at breakneck speed, as are other countries across the globe:

For a surveillance state, this information is invaluable. It allows governments and institutions to identify critics, dissidents or individuals expressing views against the government. Once identified, those individuals can be monitored, restricted or neutralised long before their dissent becomes politically significant, simply by shutting off their Digital ID and cutting off their ability to access the digital systems required to live and function in everyday society.

This is the real power of digital identity systems: they create what is effectively a digital person - a profile through which access to modern life is mediated. If that digital identity is restricted, suspended or disabled, the individual attached to it is effectively cut off from the systems that allow them to simply live.

This has already begun. Senior ICC staff, including Karim Khan, who issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have found themselves sanctioned by the United States. These sanctions have affected their digital identities, meaning they have been unable to access bank accounts and, extraordinarily, even everyday connected devices such as their Alexa systems have stopped working.

Nine staff members, including six judges and the ICC’s chief prosecutor, have been sanctioned by U.S. President Donald Trump for pursuing investigations into officials from the U.S. and Israel, which aren’t among The Hague court’s 125 member states. Typically reserved for autocrats, crime bosses and the like, the sanctions can be devastating. They prevent the ICC officials and their families from entering the United States, block their access to even basic financial services and extend to the minutiae of their everyday lives. The court’s top prosecutor, British national Karim Khan, had his bank accounts closed and his U.S. visa revoked, and Microsoft even canceled his ICC email address. Canadian judge Kimberly Prost, who was named in the latest round of sanctions in August, immediately lost access to her credit cards, and Amazon’s Alexa stopped responding to her. “Your whole world is restricted,” Prost told The Associated Press last week.

Likewise, UN Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese has found that she is not able to use her credit cards or financial apps due to her speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

All this is possible due to massive data infrastructures controlling all aspects of our lives.

And once systems of this kind are fully embedded, reversing them becomes almost impossible. This is particularly true of Digital ID, which is designed to consolidate every aspect of a person’s digital footprint into a single centralised system.

Of course, the principal advocates and architects of this form of mass control over populations through Digital ID and digital currency are the global elite and the charlatan politicians who serve their agenda. Their objective is the consolidation of power on a global scale, and many of the individuals involved move within the same elite networks, including the Trilateral Commission and the Bilderberg Group. Unsurprisingly, these organisations, politicians and institutions all promote the same narrative: that Digital ID, digital infrastructure and digital currency are necessary and inevitable components of the future.

Bill Gates:

The EU:

Unelected war criminal Tony Blair openly admitting that Digital ID would be required to enforce vaccination programmes and to monitor and control vaccinated and unvaccinated populations:

Mexico has also implemented digital currency:

Digital ID and digital currencies in effect becomes a prison for individuals. Should you dissent, you will be cut off from all life - prevented from buying necessities including food, unable to access healthcare and even prevented from travelling from city to city. Here is Aman Jabbi, an expert in facial recognition and who worked in Silicon Valley for 25 years - explaining the digital prison:

Tucker Carlson has been exploring Central Bank Digital Currency and the all-encompassing control it gives to governments:

The abuse of our data to keep us from living life, and fully imprisoned within a Digital hellhole isn’t even hidden from the public. In fact, it is spoken about openly. Those who dissent from Western governments’ pro-Israeli stance, often dismissed as “pro-Palestinian crazies”, are actively monitored in virtually every aspect of their lives:

Conclusion

The machinery of authoritarian control isn’t something that lies somewhere in the future. It is already here. It has been assembled at unprecedented speed, contract by contract, statute by statute, while we were encouraged to argue among ourselves about culture wars, personalities and political theatre. While the public was distracted, the real architecture of power was being constructed in plain sight. The surveillance systems are already in place, and the corporate governance structures are already embedded. And the legal rights that once allowed us, citizens, to challenge these developments are being rapidly dismantled.

At a certain point the debate about whether this is happening becomes meaningless. The evidence is already there for anyone willing to look. The real question is what follows from that reality?

Which brings us to the premise of this piece: we must begin from the understanding that our government is now operating in opposition to its own population: that our government is at war with its population

Every authoritarian system ultimately turns its machinery inward. It governs not with the consent of the people, but with the intention of managing, controlling and neutralising them. Once power reaches that stage, the relationship between government and population fundamentally changes.

This is why the first step is simply to recognise the situation for what it is. Stop pretending the system still functions as a democracy. It does not. What we are living under now is a managed population system that still uses the language and symbols of democracy, but no longer reflects its substance.

And this message needs to be spread far and wide.

Because every authoritarian system ultimately depends on the same thing above all else: the compliance of the people living under it and, most importantly, their silence.

The most powerful thing you can do right now is to stop burying your head in the sand and start sounding the alarm: speak out, warn others, and refuse to let this be ignored.

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