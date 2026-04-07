Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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The Light's avatar
The Light
Apr 21

How has this not got 1,000 restacks?

You covered everything going on without anyone being able to once claim 'conspiracy theory' (or 'antisemitic', etc.) and without using language and devices that put the average reader off.

This could be made into a booklet. Because reaching people online is also under their control, as you have noticed - but we print 100,000 copies every month, and sometimes do other things.

Email us if interested: thelightpaper@protonmail.com

Peace.

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ParaGov's avatar
ParaGov
Apr 23

Excellent article. I would suggest the City of London and the Bank of England lie at the very core of this authoritarian move towards increasing centralization. When you understand how money is created, you realize it is a mathematical certainty the transfer of wealth will shift more power to the financial elite. The Public Private Partnership alliance between government and global corporations is essentially Fascism rebranded.

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