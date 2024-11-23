When mainstream media all write exactly the same headline, you know something fishy is afoot. When the ICC finally issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, UK newspapers were busy telling us how much Keir Starmer backs the court, implying he would arrest the spawn of Satan and his bulldog if they ever came to the UK. Behold, the ‘free’ press:

Mainstream media is propaganda and they know many people rarely get past the headlines. Reading the articles, however, you'd find that Keir Starmer didn't ‘back’ the ICC but simply said (through his spokesperson) that he ‘respected the independence’ of the court. Whatever that means. Keir Starmer is a lawyer so when he's not outright lying, he likes to twist words. I'm old enough to remember when he refused to say when asked over and over in an interview if the abhorrent Rwanda scheme - where asylum seekers would be sent and detained if they tried to claim asylum in the UK - was immoral. By the end, the interviewer managed to get him to admit it was unethical instead, which he did with evident relief. I'm not sure what the difference is - the scheme was immoral, unethical and cruel - but Starmer obviously thought there was some wordplay he could use in a court of law - (where wordplay, not justice, is the modus operandi) - should the need arise.

I digress.

Regarding the ICC arrest warrants, this is what the PM’s spokesperson said:

I mean that's it. That's all he said about the ICC. How this translates into ‘Keir Starmer backs Nethayhu arrest warrant’ I don't know. It’s probably one of the most gaslighting things the mainstream media has ever done and no-one has batted an eyelid.

He goes on:

I mean in the hypothetical, that means in an imagination or dream, or in a simple thought experiment, Labour Friends of Israel Keir Starmer cannot fathom arresting Netanyahu. He's simply not going to do it. He's more concerned about setting out the idea that there is no ‘moral equivalence’ between Israel and Hamas'. Remember this, we will return to it.

It was only the Jewish News who reported the whole thing accurately:

What it seems that Keir Starmer wants to do is make this into a domestic law issue. Domestic law takes precedence over international law, and while the ICC has been ratified into domestic law, he is saying that a domestic legal process is needed to ensure compliance through the UK courts. He states that the UK courts are ‘independent’, that is to say, they are not bound by the ICC. In other words, the execution of these international arrest warrants will be through our ‘independent’ domestic courts. Simply put, he wants to try and muddy the waters and create a situation where domestic courts can, in practice, prevent executing the arrest warrants, while in theory still respecting the ‘independence of the ICC.’ And as the courts are ‘independent' he can deny any involvement and put full blame on the court. As the arrest warrants are for two Israelis and one Hamas member (presumed dead), I'm guessing the argument will be about the ‘moral equivalence' given to Israel and Hamas in the issuing of these arrest warrants.

I think this because shadow foreign secretary and Conservatives Friend of Israel, Priti Patel said the following:

She is also making the ‘moral equivalence' argument. Just as our media sings from the same instructed hymn sheet, our two main political parties are also centrally controlled in their Israeli narrative. You'll remember that Priti Patel was fired from Theresa May’s government for flying to Israel and having secret meetings with Benjamin Netanyahu, without telling the UK government.

Both she and Starmer, and their respective parties are utterly compromised and are very clearly working under Israeli diktats.

Today, Keir Starmer continued to be non-committal about observing the arrest warrants. The closest we got to anything was Labour Friends of Israel Emily Thornberry, a woman who refused to say whether cutting water and electricity to Gaza was a violation of international law, who said in Parliament today:

Still not an unequivocal yes. Here she speaks of international obligations but doesn't address domestic law, intentionally not commenting on the aforementioned domestic legal process, presumably as they are working out a way to use it to bypass the very international law they claim to respect and uphold.

Britain is very good at this doublespeak.

For instance, Britain ‘respects’ international law and the right of occupied people to armed resistance. It then simultaneously neutralises that law by proscribing every resistance movement against British imperialism and its imperialistic endeavours.

Similarly, the UK criminalises financing war crimes and genocide as an offence in domestic law through the International Criminal Court Act 2001, meaning that paying taxes to a military complicit in war crimes is unlawful. However, it simultaneously makes the refusal to pay tax an imprisonable offence, effectively forcing people to pay for genocide.

It's also not the first time the UK has changed the law to allow Israeli war criminals to bypass arrest warrants. To bypass the universal jurisdiction of these warrants, the UK Conservative-Lib-Dem coalition government passed a law in 2011 that these warrants could only be issued with the consent of the DPP. Completely coincidentally, the DPP was headed at the time by no other than ‘human rights lawyer,’ Labour Friend of Israel, Keir Starmer KC.

If worst comes to worst for Labour Friends of Israel Keir Starmer, he always has the option to give Netanyahu a ‘special mission’ certificate, protecting him with special diplomatic immunity. This was given to the war criminal Tzipi Livni who walked free in the UK despite her role in Operation Cast Lead which killed 1,400 Palestinians including the murder of 300 children.

So, now we come to the most obsequious of the lot. As the UK is fully under the control of Israel, the UK Ambassador to Israel said this:

That's right, the UK has told Israel that they are prepared to put British lives in harm’s way in any aggressive war it chooses to wage with Iran. Not only that, the UK have done it before, and only last month! That’s right, UK lives are being given to Israel as if they are Keir Starmer’s very own pawns to sacrifice at will so that Israel can realise its plan of ‘Greater Israel’ and fully subjugate the rest of the Muslim Middle East.

Most of the British public didn't catch the news that their Prime Minister, who sacked the MPs who stood up for their rights to end child poverty and the two-child benefit cap, and who scraped winter fuel payments for their elderly and freezing parents, has now promised to send their kids to harm and death in genocidal Israel's maniacal, forever wars in the Middle East. This is because Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here is on—a show that rehabilitates men like those who caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Brits, and racists, so everyone is busy with that.

The truth is that Keir Starmer is an authoritarian leader who has no intention of upsetting his Israeli masters and who has sold our sovereignty and our children’s lives to them.

And it's time we start waking up to it.

