I attended the Defend Our Juries protest last Saturday, 9 August, to observe and film the British police, should they have decided to act like brown shirts. And as such, I got a lot of footage.

The saga goes like this.

Yvette Cooper - the Home Secretary, Labour Friends of Israel supporter and recipient of pro-Israeli lobby money - claimed that direct action group, Palestine Action, was a violent, terrorist organisation and sought to proscribe it. This was based on an action they took at the UK’s largest RAF base, Brize Norton, where two people broke in and used electric scooters to ride straight up to two RAF planes, and spray paint them. The BBC, Sky News, ITV News, etc all showed the footage which was also uploaded by Palestine Action onto their social media pages.

Cooper put the vote to Parliament on the proscription of the group by placing Palestine Action on the voting document with two other organisations she proposed to proscribe - Maniacs Murder Cult and Russian Imperial Movement - both of which are actual violent groups. The choice for Parliament was thus this: proscribe all three groups on the paper, or proscribe none: there is no other choice. And so, MPs voted for proscription, and Palestine Action became proscribed as a terrorist organisation. This means that anyone supporting the group will now be arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act.

The thing about Yvette Cooper’s claim of Palestine Action being violent is that it is untrue and contradicts the UK State’s own intelligence assessments. British security agencies have actually written a report stressing Palestine Action’s philosophy of non-violence. All the group intended to do was to stop the military arms trade to Israel which is used to commit war crimes - and now genocide - against Palestinians, using direct action. They particularly aimed at Elbit, an Israeli military arms company with factories in the UK. Yvette Cooper’s claims of violence are simply lies, and she has made defamatory comments about the group to try and justify an unprecedented attack on Freedom of Expression.

Even Keir Starmer himself tweeted on X that the action at the RAF base was an act of vandalism, not violence.

It is worth pointing out here, three things:

This is not the first time direct action has been taken by protests groups on RAF bases, and damaging RAF planes. These cases were not brought under the Terrorism Act as the Terrorism Act was not designed to prevent direct action - a legitimate type of protest. Known as the Fairford Five, the defendants claimed they took direct action against planes at RAF Fairford to prevent war crimes being committed in Iraq. The jury unanimously found two of the defendants not guilty of conspiring to cause criminal damage, after accepting that their actions were reasonable in the context of trying to prevent war crimes. Keir Starmer was the barrister for one of the Fairford Five. He argued that his client was not guilty as they had been acting to prevent the commission of war crimes within the scope of the International Criminal Court Act 2001. He called the actions, “not terrorism, but conscience.” When introducing the Terrorism Act 2000 as new legislation, MPs were specifically told it would not be used to criminalise direct action.

Just fyi, here’s a pic of Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper with Israeli ambassador and genocide inciter, Tzipi Hotovely. Of course, this has nothing to do with Yvette Cooper’s decisions on criminalising direct action in support of ending the genocide in Palestine using terrorism legislation.

(Sidenote: Why do all these Labour MPs look terrified when they stand next to a smiling Tzipi?)

The proscription sparked widespread outcry from NGOs, human rights groups, lawyers, and the public. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged the UK to repeal the ban, stating it was a ‘disturbing misuse of UK counter-terrorism legislation.’

The UK government, as usual, simply ignored.

The other strange thing about the whole saga is that not only has RAF Brize Norton security been allegedly breached, but Sky News, the BBC, et al all reported on this security breach, by showing the exact video that Palestine Action recorded of the action.

Considering Keir Starmer keeps harping on about Britain being under threat of attack from Russia and Iran, it seems pretty treasonous and stupid to publish details on how to break into the UK’s biggest RAF air base. Surely, that will be giving away things that hostile foreign states shouldn’t know? While the government sent D-notices out to ask news publications to hide their complicity in genocide in Gaza, no such D-notice was given to stop big bad Putin and mortal threat Iran, knowing how to get into the RAF base undetected. I guess it’s a bit like when we were told relentlessly and non-stop about how WikiLeaks was super dangerous because it had uploaded state secrets, but yet no state ever took it down, and it remains online today, (and still receiving free publicity by the mainstream media!)

In actual fact, I would say the following BBC report on that incident breached the National Security Act 2023, namely:

s.3 National Security Act 2023

Assisting a foreign intelligence service

(2) (a) engages in conduct that is likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities, and (b) knows, or having regard to other matters known to them ought reasonably to know, that their conduct is likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in carrying out UK-related activities. (3) Conduct that may be likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service includes providing, or providing access to, information, goods, services or financial benefits (whether directly or indirectly).

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty sure this video from the BBC telling everyone how the activists broke into the UK’s biggest RAF base and where the vulnerabilities in the fencing are likely to be, probably fits the s.3(2) offence.

But this is Britain, and only people against the genocide of Palestinians can ever be criminals, not the BBC, literally schooling ‘our enemies’ how to destroy our air force.

According to the government, the spray paint job on the planes totalled £7 million in damage. I’m thinking of writing to ‘his majesty’ to tell him to get the RAF to go to B&Q for their paint instead - they even have a mixing service if they fancy a new shade, and it’ll only cost about £60 to repaint that engine.

I digress, but who the f*k do the royal family think they f*king are? ‘Majesty’ - majestic?! Dude, the king had an affair, married his mistress after fantasising about being her tampon, has had a spat with his son which is over all the tabloids, had his coronation booked on the day of his grandson’s birthday - probably to be a prat -attempted to rehabilitate his brother who spent £12 million paying off a woman who accused him of sexual assault who he said he ‘no recollection’ of ever meeting, and who mysteriously ‘committed suicide’ after tweeting very clearly that she was not suicidal, and spent £72 million of taxpayer’s money on his coronation to self-congratulate himself when over 30% of UK kids are living in poverty. Majestic is not the word. Narcissistic dysfunction is probably the kindest description. You think Trump’s tweets are bad? Just watch king charlie’s actions - just as absurd. And yes, the lower case is purposeful - I take personal umbrage at anyone calling themselves ‘Royal Highness’ and ‘Majesty’. Sort out that ego and sit the f*k down.

Anyway, the whole £7 million damages thing reekes like the American military being charged $90,000 for a $100 bag of bushings:

I mean, seriously, the privatised military complex is taking the absolute p*ss out of us.

Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, took the case to court to ask for permission for judicial review to reverse the ban, and to apply for an interim injunction to pause the ban before the judicial review could be decided, due to the chilling effect on free speech, and that people would start getting wrongly arrested for merely showing support for Palestine. But the judge said that would not happen, the police understood the law, Ammori’s legal team were over-exaggerating, and so he would not pause the ban.

Of course, the judge was completely wrong, and people were indeed arrested for supporting Palestine after the ban. This included a woman who was arrested by armed police for holding a sign saying, ‘Free Gaza.’

(Just for the record, the police at the Defend Our Juries protest didn’t know the law either. I asked several of them which legislation they were using. “Section 3,” said one. “Of which Act?” I asked. “I can’t think of the top of my head,” was his reply. Another gave me a section from the Criminal Law Act. I googled it and showed him it did not say what he said it said. So no, the police do not seem to understand the law, and to arrest someone without actually knowing the correct law could constitute unlawful arrest.)

Permission for judicial review was eventually given to Ammori on very narrow grounds. So narrow that it seems clear the process serves only to continue to be a farce, where the courts pretend to be following the rule of law to make us think we are in a working democracy, while at the same time having already made their decision not to go against ‘national security’ arguments of the state, even if no evidence is provided for such claims.



Indeed, Craig Murray who was present at the court, believed it to be precisely that. In reporting on the the first hearing for interim injunction to pause the ban, he also notes this incredible and shocking exchange between Ammori’s barrister, Raza Husain KC, and the Judge:

Judge Chamberlain stated that in December 2024 the UK government had suspended arms licenses to Israel. Could it not be inferred that Palestine Action was attempting to attain this end? Hussain replied that was not the design of the organisation. It is designed to disrupt the arms supply chain. He then attempted to make further ground with his next point: documents showed that the Government had engaged both the Israeli government and Elbit Systems in the decision making process to proscribe Palestine Action. Judge Chamberlain noted that some of these documents were heavily redacted. It was not plain what some of them meant. Raza Husain referred to a document which involved the phrase “act of vandalism” and reference to “a certain person” intervening. It appeared this process had taken place in March. The decision had therefore been taken before the Brize Norton incident. Judge Chamberlain asked why it would be unlawful to take into account the views of the state of Israel? At this point Raza Husain dropped his papers and stared at Judge Chamberlain in incredulity. “Israel to interfere? In our criminal law? In our domestic process?” Chamberlain responded that the government took a range of views into account. Why should it be unlawful to listen to Israel? Husain replied that interference by another state in domestic criminal matters was unconstitutional.

So there you have it. A High Court Judge complicit in setting precedents for foreign state interference in domestic criminal law-making. Nothing to see here at all, except the occupation of Britain.

You see, nation-states are defined by their ability to make laws and ensure they can be executed. If a nation-state is making laws on behalf of a foreign state, that affect Britain and British citizens, then that nation-state is not a sovereign state, but a captured one.

But I come now to another point. It is clear that much of the UK public, all Human Rights groups, and even the UN, think that the proscription of Palestinian Action is bonkers. (Signposting for the police - the above sentence isn’t supporting Palestine Action, it’s simply an observation of the opinions of Human Rights NGOs, the UN and others.)

It’s because they think it’s bonkers, that the group Defend Our Juries, set up a campaign called Lift the Ban, refusing to comply with the proscription of Palestine Action. The plan was to ask 500 people willing to take a stand against the ban, to go to Parliament Square on 9 August and hold up a sign in protest, reading, ‘ I support Palestine Action’.

The call was taken, and on 9 August alone, over 500 people attended, and over 500 were arrested by the police.

But this time it wasn’t young people and ethnic minorities and Muslims - all of whom have already been harassed by police for being anti-genocide - who were being arrested. No, it was white British people - particularly the older generations - who turned out in force. In fact, half of those arrested were over 60. One hundred of them were in their 70s.

It was truly an astonishing sight. The police arrested elderly men and women en masse, many of whom required mobility aids. They even arrested an elderly blind man in a wheelchair!

To the British police, these people are the faces of terrorism:

A 90-year-old terrorist. Her crime? Holding a sign in support of Palestine Action

A blind, disabled man being arrested for holding a sign showing support for Palestine Action

Another terrorist requiring 4 strong policemen to take her to the station

Thank God they got this one. Britain is now much safer

Terrorist

The police were on such a roll, they even arrested people who weren’t holding signs supporting Palestine Action.

One cannot even be a fan of plasticine in Starmer’s Britain.

Here’s the graph of terrorism-related arrests in the entirety of last year - 232 - compared to 532 on 9 August 2025 alone.

Yes, that is right. For the entirety of last year, there were half as many terror-related arrests than on 9 August 2025. Moreover, out of those 232, only 46 of those arrested were actually charged with a terrorism-related offence.

Compare this to the elderly placard terrorists above. The police intend to charge every single one of them, seemingly on the instructions of the government, which confirmed following the protest that those showing support to a terrorist organisation “will feel the full force of the law."

That means, in a single day in 2025, there was a 1,156% rise in terrorism over the entire previous year.

Justice Secretary Alex Davies-Jones made it very clear to Richard Madeley that the government very much did see the elderly placard holders as terrorists, and that ‘we do not support terrorists’ in this country:

Here is Davies-Jones, a Labour Friends of Israel supporter taking a full headline on the Labour Friends of Israel’s website. I suspect this is the equivalent of the ‘duff duff duff’ ending of an Eastenders episode and a quite an honour for her.

She was also part of the ‘Largest LFI delegation in a decade’ to Israel, which took place in 2023, and where she met genocidal President Herzog. She even got a nice snap taken with him to show the family. Bless.

Here is her voting record on Palestine, and here is some money she received from the pro-Israeli lobby:

As with Yvette Cooper, THERE’S ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO SEE HERE.



And so to my point - the police’s mandate is not to take instructions from the executive (i.e. the government) in arresting people. Their constitutional mandate is that they police with consent.

‘Policing by consent’ is the long-standing policy of British policing and the government even has a webpage defining it. That means, if the public do not consent to a law, the police do not have the constitutional right to use that law against them. The above figures alone, the ordinarily law-abiding people being arrested, the demographic of the older generation who have given their lives to Britain only to end their days branded as terrorists for holding up a placard, show clearly that the public does not consent to this law, and its enforcement upon them is unconstitutional and thus, unlawful. (This is a pretty complex topic, but bear with me, I intend to post a piece on it soon, Insha’Allah).

This constitutional argument is made even stronger by the fact that Defend Our Juries intends another protest on 6 September, this time asking for 1,000 people to attend and hold up signs in support of Palestine Action. It seems the 9 August record may well be broken, and we are expecting more geriatric terrorists who must fill our prisons to protect our national security. Or something like that.

