Jean Marie Wilson-Main
2d

The UK government spends most of its time sucking up to the USA. The unfortunate people who live here just have to endure increasing degrees of fascism and the resulting lack of freedom of speech etc that brings. I somehow doubt there are many countries who would charge someone over 90 with being a terrorist.

Feral Finster
5d

1. The UK government has no priority other than the War On Russia.

2. That means that they must do whatever it takes to keep the Americans sweet, which in turn means slavish support of Israel.

