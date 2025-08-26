“Justice” Julia Sebutinde, the Judge from Uganda who sat on the ICJ judicial panel during South Africa’s case of genocide against Israel, was the only judge who voted against all of the court’s six provisional measures. These measures were put forward by the court to prevent Israel from committing genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. Even the Israeli judge on the panel did not vote against all the measures. Aharon Barak actually voted for the following:

“The State of Israel shall take all measures within its power to prevent and punish the direct and public incitement to commit genocide in relation to members of the Palestinian group in the Gaza Strip; “The State of Israel shall take immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip”

It is no secret that most people thought Sebutinde’s decision bizarre, not least her own country. Following the decision of the ICJ, the Ugandan government issued an official statement:

“The position taken by Judge Sebutinde is her own individual and independent opinion and does not in any way reflect the position of the government of the Republic of Uganda”

Eighteen months later, it seems that ‘Judge’ Sebutinde has decided to let us all know her thinking in voting against all the provisional measures proposed against Israel.

The confession, as always, is born from classic Zionist victimhood, which we have all come to experience relentlessly since Israel’s genocide began. Israel is the victim of its evil behaviour. And Sebutinde is the victim of hers. Poor Sebutinde announced to the congregation at Watoto Church on 10 August, that:

“I will never forget the day the judgment came out. Even though the government was against me, I remember one ambassador saying, ‘Ignore her because the ruling is not a representation of Uganda.’ The media ran this to fuel more anger and sentiment. Such sentiments can only come from the pit of hell.”

Yes, you heard that right folks. Any person in Sebutinde’s homeland who disagreed with poor Sebutinde was straight from the pit of hell. One can safely assume, thus, that the entire world is hell, and Sebutinde and child-murdering Israel are the only beacons of light on God’s Earth.

But not only that, the 71-year old judge also added this:

“There are now about 30 countries against Israel…the Lord is counting on me to stand on the side of Israel. The whole world was against Israel, including my country.” “There is something I want to share. I have a very strong conviction that we are in the End Times. The signs are being shown in the Middle East. I want to be on the right side of history. I am convinced that time is running out. I would encourage you to follow developments in Israel. I am humbled that God has allowed me to be part of the last days.”

Share

Someone needs to give Sebutinde a Bible. I am pretty sure the way to coming out unscathed from the End Times is not to support the r*pe of innocent men and women, the murder and starvation of children and the annihilation of an entire nation that believes that Jesus (peace be upon him) is the Messiah.

Yes, those pesky Muslims believe he is the Messiah. They also believe in the feast sent from Heaven, the disciples, that Jesus (as) could cure the blind and the leper, raise the dead and give life to birds of clay he made by hand, all by the permission of God. Even cooler, they believe he spoke in the cradle as a newborn baby. And you know what? If you don’t believe in Jesus (as) -and love him- you can’t be a Muslim. It’s literally a fundamental tenet of the faith. I know many people don’t know this - because Islam has been intentionally painted as the antithesis to the ‘Christian West’ to demonise and dehumanise the whole of the Middle East so Western Empire could justify stealing their oil and looting their lands, but the miracles of Jesus (as) are in the Qur’an and it contains nothing but the most beautiful of words about him and his mother, Mary (as).

The Talmud on the other hand references Jesus several times, including:

As a frivolous disciple who practiced magic and turned to idolatry (Sanh 107b; Sot 47a);

Jesus as a sorcerer with disciples (b Sanh 43a–b);

As a son or disciple that turned out badly (Sanh 103a/b; Ber 17b);

Jesus' punishment in afterlife is to be boiled for eternity in excrement (b Git 56b, 57a)

So, I’m unsure why Sebutinde - a Christian - thinks the unwavering and unconditional support of Israel in its genocide of those who adore Jesus, is the way to salvation?

Please note, I’m not questioning anyone’s religion - only the (il)logic of Sebutinde’s words. But hey, apparently any questioning of Sebutinde’s logic makes me from ‘the pit of hell’ so I better keep shtum and join the IOF. It’s the only way to heaven, according to the prophet of the End Times that is Julia Sebutinde. As she said, the Lord is counting on her. Without Julia Sebtutinde, where would the Lord be?

Share

All those who read my writings know that I think international law is a complete farce, created only to tyrannise poorer nations while in practice exempting Western nations from its reach, and completely non-existent when it comes to Israel.

And we see it again in the International Court of Justice.

All judges of the ICJ must make an oath. It is contained in Article 4 of the Rules of Court:

1. The declaration to be made by every Member of the Court in accordance with Article 20 of the Statute shall be as follows: “I solemnly declare that I will perform my duties and exercise my powers as judge honourably, faithfully, impartially and conscientiously.”

Yet here is a ‘justice’ of the ICJ - the so-called ‘world court’ - stating loudly that she is not impartial, that she is not interested in evidence, and she has no interest in fulfilling her oath. That it is her personal, religious duty to side with Israel no matter what.

You’d think that with such an admission, it would be ‘bye-bye Sebutinde’ and ‘hello’ to a judge who can at least pretend to know what a judge is supposed to do.

But no. As part of the farce that is international law, the Statute of the International Court of Justice states:

Article 18 1. No member of the Court can be dismissed unless, in the unanimous opinion of the other members, he has ceased to fulfill the required conditions.

That’s right, all the judges of the ICJ must all agree that Sebutinde should be kicked to the kerb, otherwise she stays.

I don’t know about you, but if I were the Israeli judge, I wouldn’t be voting for Sebutinde to be kicked to the kerb.

And so, she gets to stay as a judge in the ICJ.

“But what about the genocide case against Israel?” I hear you ask, “Surely she must removed from that due to lack of impartiality?”

You’d think that would be the case in the highest court in the world.

But the only mechanism to remove a judge from a case for lack of impartiality is found in the Statue of the ICJ, Article 24, para 2:

Article 24 1. If, for some special reason, a member of the Court considers that he should not take part in the decision of a particular case, he shall so inform the President. 2. If the President considers that for some special reason one of the members of the Court should not sit in a particular case, he shall give him notice accordingly. 3. If in any such case the member of the Court and the President disagree, the matter shall be settled by the decision of the Court.

This means that only the President can decide on whether he thinks that a judge should not sit on a case, and give notice to that judge accordingly. There is no other mechanism. No other judge can raise concern about impartiality. It is solely in the hands of the President.

After South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, Judge Sebutinde sat as the acting President of the ICJ for over a year, until Yuji Iwasawa was elected President in March 2025. During this time, and in a twist that will shock absolutely no one, she never once raised concerns about her own bias. She remains as Vice-President of the ICJ, a position she will hold till 2027.

To date, President Iwasawa has not raised any concerns about Sebutinde’s continued presence on Israel’s genocide case. That means she gets to stay sitting on it, although she’s already told us all that she’s going to take Israel’s side and make the judgment that there is no genocide regardless what the evidence shows.

And so we witness, yet again, the farce of international law. A judge who has openly pledged loyalty to Israel sits comfortably on the ICJ bench, shielded by procedures that protect judges’ careers rather than justice. The outcome is predictable: a court masquerading as the guardian of humanity, but in practice rigged to defend Western powers and Israel. This is not a court of justice; it is a court of Empire, and Sebutinde’s declared bias exposes the charade in plain sight.

While the faux theatre of ‘international law’ continues its shameless play to distract the public, the people of Gaza starve to death.



Buy Me a Coffee

(*(as) = alayhi (or alayha salaam), meaning ‘peace be upon him (or her)’).