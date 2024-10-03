Professor Marandi is excellent. Thoughtful, wise, an excellent listener, and excellent responder and with immense patience against the likes of Piers Morgan et al who talk over him when he speaks with their BS lies and the BS rhetoric they’re paid to force us to believe.

But this is the best. He blasts the West in a single sentence. You want racial hierarchy, and we reject it. So simple. So true. This is what their genocides are all about.

And guess what? Professor Marandi says, the rest of the world will no longer accept it.

Watch him put this journalist in his place with his natural grace, patience and that wonderful smile.

Share