"The difference between you and us is that you support racism and racial hierarchy and we reject it."
The entire Western Empire summarised in a single blistering sentence.
Professor Marandi is excellent. Thoughtful, wise, an excellent listener, and excellent responder and with immense patience against the likes of Piers Morgan et al who talk over him when he speaks with their BS lies and the BS rhetoric they’re paid to force us to believe.
But this is the best. He blasts the West in a single sentence. You want racial hierarchy, and we reject it. So simple. So true. This is what their genocides are all about.
And guess what? Professor Marandi says, the rest of the world will no longer accept it.
Watch him put this journalist in his place with his natural grace, patience and that wonderful smile.
Since you mentioned him, watch this and…don’t miss the end :)
https://youtu.be/yvrsn6uO5e8?si=dt-MDbCCMj5zs_GW
What an epic burn by Prof. Marandi! This is how you poke the genocidal Western white-suppremacist colonizers right in the eyes and their post-truth peddling excuse for a brain. The professor just dropped the 🎤 on the clero-fascist-democracy-pretend squatter West. ✊🏼