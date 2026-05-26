Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Susan Harley (M)'s avatar
Susan Harley (M)
4d

wow, that is a courageous and shocking revelation. Sadly I think you are right this will work against those of us who support the Palestinian struggle.

What else can we do ? The walls are closing in around us as well.

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Poshlost's avatar
Poshlost
3d

The British government is compromised. When the police disobey the law to continue the charade of "democracy" you know its nothing but a gigantic confidence trick played out over centuries?

Surely, we should be campaigning for a dismantling of the political system that has been corporately-captured and no longer, AS A SYSTEM, represents the interests or wishes of those in it? The creation of just another impotent party will change absolutely nothing? This just furthers and maintains a corrupt and venal status quo? When are British people going to accept that their political process has been captured? When are they going to face up to the fact that this Party Political Potemkin Village is nothing more than a smokescreen to confuse and manipulate them into maintaining a status quo which has no interest in the welfare and justice that they should be demanding? The corporations and their oligarchs control Britain. Stop paying taxes that are supporting a corrupt and venal system that needs to be smashed and reconstituted with fail-safe mechanisms to avoid their exploitation and manipulation.

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