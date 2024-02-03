Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Riwaq Allah's avatar
Riwaq Allah
Feb 3, 2024

Aya - this is so brave. You should/must be so proud of yourself

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Carina Malatesta's avatar
Carina Malatesta
Feb 4, 2024

South Africa Holds Media Briefing on Israel, Pose a Big Question At the End!

https://youtu.be/pXGwlNONMW8?si=YXKeScB3Vi4mcvy5

By continuing to fund, arm, and assist israel many nations are also guilty of genocide.

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