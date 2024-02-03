The ICJ ruling was truly a momentous moment. It signalled that the Zionist project, simply another synonym for the same Western Imperialism that has held half the globe hostage for centuries, could be held to account. The word 'ceasefire' is a misnomer here. In cases of genocide the ICJ is charged with calling for an immediate end to all genocidal acts. This is what the ICJ has done. The ICJ ruling is binding. There is no appeal.

Western states were irascible with anger that the toothless institutions they set up to allow them to continue to subjugate the non-white world under charges of 'war crimes,' while they themselves continued with the most egregious and depraved war crimes the earth has ever seen, came back and gave them a slap on the proverbial wrist. Having dared been treated this way, they responded in the most vicious and vindictive way they could, and stopped funding humanitarian aid to the Palestinians by defunding UNRWA. No-one, not even the court they themselves set up, will tell white Empire that they must stop genociding brown people!

This itself was an act of Genocide under the definitions of the Genocide convention.

I am in the UK. The UK has this idea of Parliamentary Sovereignty. This means all sorts of bullsh*t but in effect it means the UK's constitution can be changed at whim by any government in power. It also means that domestic law - that means an Act passed by Parliament - will always override any international law. The UK will often 'ratify' international treaties. This means it puts the law into domestic law. A good example is the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). This is fully ratified into UK domestic law by the Human Rights Act 1998.

In essence, the UK does not have to obey any international treaty or follow any international law if they have not ratified it into UK law. In such cases, the UK courts will never uphold any case where a claimant or respondent/defendant asserts their rights under international law to which the UK has signed and agreed to adhere to. (Incidentally it is why the current Tory government is so keen to get rid of the Human Rights Act - ECHR rights can be ignored without it being enshrined in domestic law).

This is where the UK has made a booboo. They ratified the Genocide Convention into UK law. It is all within the International Criminal Court Act 2001. As such, not only has the UK government violated the Genocide Convention, it has broken its own domestic laws.

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The International Criminal Court Act 2001 states:

Article 6

Genocide

For the purpose of this Statute, “genocide” means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

(a) Killing members of the group;

(b) Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group;

(c) Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part;

(d) Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group;

(e) Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

Article 8 (b) (xxv) of the International Criminal Court Act 2001 states:

Article 8

War Crimes

(b) Other serious violations of the laws and customs applicable in international armed conflict, within the established framework of international law, namely, any of the following acts:

(xxv) Intentionally using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare by depriving them of objects indispensable to their survival, including wilfully impeding relief supplies as provided for under the Geneva Conventions;

The domestic Act goes further. It states that anyone aiding and abetting genocide is also committing an offence and can be punished and imprisoned for up to 30 years. The Act states:

51

Genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes

(1) It is an offence against the law of England and Wales for a person to commit genocide, a crime against humanity or a war crime.

(2) This section applies to acts committed—

(a) in England or Wales, or

(b) outside the United Kingdom by a United Kingdom national, a United Kingdom resident or a person subject to UK service jurisdiction.

52

Conduct ancillary to genocide, etc. committed outside jurisdiction

(1) It is an offence against the law of England and Wales for a person to engage in conduct ancillary to an act to which this section applies.

(2) This section applies to an act that if committed in England or Wales would constitute—

(a) an offence under section 51 (genocide, crime against humanity or war crime), or

(b) an offence under this section,

but which, being committed (or intended to be committed) outside England and Wales, does not constitute such an offence.

(3) The reference in subsection (1) to conduct ancillary to such an act is to conduct that would constitute an ancillary offence in relation to that act if the act were committed in England or Wales.

(4) This section applies where the conduct in question consists of or includes an act committed—

(a) in England or Wales, or

(b)outside the United Kingdom by a United Kingdom national, a United Kingdom resident or a person subject to UK service jurisdiction.

53

Trial and punishment of main offences

(1) The following provisions apply in relation to—

(a) offences under section 51 (genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes),

(b) offences under section 52 (conduct ancillary to genocide, etc. committed outside jurisdiction), and

(c) offences ancillary to an offence within paragraph (a) or (b) above.

(2)The offence is triable only on indictment.

(3) Proceedings for an offence shall not be instituted except by or with the consent of the Attorney General.

(4) If the offence is not committed in England or Wales—

(a) proceedings may be taken, and

(b) the offence may for incidental purposes be treated as having been committed,

in any place in England or Wales.

(5) A person convicted of—

(a) an offence involving murder, or

(b) an offence ancillary to an offence involving murder,

shall be dealt with as for an offence of murder or, as the case may be, the corresponding ancillary offence in relation to murder.

In this subsection “murder” means the killing of a person in such circumstances as would, if committed in England or Wales, constitute murder.

(6)

In any other case a person convicted of an offence is liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 30 years.

55

Meaning of “ancillary offence”

(1) References in this Part to an ancillary offence under the law of England and Wales are to—

(a) aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring the commission of an offence,

(b) inciting a person to commit an offence,

(c) attempting or conspiring to commit an offence, or

(d) assisting an offender or concealing the commission of an offence.

(2)

In subsection (1)(a) the reference to aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring is to conduct that in relation to an indictable offence would be punishable under section 8 of the Accessories and Abettors Act 1861 (c. 94).

It is clear beyond doubt from the wording of the Act, that funding genocide falls within the definition of ancillary offences from at least section 55 (1) (a) and (d). This means that paying tax to fund genocide is - ipso facto - a crime which we, as UK taxpayers, can be imprisoned for. Importantly, the Act is not time-barred. This means that any subsequent government can take this action against us.

It is an objective fact that by this UK Act, UK taxpayers are currently funding genocide and/or complicity to commit genocide and are breaking UK law.

It is on this ground, that I refuse to pay tax. This is in effect a novel argument for not paying tax, based heavily upon the ICJ ruling of plausible genocide. This is because:

1) All tax rebellion to this point has been based on the UK's lack of compliance with international law. This has not worked in courts.

However, as discussed above, domestic law always trumps international law in the UK. As such:

2) The argument for not paying tax utilises domestic law as supreme over international law

3) The argument for genocide is established due to the ruling of the ICJ which is binding without appeal

Further, this argument is:

4) Not based on moral grounds but on grounds of the fact we are complicit in domestic law of criminal activities by paying tax

5) I am not withholding tax. I am simply not allocating the tax to HMRC until I have assurances that:

a) The British government is not committing acts of genocide (which includes complicity) to genocide; and

b) I am not committing crimes of genocide as a taxpayer funding the government. This question of is not 'Will this government charge me for complicity or committing genocide by my funding?' but 'Am I as a fact, said to be committing these crimes as per the legislation?'.

This is an important distinction because if I could be committing a crime or it is a crime - then any subsequent government could charge me and imprison me for the crime of genocide because the Act is not time-barred.

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It is worth stating here that the fact that the UK is committing and/or complicit to genocide is supported by over 800 serving officials in the US and Europe, who have signed a statement warning that their own governments' policies on the Israel-Gaza war could amount to "grave violations of international law". This 'transatlantic statement' has been signed by civil servants from the US, the EU and 11 European countries including the UK, France and Germany. It states:

"There is a plausible risk that our governments' policies are contributing to grave violations of international law, war crimes and even ethnic cleansing or genocide.".

The statement further calls for the US and European governments to:

"stop asserting to the public that there is a strategic and defensible rationale behind the Israeli operation".

For these reasons, I have written this letter to HMRC. You can find it here in full:

https://demandchange.co.uk/2024/02/02/letter-to-hmrc-the-illegality-of-paying-tax-when-committing-genocide/

I do not know if it will work or not, but the genocidal UK government has reached the threshold for fascism, and I will no longer allow it to use my hard work to fund their illegal, immoral, depraved and perverted massacres.

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