In a move that will surprise absolutely no-one who uses their brain in intellectual pursuits - like actually thinking - the Court of Appeal confirmed that the Home Secretary was correct in proscribing Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation.

Of course, the nonsensical and completely ridiculous ruling of the High Court was that Palestine Action was engaged in terrorism, but that due to some very minor technicality, was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the wrong way and that meant the proscription was thus techinically unlawul.

However, despite their judgment that this group involved in terrorism was unlawfully proscribed as terrorist under a minor technicality, the court ruled that the proscription nevertheless would still stand until the appeal - meaning that what they had ruled as unlawful bizzarely remained lawful in law. Expressions of support of Palestine Action remained terrorist offences.

Such a judgment was clearly confusing and led more people to express support for Palestine Action at the continued encouragement of psyop Defend our Juries, and Palestine Action co-founder, Huda Ammori, resulting in their arrest and leading to their inevitable conviction under terrorism legislation - something the High Court judgment confirmed. The whole theatrics and subsequent judgment were very clearly a set-up, which I wrote about in detail here:

Even Craig Murray, who ironically shows the same disdain for countries taking their futures into their own hands as the ideologies he is so fond of criticising (read more here), saw this as the set-up it was.

The Court of Appeal overturned the High Court judgment, which was inevitable, and confirmed that Palestine Action was lawfully proscribed and is and remains a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Of course, this being a Court of Appeal judgment rather than a High Court judgment means it has far greater precedential power and must be followed by every lower court as law.

Huda Ammori, who by now cannot be simply thought of as a “useful idiot”, but to whom evidence points to as someone very much involved in the games of misrepresenting information, implying corruption in court processes when none exist (I will be addressing this in my next piece), and encouraging people to continue to support a proscribed group - in short, a willing and known part of the psyops operation - is painting this complete failure as a win.

No, Huda, it was a loss. It was a monumental loss, creating precedents of terrorism for direct action groups, leading the way to the stifling of all direct action political protest through terrorism legislation.

The state did not throw ‘all its might’ at you. It set up traps for Palestine Action supporters who simply walked into them, encouraged by you and Tim Crosland of DoJ, XR, and JSO. They lawfully arrested everyone, and lawfully proscribed PA and lawfully created caselaw precedent.

You resisted nothing. You bowed to the system and ruined thousands of British citizens’ lives along the way.

What is this ‘win’? A moral resistance to genocide? That isn’t a win - that’s basic humanity.

Just as a side note: Does anyone genuinely believe a bunch of kids with a few hammers and an angle grinder are really going to take down Elbit Systems, a highly sophisticated security company staffed by Israeli intelligence and former IDF commanders, making highly sophisticated and deadly weaponry? Do you honestly think that their security is so lax that they cannot prevent these small acts of vandalism? Ditto for RAF base Brize Norton - do you genuinely believe two kids on electric scooters with a tin of paint can ground an RAF fleet? If so, why isn’t everyone doing this! We don’t need war! We just need paint!

Or maybe, just maybe, in the highly controlled narrative landscape we live in, maybe it is of benefit to allow these small acts of vandalism, to create the narrative and justification for far greater benefits, namely:

The criminalisation of direct action as terrorism The criminalisation of direct action against foreign weapons companies as terrorism The criminalisation of direct action against weapons companies involved in genocide as terrorism The lawfully instigated contempt of court proceedings against a defendant’s barrister in such cases Greater suppression of protest rights, specifically those affecting weapons companies

As always, we must ask ourselves, who benefits from these acts?

Do you honestly think that Elbit left its British sites because of Palestine Action and a bit of paint and broken roof tiles? Or is it more likely that, for logistical and cost considerations, it may have been a better commerical and business decision to move their business closer to conflict areas?

So Huda, as ususal, is talking bullsh*t.

And her mates at Defend our Juries? You know, the ones who promised that if enough people got arrested holding signs supporting Palestine, Action would ensure that the proscription was lifted? After getting that predictably and intentionally wrong, they are now telling people to defy the ban anyway and ‘escalate’!

What is particularly alarming is that DoJ - who previously said that holding a sign supporting Palestine Action would result in a s13 terrorism offence, which may result in a maximum of 6 months imprisonment, they are now saying the same act may now result in a s.12 offence instead - with a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment I have written previously about the police’s seemingly complicity with DoJ evidenced by a paper trail of correspondence, which you can find linked in my previous piece. Based on the fact that DoJ is a psyop, it seems to be internally understood that this is now the plan of the police and CPS - a huge escalation in state suppression.

As always, we must ask ourselves, who benefits from these acts?

Of course, DoJ - who are actively telling people to support a proscribed terrorist organisation, continue to do so without any consequence, arrests, removal of unlawful content etc. The reason, of course, is obvious, as is the fact Huda Ammori still has not been arrested for, well, anything! Despite being the founder and architect of Palestine Action, and by definition, the one directing people to commit crimes including those linked to terrorism.

Huda Ammori has actually done very well with her Palestine Action group in creating a cult following, so conditioning people into genuinely believing that the only way to continue direct action against Israeli arms companies is by joining Palestine Action.

People cannot even fathom that they can engage in direct action against weapons companies without PA being involved at all, without any affiliation with or support from PA, and simply continue direct action outside PA.

Palestine Action truly was and remains a very effective psychological operation. Kudos to Huda, she really tricked ‘em well.

On another note, Craig Murray has been trying to challenge the proscription of Palestine Action in the Scottish courts and has so far, got nowhere. For some bizarre reason he now thinks its more important than ever to go through the Scottish Courts. The reason this is bizarre is because though Court of Appeal judgments in England are not binding on Scottish courts, Scottish courts use them as persuasive legal authority and will give significant weight to judgments involving national security, which the Palestine Action case is about. Moreover, the next point of appeal for Huda Ammori will be the Supreme Court - which binds both the Scottish and English courts. Of course the Supreme Court judgment will inevitably uphold that of the Court of Appeal’s: that Palestine Action which has been already been found to be a terrorist group, has been correctly proscribed as one. No Scottish court can interfere with that judgment in any way.

In other words guys, save your hard-earned cash!

(Before I get comments about the corruption of the courts and judges etc, please wait till my next few pieces. I will explain the law and what is going on in Britain- so please bear with me. But I want to point out - just because a law is unjust or immoral does not mean that following it is unlawful. There is a difference between a law and the morality and fairness of that law. The Nuremberg laws were laws, as were apartheid laws in South Africa. Both were abominations and utterly evil. Yet, on a national state level, any judge following them was acting - within the state system - lawfully. This is an important distinction which my next piece will address.)

So as I have been continually saying and will say again - KEEP AWAY FROM THESE PYSOPS!

Engage in critical thinking, and above all, protect yourselves from these malign actors.

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