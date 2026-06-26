Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Change my Mind's avatar
Change my Mind
Jun 26

I'm not sure I'm getting the angle here - you appear to be saying that no-one should do direct action because it then gives the state an excuse to ban direct action??!

But if we are all pre-emptively not doing anything anyway, then the state has already won without us putting up a fight!

If every action which slows down - however minutely - the gears of war is to be labelled a 'psy-op' or 'all part of the empire's cunning 4-d chess', then why would anyone do anything ever?!

I would argue that it is YOUR 'never challenge the state because then it gives them an excuse to oppress further' angle is the ultimate defeatist psy-op. It assumes the establishment is omnipotent and completely unassailable, when in fact the whole show is being run by fallible, complacent, weak, has-been human beings - and to pretend otherwise is to grant them power which they do not have.

As if an oppressive state ever needed an excuse to impede our rights and freedoms anyway?!

Also, members of the IDF are the single weakest, stupidest and most cowardly human beings on the planet. Of course they could be outfoxed by everyday citizens - these are people who are so feeble and pathetic they need five grown men to arrest 6 year old kids

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Heracles Sakalis's avatar
Heracles Sakalis
Jun 26

The liquidation of the Gaza ghetto is genocide.

https://jewishvoiceforliberation.org.uk/article/thirteen-holocaust-survivors-compare-zionist-policies-to-those-of-the-nazis/

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