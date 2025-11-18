The problem is when you are caught in a lie, you're caught in a lie. Yesterday, I wrote about the alleged Defend our Juries’ caretaker’s complete lie about their spokesperson, Clive Dolphin, a senior engineer with Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the F-35 used to murder Palestinians and make orphans of their children.

The DoJ ‘caretaker’ claimed it was a case of mistaken identity and it was a Clive Dolan, not Clive Dolphin, who worked for Lockheed Martin. They then smeared Right to Protest Ltd claiming they were ‘deliberately misleading’ in exposing him. Here are the WhassApp messages as a reminder:

As in yesterday’s article, this was all proveable BS….

Having been caught out in a lie, the ‘DoJ caretaker’ came back again with this:

Yes, that's right. From the lie about Clive Dolphin not being a senior engineer with Lockheed Martin - and smears against Right to Protest - they had to now concede that Clive did work at Lockheed Martin - but he left in 2019. Of course, there's no evidence of this and his LinkedIn says otherwise.

They then continue their gaslighting and DARVO - claiming that Right to Protest have hidden behind aliases and are ‘anonymous’ - despite their names being publicly on Companies House, and both director Ranjeet Brar and researcher Phil Bevin being on videos - and their correspondence with DoJ also being published online - full transparency! (https://defundgenocide.co.uk/letter-to-defend-our-juries-2/)

On the other hand the DoJ gives no name, no details of who they are, is not registered anywhere, and continues with ad hominem, baseless smears.

All I can say is, carry on DoJ - you’ve exposed your complete mendacity while continuing to hide behind anonymity.

Just like the State of Israel, the more you speak, the more evidence you seem to be creating against yourselves.