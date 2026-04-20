Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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Adam Whybray's avatar
Adam Whybray
Apr 20

This all makes sense considering Palestine Action was inspired by XR and XR had the explicit aim of getting as many of its protestors arrested as possible (at one of the London protests I remember being encouraged to put on the pressure on those who considered themselves unarrestable, trying to get them to move into the street off the pavement where they would be more likely to be arrested). It's always been the primary XR tactic, based upon a single piece of very shaky/shoddy sociology research.

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1 reply by Aya
The Light's avatar
The Light
Apr 21

It's not idiocy. She is playing her part for the state, as all protest organisers are.

Interesting that the government is forcing digital ID on prisoners and probation first. Not good optics but with the population still asleep or divided over minutiae, the agenda rolls on.

Building alternative systems now before there is no choice would seem a wise thing to be engaged in.

Peace.

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