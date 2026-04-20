Photo by Ravi Roshan from Pexels

I know some Palestine Action fans will read this and be extremely annoyed. One particular person has been trying to silence me for ages including first telling me off for telling people not to get themselves arrested in the Defend our Juries psyop, and when I ignored him, removed me from a WhatsApp community with loads of WhatsApp groups because he is the community moderator. If he were a bit brighter he’d realise that this was of enormous benefit to me, and keeps me away from dullards who are stupid enough to attract police attention for doing f*k all to stop genocide and doing a real good job at taking away the freedom of the British public at breakneck speed. So, kudos - you know who you are - and thanks. I would encourage you to read on, but unfortunately, like many, cognitive dissonance has trapped you into hero worship because to you Palestine Action is cool. You know who else was cool? Barack Obama. Barack Obama was super cool. He exudes coolness. But he’s a tw*t, murderer, assassin, warmonger and a f*cking terrible human being. I hope you understand the point, but I won’t hold my breath.

For others, the heading of this piece sounds controversial and my answer to that is, sod it. I’m done playing nice and tiptoeing around on eggshells. We are nearly in a complete police state - controlled by our f*cking phones, and if we can’t be candid and straight forward because the ‘feelings police’ don’t like it when we criticise anyone who they have subjectively declared are ‘well-intentioned’ people - despite them doing insane acts of complete stupidity that harm us all - then we will be stuck in the Matrix till our deaths.

So, if this already offends you, please resume sticking your head in the sand. But if you are an intelligent and thoughtful individual, I invite you to read on.

I’m going to signpost this piece from the get-go, so you know where I’m heading. It will consist of three sections.

Palestine Action continued Proscription and the Court’s Stitch-Up Huda Ammori and her Continued Support for Defend our Juries The Police - and Evidence of Their Unlawful Entrapment of Palestinian Protestors - and Why it Matters (with paper trail)

(A quick note: my pieces have become longer of late. This is because we are living in really dangerous, authoritarian times, and the information I am sharing is not just for casual interest but to really inform. As such, it requires accuracy and thoroughness, and I try to put as much relevant material as I can in one place, in the hope that it is of invaluable use to readers).

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Palestine Action Continued Proscription and the Court’s Stitch-Up

Being someone who knows the British legal system very well, and who spends a lot of time reading legislation and judgments, I know that the system is not designed for the public, but for the aristocratic class - today’s ‘elite’.

People do not listen to me when I explain the law. I don’t know if it is because it can be quite complicated, or if it’s cognitive dissonance and the desperate belief that things ‘work’. I think it’s more the latter. It is deeply disorientating and panic-inducing to realise the whole system is a sham, and there is no mechanism to achieve justice. (I explained the ‘separation of powers’ and how the courts work in this article and strongly recommend reading it. I also recommend reading this short book on constitutional law in the UK. Prepared to be floored by our lack of rights).

I promise you, the legal system does not work in the way you think it does. It is not designed to ensure justice for the people; it is designed to ensure the status quo is maintained; that the elite remain rich, and the plebs are thrown enough scraps to stop them revolting.

For this reason, the Palestine Action Judicial Review result came as no surprise whatsoever. On 13th February this year, the High Court ruled on the most spurious and weakest ground, that the proscription of Palestine Action by then Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, was “unlawful.” Despite this, however, the Court said the proscription would remain in place until the government decided whether or not to appeal. Should the government appeal, the ban would necessarily be in place until the determination of that appeal. In other words, what the Court ruled was essentially this:

“We think it’s unlawful, but we are leaving it up to the Court of Appeal to decide, and so the proscription remains in place.”

The government is appealing, and so the ban remains in place.

Of course, this makes absolutely no sense - an unlawful law that remains in place?! Bizarre - or more likely, intentional.

Huda Ammori and Defend Our Juries - which ticks all the boxes of a psyop - claimed this as a victory. Anyone with an iota of intelligence would realise it was anything but. Legal experts, professors and even Palestine Action fan and friend of Huda Ammori, Craig Murray also realised the judgment was so weak, it seemed like it was intentionally set-up to fail at appeal.

The first indication of set-up was the removal of Judge Chamberlain from the case, replaced with a panel of three judges including Dame Sharp, who sat on the Assange case. In that case, the mental acrobatics of the judges to deny Julian Assange his rights and reject his Grounds of Appeal were plain to see and truly breath-taking in their malevolence. Read them for yourself.

Judge Chamberlain was likely removed due to a judgment he gave earlier that year involving the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism - which has been adopted by the UK government and public bodies. The IHRA has been rightly criticised for conflating Zionism and Judaism - thus preventing criticism of the former - and preventing criticism of the state of Israel as anti-Semitic. Though Judge Chamberlain paid the obligatory lip service to the IHRA definition, his judgment actually dismantled its use. In Husain v SRA [2025] EWHC 1170 (Admin), he identified two examples in the IHRA that are particularly problematic, namely:

Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavor.

Applying double standards by requiring of it a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation.

In his judgment he states:

[102] … However, particular care is required in the application of the seventh and eighth examples because they relate to speech which is critical of the historic or contemporary conduct of the State of Israel; and, as I said in Ali, such speech in principle attracts the highest level of protection under Article 10 ECHR. [103] At [61] in Ali, I noted that it may be highly controversial whether a particular criticism involves “[a]pplying double standards by requiring of [Israel] a behaviour not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation”. Answering that question is likely to involve making judgments on contested factual and normative matters. In general, Article 10 accords broad protection to such judgments. Courts and tribunals should be wary of entering this difficult terrain, save where they are applying a legal framework that makes it impossible to avoid doing so. In consequence, they should in my view be cautious in accepting that a statement is antisemitic on the basis that it employs an alleged double standard of this kind. [104] For similar reasons, caution is also required when considering speech that is said to “[deny] the Jewish people their right to self-determination”. One way of reading these words is that—while criticism of this or that contemporary Israeli policy is legitimate— criticism of the founding circumstances or principles of the State of Israel is not. If that were so, it would presumably follow that advocating the abolition of the State of Israel and its replacement with a unitary state comprising both Jewish and Palestinian citizens (the so-called “one-state solution”, which has historically had some support among Israelis as well as Palestinians) would necessarily be antisemitic. In oral argument, Mr Solomon for the SRA defended this position. I do not accept it. Whatever might be said about the desirability of a “one-state solution” or its feasibility in current circumstances, J there is no good reason to regard its proponents as automatically or even presumptively antisemitic. [105] Nor, in my judgment, can it be regarded as axiomatically antisemitic to claim that “the existence of a State of Israel is a racist endeavour”. Criticisms of this sort have been levelled against Israel since the events leading to its establishment in 1948. There is no doubt that those events included the displacement of Palestinians from their homes and land in what is now Israel (referred to by Palestinians as Al-Nakba or “the catastrophe”). The view that this was a form of ethnic cleansing or a species of colonialism is vigorously disputed, not only because many Jews regard Israel as their ancestral homeland, but also because of the displacement of Jews from their homes and land in majority Arab countries at about the same time. But this does not render such a view off-limits in a democratic society which values the right to freedom of expression. [106] The claim that Israel is an “apartheid State”, though one which is liable to offend many Jews, also lies in principle within the area protected by Article 10. At the time when the Tribunal was making its decision in the present case, such claims had been made in express terms in proceedings before the ICJ. That court has now given its Advisory Opinion in Legal Consequences Arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinians Territories, including East Jerusalem (19 July 2024, General List No. 186), finding that those policies and practices gave rise to a breach of Articles 2 and 3 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. (Article 3 condemns “racial segregation and apartheid” and requires contracting states to prevent, prohibit and eradicate all practices of this nature in territories under their jurisdiction.) Israel contested the ICJ’s jurisdiction and criticised the decision. What can—and what cannot—be drawn from it is beyond the scope of this judgment. But the fact of these proceedings and their outcome does seem to me to illustrate the difficulty of an approach which places outside the bounds of legitimate political debate claims that the policies and practices of the State of Israel are systemically discriminatory or amount to apartheid.

He further added:

[107] It must also be borne in mind that the IHRA’s examples were billed as “contemporary examples” in 2016. They were not intended to set the parameters of legitimate political debate for all time. Whether a particular criticism of Israel’s conduct falls within the bounds of legitimate political debate depends on the facts—and the facts change. A court or tribunal using the IHRA working definition and examples must be alert to this and must avoid using them in a way which forecloses political debate on new events as they unfold.

Since IHRA’s formulation in 2016, relevant factual circumstances have changed dramatically, including:

The 2018 Nation-State Law, codifying exclusive Jewish national rights, condemned by UN CESCR as discriminatory;

The ICJ (2024) judgment finding genocide allegations against Israel plausible;

The ICJ Advisory Opinion (2024) finding Israeli policies breached anti-apartheid obligations;

The UN Commission of Inquiry (2025) concluding Israel is committing genocide.

It perhaps no surprise then that Judge Chamberlain had to be removed, and sharpish, and replaced with judges with a track record of siding with the government.

The second indication of stitch-up was the judgment itself, which confirmed that Palestine Action was involved in terrorism (something they had initially denied), with its conclusion being a complete non sequitur - that is, a conclusion that does not follow logically from the reasoning in the judgment. Craig Murray has explained this extremely well so I will quote him directly and recommend reading his entire article:

“On the face of it the English High Court ruling that the Palestine Action proscription is unlawful makes the decision that the proscription remains in place pending appeal utterly illogical. But what if the High Court ruling is deliberately designed to fail at appeal? I believe that it is. They chose an extremely narrow path to rule that proscription was unlawful and produced an extremely weak judgment. This gives an impression of fairness in the judicial system – except that nothing has changed, the ban remains in force. And it remains in force because the judgment is designed for the government to win at appeal. The judgment for the most part is precisely what you would expect from three hand-picked, known right-wing, judges. They: State that Palestine Action is a terrorist group within the meaning of the 2000 Terrorism Act (para 134);

State that they do not accept the United Nations assertion that the UK definition of Terrorism is incompatible with international norms (para 141);

State that in any case international law has no impact on English statute law (para 142);

State that all those arrested for showing support for Palestine Action – specifically including for holding placards – were rightly arrested as they were deliberately committing a criminal act (para 118);

State that there was no need for Yvette Cooper to consult before the proscription (para 60);

Repeat the Crown’s assertions of the Filton case as fact with no reference at all to the findings of the jury (paras 34, 139);

State that comparisons with Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion are not valid as those organisations have not carried out serious property damage (para 144);

State that the motive of Palestine Action in trying to stop Genocide is not “material” (para 70);

Argue that the interests of national security and protection of the rights and freedoms of others justify the interference with freedom of speech and assembly (para 128). ….. But they cannot really think both that it is unlawful, and that it should continue pending appeal. That is utterly illogical. They cannot really think it is an unlawfully disproportionate interference with freedom of speech, and that those arrested for holding placards opposing it were criminals and rightfully charged. That is a logical impossibility also. Yet both sit side by side in this judgment. The judges are not stupid. It can only be that they do not really mean it when they state one of those opinions. All the signs are that it is para 140, swinging entirely unsupported and exposed and waiting to be struck down, that they do not really mean. If they believed in their own judgment, the judges would have quashed the proscription pending appeal. Palestine Action was a proscribed organisation before this judgment and it is a proscribed organisation after this judgment. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.”

It wasn’t just Craig Murray who picked up the absurdity of the situation. The Canary reported the same sentiment was felt by legal experts:

“However, the judges allowed the Home Office time to prepare arguments for an appeal against the finding — and the very narrow grounds on which the judges declared the ban unlawful made legal experts fearful that the judgment was constructed to be overturned on appeal.”

One such legal expert was Professor Mark Elliot, Professor of Public Law at the University of Cambridge. He wrote on his website:

“Given the tenor of some recent case law, particularly at Supreme Court level, the High Court’s approach here is arguably surprising. Whereas the Supreme Court has recently sometimes tended to pay lip only service to the need for courts to form their own view on questions of proportionality, thereby yielding an approach that is in practice highlight deferential to the government, the High Court’s approach in Ammori arguably falls into the opposing trap. While acknowledging the need to accord ‘latitude’ to the Secretary of State, given the nature of the decision in play, the court makes little, if any, effort to show its working in this respect, raising the question whether anything more than lip service is being paid to the need for appropriate weight or respect to be ascribed to the judgement formed by the Secretary of State about how the competing rights and interests in play should be balanced against one another. This is not to suggest that the High Court necessarily reached the wrong conclusion when it applied the fair balance test: but it could certainly have done more to attempt to convince that it reached the right one. The Home Secretary has already indicated that she will challenge the High Court’s decision; doubtless the argument that that court failed to ascribe appropriate respect to her political judgement will be front and centre in any such appeal.”

That’s a polite way of saying - this judgment is insane.

The third indication of the Court’s stitch-up, of course, is as Craig Murray points out (repeated from the above):

“But they cannot really think both that it is unlawful, and that it should continue pending appeal. That is utterly illogical. They cannot really think it is an unlawfully disproportionate interference with freedom of speech, and that those arrested for holding placards opposing it were criminals and rightfully charged. That is a logical impossibility also. Yet both sit side by side in this judgment. … Palestine Action was a proscribed organisation before this judgment and it is a proscribed organisation after this judgment. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.”

The judgment ostensibly claimed that the proscription of Palestine Action was unlawful - yet kept it, meaning they ordered an unlawful law to remain in place, which makes NO sense. But there we are. It’s all lip service, or as Craig Murray puts it, “smoke and mirrors.”

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Huda Ammori and her Continued Support for Defend our Juries

As we have seen, rather than vindicate Palestine Action, the High Court judgment confirmed that Palestine Action is a group concerned with terrorism, i.e. a terrorist group. Despite this, Huda Ammori claimed this result to be a victory, and claimed her lawyers said the same. She even admonished her friend, Craig Murray for his aforementioned piece:

Not only this, she has continued encouraging people to continue with their Defend Our Juries (‘DoJ’) sign-holding despite the Court and the Police confirming that expressing support for Palestine Action is still a terrorist offence. In fact, Huda Ammori’s X feed is pretty much DoJs’ own these days as she literally retweets the vast majority of their bullsh*t.

There is no way Huda Ammori does not know that her tweets are false and misleading, and are arguably designed to be so - in order to get as many people to hold up DoJ signs supporting Palestine Action - and thus as many arrests as possible. The proscription is law and anyone defying it is breaking the law. Not only that, the Court has ruled that these people knew they were breaking the law and thus they have no excuse that they didn't know it was unlawful to join DoJ’s ‘Lift the Ban’ protests:

“All those holding such signs either did or ought to have realised that what they were doing was showing support for Palestine Action. It was or ought to have been obvious to all concerned that such “carefully worded” placards were carefully worded only to the extent of sending the message that the person holding the placard was expressing support for Palestine Action. What happened on these occasions was not evidence of difficulty or uncertainty in respect of what actions could be taken following the proscription of Palestine Action. Rather, it was evidence of calculated action.”

I don’t know if Huda Ammori is:

a) A sincere person who is unintelligent

b) An egomaniacal narcissist incapable of seeing beyond her own ego

c) An agent provocateur

Whatever the case, she’s behaving like a f*cking idiot. But based on her actions, I believe she falls within c) or is at least being played by c) in the form of Defend Our Juries.

There are many issues with Huda Ammori. The most glaring is that she openly and happily lies to her followers in order to mislead them into doing acts which will get them arrested and convicted for strict liability terrorism offences.

The first thing she - and DoJ - keep parroting is that their ‘sustained campaign of defiance’ of unlawfully holding signs in support of Palestine Action - was the reason the proscription was declared unlawful by the Court:

The same sentiment was repeated by DoJ as reported by the Guardian:

“In a statement, a spokesperson for Defend Our Juries said: “Thousands of people of conscience saw that branding protest as terrorism was a move straight out of the dictator’s playbook. Together we took action at great personal risk – inspired by each other’s courage. We helped make this proscription unenforceable by saying “we do not comply”.”

and by Huda Ammori, in another Guardian article:

“When I first heard about the proscription going through, it’s just like a ton of bricks, and then when you see the amount of solidarity and support – it’s incredibly uplifting. And I won’t say ‘I think’ – I know this victory is in huge part thanks to them.”

This is of course, all BULLSH*T and the High Court said this themselves in their judgment:

"There are two further points that also go to the general extent of the interference with Convention rights consequent on the proscription decision. One concerns the actions taken since proscription referring to Palestine Action that have led to many arrests. The various forms this action has taken are well known. Immediately following the proscription decision there were large protests. More than 2,000 people at these protests were arrested, primarily on suspicion of committing the offence under section 13 of the 2000 Act. The vast majority of those arrested had chosen to hold signs which read, “I oppose Genocide, I support Palestine Action”. We attach little weight to this when it comes to assessing the extent of the interference with Convention rights in this case.

Rather than influencing the result in any way, the Court said that they attached ‘little weight’ to DoJ’s mass “calculated” law-breaking campaign. In other words, it was not a feature in determining their judgment. This stands in direct contradiction to the claims repeatedly made by DoJ and Huda Ammori.

Huda Ammori, with her expensive KCs, knows her statements are bulls*t, so why does she keep repeating this lie? Can she really be that unintelligent? Or is she purposefully misleading people?

Equally perplexing is Ammori’s choice of sharing the aforementioned Guardian article; the Guardian who have been instrumental in the dehumanisation of Palestinians and even published an outrageous article that claimed that the reporting of the murder of Gaza’s children amounted to an anti-Semitic blood libel:

It is also extremely telling that Huda Ammori, while tweeting extensively about the ‘Filton 24’ has remained completely silent about the updated situation with the Shipley 4 case. You will remember that in August 2024, the Shipley 4 were tried for damaging a Teledyne factory, used to produce weapons used in the genocide. That first trial ended in a mistrial, meaning the jury unable to reach a verdict, and the defendants walked away free. The CPS therefore, announced that the case would be retried.

That retrial took place this year, but this time all of the defendants were found guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for 24 April, and the judge has already made clear that prison sentences should be expected:

Judge Ahmed Nadim granted the three men in court bail until their sentencing hearing. But he added: “The overwhelming likelihood is that each of you will be met with a sentence of imprisonment. “You need to prepare yourself for that eventuality.”

So why has Huda Ammori remained silent about this? Why has she not informed her followers of this significant and frightening development? Especially since she attended the first Shipley trial.

And especially since the CPS is now doing exactly the same thing with the Filton 24 . While it is true that the defendants were acquitted by the jury of the most serious of the charges, aggravated burglary - with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment - the jury again, failed to reach a verdict on the other offences. As such, exactly as they did with the Shipley 4, the CPS announced it would retry the Filton 24.

Another curious thing is, that despite Huda Ammori openly calling for people to commit crimes, she has not been arrested. Take this for instance, at a Lowkey concert in November 2024:

Compare this to Filton 24 defendant, Qesser Zuhrah, who was arrested for this Instagram story:

It’s somewhat strange, is it not, that Huda Ammori, co-founder of proscribed group Palestine Action, is being given full permission to continue to mislead the public and encourage criminal action and the commission of terrorist offences, without any arrest. Yet, others such as Qesser Zuhrah, are being arrested on the most spurious grounds for actually lawful Instagram stories.

Is it perhaps that Huda is a) a useful idiot being used as a tool by the state b) like other DoJ ‘activists’, is part of a psyop and needed to maximise arrests of pro-Palestinian supporters?

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The Police - and Evidence of Their Unlawful Entrapment of Palestinian Protestors - and Why it Matters (with paper trail)

Ignorance of the law is no defence. The police are under no obligation to warn someone that their conduct is criminal before they commit it. The law assumes that individuals are responsible for knowing the legality of their actions.

BUT THAT IS NOT THE CASE WITH TERRORISM LAW.

Under section 26 of the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, public authorities — including the police — have a statutory duty to have:

“due regard to the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism.”

This is known as the Prevent duty. It exists precisely because Parliament recognised that people can be drawn, pressured, manipulated or radicalised into committing terrorism offences. The purpose of Prevent is therefore intervention and prevention before offences occur, particularly where vulnerable people are involved.

If expressions of support for Palestine Action genuinely constitute offences under the Terrorism Act 2000, then the police are under a positive statutory obligation to take reasonable steps to prevent members of the public from being drawn into committing those offences.

Instead, the opposite appears to be happening. Material openly encouraging conduct said to amount to terrorism offences remains online with the full knowledge of the police, while individuals who follow that encouragement are subsequently arrested. The Prevent duty exists precisely to stop children and other vulnerable individuals from being coaxed, manipulated, or pressured into terrorism-related activity. The Prevent duty means the police should be taking steps to take this material down. Instead, they are leaving it up: on purpose.

The police themselves describe their role in these terms. According to Counter Terrorism Policing website:

“Police have a long history of working to prevent vulnerable people being drawn into criminal behaviour. The government-led, multi-agency Prevent programme aims to stop individuals becoming terrorists and police play a key role. We work with local authority partners and community organisations to help find solutions and work to support and protect vulnerable people.

In other words, the statutory framework is designed to stop people from committing terrorism offences before they occur, not simply to allow those offences to happen and then prosecute afterwards.

Yet where DoJ is openly encourage conduct said to constitute terrorism offences, the police appear to be doing precisely that: allowing the encouragement to remain in place while arresting those who act on it.

This is particularly concerning given that the DoJ campaign specifically targets the vulnerable — including the elderly, the disabled, and people experiencing significant distress. Where the state has created a statutory framework specifically intended to prevent vulnerable people from being drawn into terrorist offences, the failure of the police to intervene means they are clearly failing in their statutory duties.

What makes this failure worse is that the police are very clearly intentionally consistently giving mixed messages about what is a crime and what is not in regard to what is a lawful expression of support for Palestine Action and what is not.

Right to Protest Ltd has been ringing the warning bells about DoJ and the Met police’s seeming complicity since day one. They have now published their correspondence with the Met police - complete with the Met's replies. To quote verbatim from Right to Protest’s website:

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Police Entrapment – Misuse Of Terrorism Laws

“Right to Protest is increasingly concerned that the conduct of the police in relation to the Defend Our Juries, Lift the Ban campaign represents a serious failure to discharge their statutory duties under counter-terrorism law. The campaign has openly encouraged members of the public stating “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” and to hold those signs publicly until arrested in order to challenge the proscription of Palestine Action. They have also encouraged supporters to display posters with the same wording from their home windows. Despite the obvious legal risks associated with encouraging expressions of support for a proscribed organisation, the campaign website remains publicly accessible and continues actively promoting these actions to the public. Astonishingly, Defend Our Juries has gone further still. On its website and social media platforms, the campaign has circulated what amounts to a recruitment video, openly glorifying convictions arising from publicly expressing support for Palestine Action and encouraging others to follow the same course. In other words, material remains publicly available which celebrates criminal convictions connected to a proscribed organisation while inviting further participation in the same conduct. Yet the police, who claim such expressions amount to terrorism offences, have taken no meaningful steps to prevent members of the public from being encouraged into committing them, nor have they taken any action to remove these materials encouraging terrorism offences. This is despite Right to Protest Ltd writing directly to the Metropolitan Police to notify them of the existence of these materials, warning that vulnerable members of the public may be drawn into committing terrorism offences, and reminding the authorities of their statutory Prevent duty under section 26 of the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015 to have due regard to the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism. The continued failure to act in the face of such warnings raises serious questions as to whether the authorities are properly discharging their statutory safeguarding obligations under the United Kingdom’s counter-terrorism framework. This is not simply a matter of policing discretion. The police possess clear statutory powers under counter-terrorism legislation to intervene where material encourages terrorism offences. More importantly, they are subject to the Prevent duty under the Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, which requires public authorities to have due regard to the need to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism. If expressions of support for Palestine Action genuinely constitute offences under the Terrorism Act 2000, then the police are under a positive legal obligation to take reasonable steps to prevent members of the public from being encouraged into committing those offences. Instead, the opposite appears to be occurring. Material openly encouraging conduct said to constitute terrorism offences remains online, while individuals who follow that encouragement are subsequently arrested. This creates the appearance of deliberately mixed messaging which risks misleading members of the public into committing strict liability terrorism offences. Such conduct represents a serious abuse of policing powers and begins, in substance, to resemble what would colloquially be described as entrapment. Responsibility for ensuring compliance with these statutory duties does not rest solely with the police. The Home Secretary also bears responsibility for ensuring that policing bodies properly discharge their duties under the Prevent framework and wider counter-terrorism legislation. Where authorities permit material encouraging terrorism offences to remain publicly accessible while subsequently arresting those who act upon it, serious questions arise as to whether those safeguarding obligations are being fulfilled at all. Right to Protest’s concerns about the conduct of the Metropolitan Police were significantly heightened by events following the High Court’s judgment on 13 February 2026 in the judicial review concerning the proscription of Palestine Action. The High Court held that the proscription was unlawful, but ordered that the ban would remain in force pending appeal. As a result, Palestine Action remained a proscribed organisation in law, and expressions of support for it therefore continued to fall within offences under the Terrorism Act 2000. Following the judgment, the Metropolitan Police issued a public statement confirming that expressing support for Palestine Action remained a criminal offence, but indicated that officers would not arrest individuals at the time the offence was committed. Instead, they stated that police would gather evidence for arrest at a later stage. In practice this meant that individuals could stand in front of police officers holding placards expressing support for Palestine Action without being arrested or warned that their conduct was unlawful, only to face arrest later. This approach, combined with the High Court’s ruling that the proscription decision itself had been unlawful, created an extraordinary level of confusion for members of the public. A lay observer could reasonably conclude that expressing support for Palestine Action might now be lawful following the judgment. Yet at the same time police maintained that the conduct remained criminal while declining to actually intervene when it occurred. Right to Protest raised serious concerns with the Metropolitan Police in correspondence that such mixed messaging risked misleading members of the public into committing a strict liability offence under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000—an offence which does not require proof of intent. In other words, an individual who mistakenly believes their conduct to be lawful, because of the signals being sent by the authorities themselves, may still commit the offence (watch Right to Protest’s video which contains an explanation of the section 13 offence). Despite these warnings, the Metropolitan Police declined to change their policy and again refused to remove unlawful material encouraging support for a proscribed terrorist organisation, Palestine Action, from the internet. On 26th March the Metropolitan Police abruptly reversed their earlier position and announced that they would begin arresting individuals for expressing support for Palestine Action again, a complete U-turn from their previous public statements. On 11 April 2026 police implemented this change in approach during a Defend Our Juries protest in Parliament Square, arresting more than 520 individuals holding placards stating “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action.” Prior to this shift in policing practice, attendance at similar events had become increasingly smaller and arrests outside the High Court during the judicial review proceedings had been minimal. The sudden escalation in arrests following the change in police policy strongly suggests that the confusing and contradictory signals given to the public contributed directly to large numbers of individuals unwittingly placing themselves at risk of criminal liability, precisely the outcome repeatedly warned of by Right to Protest Ltd in its correspondence with the Metropolitan Police. Taken together, the sequence of events demonstrates that the concerns raised by Right to Protest were not speculative but well-founded. Despite repeated warnings that the policy of allowing material encouraging the public to engage in terrorism offences, and allowing public encouragement of support for a proscribed organisation while delaying arrests would create confusion and expose members of the public to strict liability terrorism offences, the authorities failed to intervene. The subsequent mass arrests therefore stand as powerful evidence that those warnings were justified. Below is the complete correspondence between Right to Protest Ltd and the Metropolitan Police, as well as between Right to Protest Ltd and the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood. Despite concerns being repeatedly raised, the police have continued to allow material encouraging conduct said to constitute terrorism offences to remain publicly available, have taken no steps to remove or restrict it, and have permitted the Defend Our Juries campaign to continue encouraging members of the public to engage in conduct that may expose them to criminal liability. We strongly recommend that readers review the correspondence in full. The Home Secretary has not responded to our correspondence date (13 April 2026).

You can find the complete correspondence between Right to Protest Ltd, the Metropolitan Police, and the Home Secretary, here, but I will share two example letters and the Met replies below:

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1) DoJ Window Poster Campaign

Last year, DoJ began a poster campaign, encouraging people to print out their poster saying, “I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action” and display it prominently from their homes so that the public could see it. The Met Police, quoted in an article published by LBC, claimed that displaying a poster saying, “I support Palestine Action” from within one’s house - even if it was displayed to the public - was lawful, as it wasn’t technically in a public place:

“In a letter seen by LBC, an inspector at the Metropolitan Police said: “We have looked into this matter and our lawyers say it is not an offence for this poster to be displayed from private premises, even if it can be seen from the street. “This is to do with the precise wording of the legislation.” Under the Terrorism Act 2000, a person commits an offence if they “arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation,” but only if it happens in a “public place.” “The really important part of that is that line: ‘a person in a public place,’” protest lawyer Katie McFadden explains. “Someone who is displaying a poster within the window of their own home is not, fundamentally, in a public place when they are doing so.”

This is a clear blanket policy of taking no police action against DoJ’s posters expressing support for Palestine Action to the public from a private dwelling.

Fearing that the Met Police were attempting to intentionally create confusion as to the legality of expressing support Palestine Action,in order to encourage people to unwittingly commit a terrorist offence - and thus a form of entrapment - Right to Protest wrote to the Met Police asking them to confirm that the same blanket ban would therefore cover all other equally proscribed organisations under Schedule 2 of the Terrorism Act (the full letter can be found at 5. Letter from Right to Protest Ltd to Metropolitan Police: 30th October 2025 on the Right to Protest website):

I. MPS confirmation of legality of MPS position on display of material supporting proscribed organisations from private premises Despite other statutory provisions and case law establishing that an act may be considered “in public” when it is visible to the public even if originating from private premises, the MPS and its lawyers have taken the opposing view that, in respect of terrorism offences, specifically section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, this is not the case. The aforementioned letter from the MPS confirmed that it is not an offence for the poster to be displayed from private premises, necessarily means that doing so does not fall within any of the Terrorism Acts offences, including s 12(1A) Terrorism Act 2002. In summary, the MPS confirmed in their letter, that no terrorism offences, including section 13 and 12(1A), are engaged in such circumstances, and that the display of such material from private premises visible to the public is therefore considered by the MPS to be entirely lawful. The MPS position is that private premises—rather than public visibility or access—is the decisive factor in determining whether section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 is engaged. Under this view, the same act would constitute an offence if carried out on publicly owned land, yet be entirely lawful if carried out from within private property, even when plainly directed at and visible to the public. This is the precedent thus now set by MPS in regards to Terrorism Act offences. As such, under the MPS view, if someone steps outside their front door onto the street holding a Hizballah flag, this would constitute an offence under section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000, as this would constitute a “public place”. However, if the same person stood one inch inside the doorway or behind a window displaying the same flag, no offence would be made out because they are “inside private premises.” In effect, the MPS has now created a distinction between being “in a public place” (where the act occurs) and “displayed to the public” (where it is seen), and has confirmed that the latter is lawful, meaning that the visibility of material supporting a proscribed organisation from private premises is not treated as a “public” act under section 13, nor does it fall within any of Terrorism Act offences, including s 12 (1A), as confirmed by their reported correspondence. II. MPS confirmation of legality of MPS position on dissemination of material supporting proscribed organisations to be displayed from private premises In our letter of 26 September 2025 to you, we further wrote regarding the legality of the Defend Our Juries’ “window poster campaign” where DoJ was – and remains[1] – producing and disseminating posters for download, and encouraging participants to download, print and display this material which states, “I oppose genocide, I support of Palestine Action.” In that correspondence, we raised specific concerns about the dissemination and encouragement of display of such material in support of a proscribed organisation. We require clarification on the MPS’s approach to DoJ’s production and dissemination of this material. Maybe a question to consider is if the DoJ changed the wording to, “I support Hizballah ” would the MPS also consider this to be legally disseminated and the encouragement of display, to be equally lawful? III. Confirmation sought Given that the MPS has now publicly confirmed its position, following consultation with its own lawyers, we seek formal confirmation that this interpretation remains the MPS’s current and settled legal position, and clarification of its scope under terrorism legislation. As such, we require confirmation from the MPS of the following: A. Scope of Display 1. That the MPS’s formal position is that displaying signs, posters or other material in support of a proscribed organisation from inside private premises, even where visible to the public (for example through a window), is lawful and does not constitute an offence under section 13 TACT 2000 or any other terrorism legislation. 2. That accordingly displaying material in support of any proscribed organisation[2], including but not limited to Hizballah, the Russian Imperial Movement (RIM), Maniacs Murder Cult (MMC), and all other groups listed under Schedule 2 of the Terrorism Act 2000[3], from within a private dwelling visible to the public, is lawful. 3. Consequently any arrest, detention or prosecution of a person for displaying such material in the same manner would constitute an unlawful arrest and misuse of police powers. B. Consistency and Public Interest 4. That the MPS acknowledges that this interpretation necessarily means an individual could lawfully display multiple posters or signs/articles expressing support for a proscribed group, visible from their home, provided such material remains inside private premises. 5. That any arrest or seizure action in such circumstances would therefore be unlawful and inconsistent with the MPS’s own interpretation of section 13. C. Dissemination of such material 6. The DoJ campaign involves the preparation, distribution and online dissemination of the “I oppose genocide, I support of Palestine Action” posters for the stated purpose of display inside private premises visible to the public. The MPS has taken no action against the dissemination of those materials. Accordingly, if the display of such materials supporting a proscribed group (as listed in Schedule 2 to the Terrorism Act 2000) from private premises visible to the public is lawful, the MPS is necessarily confirming that the online dissemination, distribution, or provision of such posters for that purpose is likewise lawful. 7. It follows that providing or distributing materials expressing support for any proscribed organisation intended for display inside private premises visible to the public, is likewise lawful and does not constitute an offence under the Terrorism Act 2000 or any related provision.

Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Ade Adelekan replied (letter 6. Reply from Metropolitan Police to Right to Protest Ltd: 3rd November 2025 on the Right to Protest website):

A. Scope of Display The MPS position, as previously communicated in response to specific enquiries, is that the display of material from within private premises, even if visible to the public, does not automatically constitute an offence (e.g. under section 13(1) of the Terrorism Act 2000), provided the material does not meet the statutory threshold of inviting support for a proscribed organisation in a public place (an offence under section 12(1) of the 2000 Act). This interpretation is based on legal advice and current case law. However, it is important to note that each case is assessed on its own facts, including the nature of the material, its context, and any associated conduct. The visibility of material from private premises does not, in itself, trigger an offence under section 13(1), but this does not preclude enforcement action where other elements of an offence are present. This position applies to all proscribed organisations listed under Schedule 2 of the Terrorism Act 2000. It does not constitute blanket immunity from investigation or enforcement, and the MPS retains discretion to act where there is evidence of criminality. B. Consistency and Public Interest The MPS is committed to acting consistently and proportionately in accordance with the law. The interpretation outlined above does not imply that multiple displays are inherently lawful or immune from scrutiny. Where material is displayed in a manner that may invite support for a proscribed organisation or breach other legislation (e.g. public order offences), enforcement may be considered. Arrest or seizure powers are exercised based on reasonable suspicion and legal thresholds. The MPS does not consider its interpretation of section 13(1) to preclude lawful enforcement action where appropriate. C. Dissemination of Material The online dissemination or distribution of material intended for display from private premises is not, in itself, unlawful, however, such conduct may give rise to grounds to suspect offences such as those set out in sections 12(1) (inviting support) and 13(1A) (publishing images) of the Terrorism Act 2000, or other relevant provisions.

Deputy Commission Adelekan’s provides a stark revelation about the Metropolitan Police’s messaging around Palestine Action.

The Met publicly allowed the impression to take hold that displaying a poster saying “I support Palestine Action” from a window was lawful because the person displaying it was inside private premises rather than “in a public place”. That statement inevitably created the impression that support for Palestine Action could lawfully be displayed from private homes, even if visible to the public.

But when Right to Protest asked the obvious follow up question whether this interpretation therefore applies to all proscribed organisations under Schedule 2 of the Terrorism Act 2000, the Metropolitan Police suddenly refused to give a clear answer.

Instead Adelekan retreated into vague language about context, associated conduct and the possibility of relying on other offences.

So the police were willing to allow the public to believe that support for Palestine Action displayed from a window was lawful. But when asked to confirm that the same legal principle would apply to Hizballah or any other proscribed organisation, they would not commit themselves.

That is the point.

The police appear comfortable allowing a false sense of legality to develop specifically around Palestine Action. People are encouraged to believe that displaying support for that organisation from their homes is lawful. Yet when pressed, the police refuse to confirm that interpretation in a way that would actually protect the public from prosecution.

The result is predictable. Members of the public are led to believe that supporting Palestine Action in this way is lawful, only to later discover that the police may still treat the same conduct as a terrorism offence.

When the police actively allow that misunderstanding to persist while leaving material online encouraging the conduct, the effect is obvious. People are being lulled into committing offences they do not realise they are committing.

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2) Metropolitan Police’s Confusing Messaging Following the High Court Judicial Review Verdict

Following the High Court ruling that the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was unlawful, but that the ban itself would nevertheless remain in force pending appeal, the Metropolitan Police issued the following statement:

Incredibly, even the Met themselves admitted these were “unusual circumstances”. Yet the approach they chose did nothing to reduce confusion for the public, particularly the vulnerable: it guaranteed it.

The police stated that expressing support for Palestine Action remained a criminal offence, but at the same time said officers would not arrest people at the time the offence was committed, instead gathering evidence for enforcement later.

The result is obvious. A person could stand directly in front of a police officer holding a sign saying “I support Palestine Action” and nothing would happen. No arrest, no warning and no intervention.

The natural assumption any lay member of the public would draw from that is that the police are not acting because they cannot act, particularly given that the High Court had just ruled the proscription decision unlawful. In other words, what most people protesting would be led to believe by the police’s intentional inaction is that the High Court had ruled the ban unlawful and that the police were acting in a way that confirmed its unlawfulness.

This runs directly against the Prevent duty under s.26 Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, discussed above. Public authorities have a statutory duty to prevent people from being drawn into terrorism offences. Allowing members of the public to unknowingly commit such an offence while simply collecting evidence afterwards is the exact opposite of prevention.

It seems the intention of the State is to get as many people pro-Palestinian protestors arrested and convicted under draconian Terrorism legislation, as possible.

Right to Protest wrote to the Met Police urgently about this (letter 8. Letter from Right to Protest Ltd to Metropolitan Police: 24th February 2026 on the Right to Protest website):

A. MPS CURRENT POLICING POLICY OF PALESTINE ACTION-RELATED TERRORISM OFFENCES FOLLOWING THE HIGH COURT RULING OF 13TH FEBRUARY 2026 – CONTINUED ENTRAPMENT STRATEGY The MPS’s policy announcement of 13th February 2026, following the High Court judgement of the same day, continues the MPS pattern of entrapment of members of the public – including vulnerable people, omission in policing, and failure to follow their statutory Prevent duties under the CTSA 2015. In regards to the current policy: 1) The police cannot knowingly ignore alleged terrorism offences Terrorism offences are among the most serious offences in domestic criminal law. They are not minor public order infractions. They carry exceptional stigma and life-altering consequences. If the MPS genuinely believes an offence is being committed, it cannot lawfully announce that it will refrain from arrest at the time in order to “provide opportunities for enforcement at a later date, rather than making arrests at the time.” The police cannot lawfully operate a “watch now, prosecute later” model as a standing approach to alleged terrorism offending, particularly where the foreseeable consequence is that members of the public will conclude the conduct is lawful or tolerated (i.e. the police will not enforce it) and will repeat it. 2) The police cannot suspend enforcement in order to harvest more offenders Your announced approach—non-arrest coupled with evidence collection—is a mechanism for allowing conduct to multiply. Non-arrest in the presence of police is itself an operational message. It signals to the public that the conduct is lawful, safe, or tolerated in practice. Where campaigns are already encouraging people to commit the conduct, visible non-enforcement will predictably amplify participation and repetition. The MPS cannot lawfully allow alleged offending to expand in order to increase later enforcement opportunities, prosecutions, and “evidence”. Moreover, the MPS cannot claim to have no knowledge of these facts and as such, their actions amount to intention to entrap people into committing terrorism offences. 3) The police cannot manufacture repeat criminal liability through strategic inaction The sequence the MPS has now announced is structurally clear: identify “offences” and “the people involved”;

do not arrest at the time;

allow repetition;

collect evidence;

enforce later By deliberately not arresting at the time of alleged offence, the MPS is knowingly permitting individuals to commit multiple terrorism offences. Under terrorism legislation, each display is a separate offence. A person who displays support once faces one charge. A person misled into displaying support ten times faces ten charges with cumulative sentencing. The MPS is manufacturing aggravated criminal liability through strategic inaction for the purpose of securing harsher sentences. On any objective reading of the chronology and the MPS’s declared approach, the conclusion is inescapable: this is a deliberate strategy. It is entrapment in substance and an abuse of power in law. PREVENT DUTY S.26 COUNTER-TERRORISM AND SECURITY ACT 2015 (‘CTSA 2015’) We remind you again of your statutory safeguarding duty under the Prevent framework (Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015), which we raised expressly in our September 26th 2025 letter and reiterated thereafter. The Prevent duty exists because vulnerable individuals can be manipulated, coerced, or misled into offending. A policing posture that allows members of the public to be recruited into repeat criminal exposure by campaign messaging, and then reinforces that recruitment through visible non-arrest, is not Prevent. It is its inversion. The MPS cannot lawfully reconcile its safeguarding obligations with a declared policy of effectively doing nothing, that will foreseeably produce repeat offending by those who have been misled and morally pressured into participation. DISCRIMINATION The MPS statement makes the discriminatory nature of their policy explicit: stating in their announcement that this approach “relates solely” to the expression of support for Palestine Action. That means: one political constituency is being singled out for a special model of delayed enforcement and retrospective criminalisation; and

one protest movement is being singled out for “identification” and “evidence gathering” about “the people involved”. The discriminatory implications are obvious, and the chilling effect on Articles 10 and 11 rights is severe.

The Met Police replied to this letter (letter 9. Reply from Metropolitan Police to Right to Protest Ltd: 3rd November 2025 on the Right to Protest website):

1. Unlawful entrapment including of vulnerable members of the public The claim that MPS’ conduct amounts to entrapment has no basis in law and is unarguable; it also defies logic. The MPS statement clearly explains that expressing support for Palestine Action remains a criminal offence and outlines the MPS approach to enforcement – it is denied that, on any reading, the MPS statement (or the approach it outlines) could reasonably be characterised as an attempt to “maximise arrests” or “manufacture aggravated criminal liability”. 2. Systematic breach of statutory duties under the Terrorism Act 2000, Counter-Terrorism and Security Act 2015, and Serious Crime Act 2007 Your letter articulates no actionable grounds to challenge the MPS approach to enforcement. For avoidance of doubt, it is denied that suspicion of an offence imposes a positive obligation on MPS officers to arrest or otherwise removes the discretion of an officer in this regard. It is also denied that the approach outlined constitutes a breach of any duty to which the Commissioner is subject. 3. Unlawful discrimination contrary to the Equality Act 2010 and Articles 10, 11, and 14 ECHR It is denied that this approach to enforcement is discriminatory. The approach is clearly objectively justified. The MPS statement, and the High Court decision to which it refers, is concerned with the proscription of Palestine Action. The MPS approach that the statement articulates reflects the High Court ruling which found that the decision to proscribe Palestine Action was contrary to the Human Rights Act 1998 because it amounted to a disproportionate interference with the rights protected by the European Convention on Human Rights under Article 10 (freedom of expression) and Article 11 (freedom of association and peaceful assembly). Such a ruling is a relevant consideration in the balancing of competing rights when determining MPS policy and individual officers’ exercise of police powers. That this is a relevant factor in respect of expressions of support for Palestine Action that is not present in respect of other proscribed organisations is simply a reflection of the substance of the court judgment.

In legal terms, the response is remarkably weak. Rather than engaging with the statutory obligations identified, the Metropolitan Police simply assert that officers retain discretion and deny that any obligation to act arises. It does not explain how a policy of knowingly allowing alleged terrorism offences to occur while gathering evidence for later arrests can be reconciled with the Prevent duty or with basic principles of lawful policing.

In other words, the Metropolitan Police’s position amounts to little more than: our approach is lawful because we say it is, and the public cannot question us.

The central legal issue raised - the police’s entrapment of pro-Palestinian protestors - is completely ignored.

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But why does this matter?

As I wrote about previously, and which is laid out clearly in this excellent Right to Protest video, s.13 Terrorism Act is a strict liability offence. This means it has no defence - if you carry an item expressing support for a proscribed group in public, you are automatically guilty of the crime, even if you did not intend to do so, or even realise you were doing so. Further, as we saw in the High Court ruling above, the Court made very clear that they considered all people holding the DoJ signs supporting Palestine Action were doing so knowingly and purposefully breaking the law. This means that all these arrests will result in convictions. This has two likely outcomes:

Guaranteed Terrorism Convictions

A terrorism conviction is extremely serious and can have life-long consequences. It can severely restrict a person’s ability to travel, including to the EU, the United States, India, Australia and many other countries. It may affect immigration or citizenship status, and in some circumstances could even lead to the revocation a person’s British citizenship. It can also decimate employment prospects, with people losing jobs or being unable to work in certain professions. In addition, people with such a conviction may be prevented from attending future protests through bail conditions, court orders or other restrictions, and many others will inevitably be discouraged from attending for fear of facing the same consequences.

Mandatory Digital ID for Convicted Protestors

I have written previously on the dangers of Digital ID and the breakneck speed it is coming to both the EU and Britain (I highly recommend reading the section on Digital ID from that article: : The Surveillance State and Mechanism of Complete Control - Digital ID and Digital Currency). In short, Digital ID can be used to severely impact someone’s life. It will in practice, be a single centralised App on a person’s phone, using their sensitive biometric data, containing their health, employment, banking, housing, immigration and benefits data. To access any of these services, Digital ID must be used; and it will be controlled by the State.

The risk of abuse is extraordinarily high. Should an individual dissent against government, they may find their access to their bank accounts, employment, housing and healthcare blocked. This is what Francesca Albanese is currently experiencing for speaking out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza, as well as numerous Senior International Criminal Court Judges and staff sanctioned by the US. These individuals are finding that they cannot use their bank cards, ergo they cannot buy food. They are also finding they cannot access their health insurance, ergo they cannot access their healthcare.

The current British government have been pushing for Digital ID, and have tried to sell it to the public in ways that make it seem palatable. They have tried, for instance, to say it will be used for ‘illegal’ immigrants, to ensure that they aren’t given jobs that they are not entitled to.

More recently however - and far more sinister - is the government’s attempts to force Mandatory Digital ID on prisoners. Again, they have tried to make it palatable to the public, by claiming it is to “drive down a release in errors”. The government announcement on last week, 15th April states:

Digital overhaul of prison system to drive down release errors Shocking accidental prisoner releases to be stamped out, as the Government moves to digitalise the archaic paper-based prison system.

Prisoners, of course, will have no choice in this, making them the perfect first candidates for the roll-out of Digital ID in Britain. The government announcement goes on to say:

Outdated paper-based prison systems to be digitalised, with up to £82 million package to crack down on mistaken releases

New ID system to be rolled out to track individuals across the system digitally and crack down on errors

The percentage of accidental released compared to the prison population between 2023-2024 was 0.13%, and between 2024-2025 was 0.3%. Why this requires £82 million and forced mandatory Digital ID cannot be justified, but here we are, in authoritarian Britain.

The announcement continues:

Central to the reforms will be the creation of a new Justice ID system - a single digital identity for every person who enters the prison system, tracking individuals seamlessly from arrest, through the courts, into custody and back into the community… For the first time, biometric technology - such as fingerprints and facial scans - will be used on all prisoners to verify identities at key points in the system, including releases from custody. It will build on existing uses within policing, with the first phase of Justice ID rolled out this year. This will allow staff across the system to access reliable, up-to-date information on any individual, eliminating duplicated data entries and fragmented paper-based processes that have contributed to errors for years.

This is important, because the s.13 offence that the DoJ protestors will be convicted of, has a maximum prison sentence of 6 months. That means, even if a protestor is given 1 day in prison, they will be subject to Mandatory Digital ID.

Not only that however, even if they are not sent to prison, they can still find themselves forced to have Digital ID. This is because, under government proposals, those on probation will also be subject to Digital ID. Suspended sentences - that is, prison sentences ‘suspended’ unless the convicted defendant breaches a condition of that suspension, in which case he will be taken to prison - also fall within the meaning of Probation. The Independent Sentencing Review Final report and proposals for reform, published in 2025 states:

Single digital identity system would be used for offenders on probation to link an individual’s currently disconnected interactions and data across services such as justice, health and social services. It could be used to track individual behaviours and engagements, such as Estonia’s use of digital ID (not probation specific). The Government must decide which option it uses to link data across departments and services. The UK’s AI Action Plan also provides a blueprint for how Government should collect and share data. However, for both de-identified and individual-level data sharing, the main barriers are no longer technical but ethical and governance-related.

Digital ID for pro-Palestinian protestors will effectively end any and all dissent against the government. Should an individual dissent, they will be cut off from society, unable to access the basics including food and housing. The only option left will be to conform completely.

And that is why the police’s entrapment, the High Court stitch-up and Huda Ammori’s idiocy, matter.

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