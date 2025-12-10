Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

I tend to think if the CIA was forced to disclose all their classified documents that the exposed level of chicanery would be at such heights it might actually dissuade the patriotic cultists. Then again, what we know already about them is so vile that it should have already had that effect.

Eventually the goal of driving everyone insane will be achieved. According to the past surgeon generals 70% of Americans have mental health issues, so only 30% left to go. Or maybe it's the new definition of sanity since Trump is considered sane and 70% are now still sane but the definition of sanity has changed. I always thought that you got to the pearly gates and they pointed right or left to indicate heaven or hell (like the line at Auschwitz, shower or work detail) but I guess that was a lie since we are now absolutely in hell. Self induced mass extinction is a slow process. Insanity will make it easier and more palatable. Guess I missed the RAPTURE.

Any former CIA office spewing out trade secrets like Andrew would be doing hard labor at Levinworth if he was lucky. The CIA must be paying him well because he could be in Hollywood taking over Tom Cruise. Internet we had Tom Clancy filling in for Bustamante.

Then we have George Herbert Walker Bush becoming head of the CIA and then president when his father was collaborating with the Nazis. But since the CIA was actively recruiting Nazis after the war it would have made him the perfect candidate. It does make me wonder about the actual intent of the CIA however. Would the CIA or our government lie to us ? Hard to imagine.

We're living in the age of Alfred E. Newman- "What, me worry?"

