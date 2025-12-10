I try not to use Google because it listens to me and reads my mind. I mean, it’s not always on the mark - it’s currently obsessed with telling me I need to go on a Murder Mystery weekend and I genuinely cannot think of a worse way to voluntarily spend my time - but it did shove me down a rabbit hole of YouTube videos of ‘ex’ CIA spilling the goods on CIA agent tactics. That was a pretty interesting trip.



Take this for instance, ‘former’ CIA officer telling you how to find out if someone’s tampered with your stuff in a hotel room. Basically, you pile your sh*t up, memorise how it’s piled up, and then if it’s not piled up the same way when you go back into your room, it’s been tampered with! (I mean….you could just put a camera in the room if you’re that bothered?) But in any case, should the CIA want to tamper with your stuff for whatever reason, you can guarantee that they won’t leave your belongings looking like they’ve been 'tampered’ with as this ex-CIA dude suggests. But because you’ve watched his video, you will not be alert in any way to the actual signs of CIA tampering. GENIUS isn’t it? The simultaneous distraction and decoy.



This ‘former’ CIA dude, Andrew Bustamante, makes loads of videos telling you about acronyms and what-not about how the CIA can manipulate you, and how secret agents get all friendly with you to engender trust. I mean, it’s basic psychology already written in books like Dale Carnegie’s “How to win friends and influence people” but wrapping it up in CIA terminology and the ‘former CIA’ brand makes it seem like you’ve picked up some deep insight that the CIA didn’t want you to know.

On contraire, mon amie, the truth the CIA very much wants you to know these ‘secrets’.

How do we know?



Why, they say it themselves on their own website! I have italicised and bolded the most relevant bits:

Protecting Secrets–and Each Other: The Prepublication Classification Review Board

All CIA officers, as a condition of employment, sign the standard CIA secrecy agreement when entering on duty. All contractors sign a secrecy agreement that is consistent with the terms and conditions of their contract. A secrecy agreement does not oblige officers and contractors to absolute silence, but it does require them to keep national security secrets for as long as the US Government determines the information to be classified under Executive Order 13526. This is a lifelong obligation which exists to help avoid the damage to national security and to the Agency’s mission that disclosing classified information would inflict. The CIA created the Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) to review materials produced by CIA personnel– former and current (both employees and contractors) – to determine if they contain such classified information before they are shared with publishers, blog-subscribers, a TV audience, ghost-writers, co-authors, editors, family members, assistants, representatives, or anyone else not authorized to receive or review such classified information.

What Must Be Submitted to the PCRB?

Current and former CIA officers and contractors who have signed the standard CIA secrecy agreement are required to submit to the PCRB any and all materials they intend to share with the public that are intelligence related, such as materials that mention the CIA or intelligence activities, or that concern topics on which they had access to classified information while employed at or performing contractual work for CIA. In other words, this submission requirement extends beyond the limited topics they may have had immediate responsibility for on a day-to-day basis.

Definition of Publicatio n

The term “publication” comprises more than a periodical or bound or electronic manuscript issued by a printing house or a media company. The term includes any form or means of communication (including oral or electronic) to any person or entity other than the CIA’s PCRB or a US Government official authorized by the CIA to receive such information. Such communication includes book reviews, opinion pieces or editorials, scholarly papers, resumés, scripts, screenplays, blogs, and speeches[1]. The CIA secrecy agreement requires such communication to be submitted for prepublication review and approved prior to discussing the material with, or showing it to, individuals such as a publisher, co-author, agent, editor, ghost-writer, personal representative, family member, or assistant.

“Relating to” CIA or Intelligence Activities

Former and current CIA officers and contractors are not required to submit all proposed publications for prepublication review. For example, this requirement does not apply to material created around subjects such as gardening, wine tasting, stamp collecting, or sports; these are likely to be outside of the purview of the CIA mission and intelligence. However, commentary on matters such as intelligence operations or tradecraft (even fictional works), foreign intelligence, foreign events of intelligence interest, one’s career at CIA, scientific or technological developments discussed in an intelligence context, and other topics that touch upon CIA interests or responsibilities need PCRB approval.

Yes, that’s right. The CIA has Prepublication Classification Review Board that all agencies - current and former - must submit to should they want to say anything at all about the CIA to anyone outside the CIA. This means, whatever you hear these ‘former’ agents speak about, about the CIA, has been approved by the CIA for your consumption.

It is not ‘secret’. The CIA have specifically told these agents to go ahead and tell you.

Make no mistake: if they’re permitted to say it, it serves the CIA’s interests for you to hear it.

We are being played.

There are many reasons why the CIA would want these CIA-branded messages to be relayed to the public, and all rely on deep knowledge of human psychology -something the CIA has systematically cultivated through decades of behavioural research and psychological operations - and has refined into a potent weapon to manage perception and constrain dissent, capable of reaching people long before they even realise they are being targeted.

This new ‘former-CIA social media influencer phenomenon’ has many benefits for the CIA.

Here are just a few:



I. The Performance of Transparency (and Decoy Tradecraft)

Transparency is powerful, but the faux performance of transparency is far more powerful. The former-CIA influencer simply plays the part: he is approachable, relaxed, and reveals CIA ‘secrets’ and acronyms candidly. He is good-looking, articulate, and oozes the cool factor. He normalises the CIA by appearing like someone you might meet in a coffee shop, rather than part of an agency whose machinery of coups, torture programmes, and covert destabilisation continues to destroy the lives of millions around the world. The CIA is no longer a scary monolith; it’s a hot dude with a hair band.

Curated openness is not a contradiction but a mode of control. By choosing the individuals to front these social media videos and deciding what they can reveal, the CIA shapes what the public knows. Not only that, but due to the sheer volume of these ex-CIA influencer videos online, the public rarely asks further questions outside what these videos reveal (though much of it is the same information, presented in different ways). As such, this limited disclosure itself becomes a boundary to further exposure.

Decoy tradecraft is another extension of this performance. When an influencer demonstrates how to stack objects to detect intrusion, or what questions to look out for to determine if someone is a ‘spy’, he is not revealing current operational CIA tradecraft, and neither would he be allowed to. However, teaching these outdated techniques gives people the illusion of vigilance. They feel informed, but in reality they have been misdirected.

The illusion of transparency is the deception.

II. Narrative Saturation as Information Control and the ‘Benign Spy’ Archetype

Rather than engage in the authoritarian suppression of censorship, a for more powerful tool is to control the narrative, and even better, to saturate it. The CIA does not need to suppress accounts of its history or behaviour when it can drown the information with curated videos presenting a positive and appealing portrait of itself. Narrative saturation comes precisely in the form of flooding the internet and social media with videos of former agent influencers who present as kind, warm, approachable and appealing.

These influencers replace the CIA’s historical record online with a specific narrative, that of the CIA agent as mentor, someone who seems understanding and approachable, and someone whom you can confide in. He is not a person who is - or has ever been - involved in black sites, extraordinary rendition, targeted killings, torture, or illegal surveillance programs.

Once this narrative saturates social media, it becomes the default way people think about intelligence work. So when a protest movement discovers that a member has been a former CIA agent, intelligence services personnel, or someone deeply embedded with intelligence agents, this is no longer seen as a red flag. Instead, people defer to the carefully curated persona of the “benign spy,” convinced - without a shred of evidence - that he has somehow been morally rehabilitated from his former employment.



The result is an amazing cognitive dissonance: these groups keep this individual in the group. They continue to trust him and confide in him, even though his entire career was built on frustrating, infiltrating, and neutralising exactly the kind of work they’re trying to do now. They believe he’s completely benign and has left his secret service past behind him, not because of any evidence, but because a bunch of influencer videos have told them that ex-spies are good.

III. Psychological Inoculation: The Weak-Dose Strategy

Psychological operations have long used a simple strategy: provide the population with a weakened version of a threat so that they believe they are now resistant to it. Former CIA influencers implement this exact tactic.

These influencers inoculate the public with just enough pseudo-insider knowledge to make them feel informed. But the information is woefully incomplete and wildly simplified. People watching these videos, therefore, become confident in precisely the wrong understanding.

This is cognitive entrapment masked as empowerment. When someone believes they understand how manipulation works, they stop being alert to more sophisticated forms. When they believe they know what surveillance looks like, they stop recognising the complex digital surveillance architectures that pass outside our awareness entirely. When they believe they can spot disinformation, they become vulnerable to narratives whose manipulation lies not in the content but in the framing.

Inoculation is a weapon of reassurance. And reassurance is the one of softest and most effective forms of control.

The ‘Ex-CIA’ Influencer IS THE PYSOP

From all of this, it’s obvious that the rise of the “ex-CIA” influencer isn’t some harmless or organic trend. It’s a deliberate, curated strategy to shape how the public sees intelligence work, and to make infiltration easier.

The aim is to create a public perception so softened and so primed that being exposed as a ‘former’ intelligence asset is no longer a danger to the agent. In fact, it often ends up doing the opposite.

Once the persona is in place, a ‘former’ agent can be unmasked inside a protest group and, astonishingly, be allowed to stay, because of the “insight” from their past experience, and the belief by the group members that they’ve had some moral conversion to the side of “good” - just as these influencer videos portray.

These ‘former’ agents and personnel become respected, deferred to, and remarkably, even end up leading protest groups against state repression - the exact repression they spent a lifetime serving.

