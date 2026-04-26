I’ve written a lot about Defend our Juries and why I think they are a psyop. This includes a full and complete deep-dive into their origins and history. If you haven’t read that article, please do read it first before continuing with this:

I’ve also written an article containing a Freedom of Information response from the Police, confirming that DoJ is Just Stop Oil-based, and the CIA-front funding Just Stop Oil, which I also recommend you read:

In summary, the pattern of Defend Our Juries (‘DoJ’) has been the same one we saw with Extinction Rebellion (‘XR’) and Just Stop Oil (‘JSO’), and the same individuals have been involved. The pattern is this:

First, a cause is framed in absolute moral terms. In the climate campaigns of XR and JSO, it was the emergency narrative around fossil fuels. With DoJ’s “Lift the Ban” campaign, the narrative is that mass civil disobedience in support of Palestine Action would make its proscription as a terrorist organisation impossible to enforce, and therefore force the government to lift it. (This claim has already been debunked by the High Court). Second, activists carry out deliberately disruptive protests in very visible public places, knowingly breaking criminal law, to provoke arrests and confrontation with the police. Third, the mass disruption, negative media attention and arrests became justification for the government to enact draconian laws to restrict our protest rights further, including the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 and later the Public Order Act 2023. The aims of the group - the end of fossil fuel usage, and the deproscription of Palestine Action - are never achieved.

In a direct response to DoJ’s Lift the Ban campaign of repeated placard-holding protests in Parliament Square, the Home Secretary has now banned repeat protests in the same location. This, of course, is an extremely draconian measure and affects all protests - including weekly factory pickets and consistent protests outside the House of Parliament.

It is of note that this is exactly what I warned about in my articles, simply because looking at the pattern of these psyops, it was completely predictable:

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So, How Is Defend Our Juries Sabotaging Jury Trials?

Let’s take this in steps:

What is a Jury?

A jury is made up of twelve members of the public who listen to the evidence and decide whether the defendant is guilty or not based on that evidence.

The purpose of the jury is to decide, on the evidence before them, whether the defendant is guilty or not. They cannot give a guilty verdict unless they believe, “beyond reasonable doubt”, that the defendant committed the crime.

Judges ask juries to reach a unanimous verdict. If that proves impossible, the judge may accept a majority verdict, but only by a margin of 10–2 or 11–1. Nothing less is allowed.

If the jury cannot reach even a majority verdict, the jury is said to be hung and the trial ends in a mistrial. (In those circumstances, the CPS must decide whether to bring the case to trial again, although whether they do so depends on the circumstances of the case.)

The existence and right of jury trial has been codified from the time of the Magna Carta in 1215:

Clause 39: No free man is to be arrested, or imprisoned, or disseised, or outlawed, or exiled, or in any other way ruined, nor will we go against him or send against him, except by the lawful judgment of his peers or by the law of the land.

Factually, jury trials consistently produce more acquittals than judge-only trials. This of course, is of no surprise. Judges are human and, after years of experience on the bench, they can become hardened and less able to distinguish unique facts of each case, but instead automatically categorise individual and unique defendants into patterns they’ve already seen. Also, the jury has an option to deliver no verdict - and become a hung jury - while a judge must give a guilty or not guilty verdict.

On top of this, there is one further right a jury has: jury equity.

Jury equity refers to the power of a jury to return a verdict according to its conscience. In practice, this means that a jury may acquit a defendant even where the law appears to have been broken, if the jurors believe that convicting would be unjust. This principle is traced to Bushell’s Case (1670) (which you can read more about in my previous article on the Shipley 4 Trial, which resulted in a hung jury).

Jury equity operates as a constitutional safeguard rather than the ordinary function of a jury trial. It exists because jurors cannot be forced to convict and cannot be punished for their verdicts. Historically, it has been invoked only in rare circumstances where jurors believed that applying the law strictly would produce a serious injustice.

In other words, while the power exists, it is not intended to be the norm. The core duty of a jury remains to assess the evidence before it and determine guilt or innocence according to the evidence. In other words, objectively, not subjectively.

If juries are told to vote according to their conscience — that is, their feelings — rather than the evidence in front of them, fair trials become impossible.

How does DoJ Come in?

As well as the Lift the Ban campaign, Defend our Juries’ initial and continuous campaign is ostensibly to preserve the right to jury trial. Which is strange, considering that before DoJ popped up, every person accused of an either-way offence and the risk of imprisonment, had the right to a jury trial. Since DoJ came along, however, the government has begun proposing restrictions on jury trials. Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy has proposed that cases with a likely sentence of three years or less to be heard by a judge alone, and not a jury.

Take a simple example:

Imagine an asylum seeker is murdered in a town dominated by the far right, after months of propaganda about migrants “taking our jobs” and “replacing us”. The case goes to trial and the evidence clearly shows the defendant killed him in cold blood, simply because he was an asylum seeker.

But if jurors are told to follow their conscience rather than the evidence, their “conscience” may tell them the killing was justified. They may sympathise with the killer rather than the victim. They may think the death of the asylum seeker was justified as he should have never sought asylum in Britain in the first place. They may even think the murder was positive as it would deter further asylum seekers coming to Britain.

So they return a verdict of not guilty.

The killer walks free — despite the evidence showing a cold-blooded murder — because the jurors chose their subjective feelings over the facts.

This is exactly why juries are not instructed to decide cases according to conscience. In law, the direction is very clear: jurors must decide the case on the evidence they have heard in court. The prosecution must prove the case, and jurors may only convict if they are sure of the defendant’s guilt. If they are not sure, they must acquit.

Jury equity allows juries to have the power to acquit even when the evidence proves guilt. But that power exists as a constitutional safeguard - a rare exception where applying the law would itself produce an injustice. It was never meant to be the normal way juries reach their verdict.

If verdicts were routinely decided according to jurors’ feelings, prejudices or political sympathies rather than the evidence, the jury system would collapse into mob justice and a vehicle for prejudice.

DoJ’s aim is not to preserve the right to jury trial, but to inform jurors that they have the right to convict based on their conscience. However, they do not at any time make clear that a juror should base their verdict on the objective evidence in front of them. In other words, the messaging is that subjective conscience - i.e. feelings - are more important and take precedence over the facts before them, with the latter not even worth a mention.

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DoJ claims it started its campaign on the back of Trudi Warner. In 2024, the Solicitor General himself (the deputy to the Attorney General) attempted to charge 68-year-old Trudi Warner with contempt of court for holding up a sign outside a court stating:

The Solicitor General tried to claim that Warner was attempting to interfere with the jury and influence them to give a particular verdict.

The judgment did not make a blanket ruling that people can hold up signs informing jurors of a supposed right to acquit according to conscience. If someone attempts to interfere with justice by trying to influence a jury, that is contempt of court and punishable by up to two years in prison.

Under UK law, contempt of court arises where conduct creates a real risk of serious prejudice to the administration of justice, particularly in relation to a live trial. Attempting to influence jurors, interfere with their deliberations, or pressure them regarding how they should decide a case can clearly fall within that category.

The ruling in Trudi Warner’s case was simply that her specific circumstances did not amount to contempt of court. She was not approaching jurors with her sign, nor acting in an obstructive or forceful manner, and was effectively acting as an information board. It is of significance that the judge went through a detailed analysis of Warner’s actions. If holding these signs is always lawful - as DoJ claim - and never capable of amounting to contempt of court, the judge would not have needed to engage in such careful analysis. You can read the analysis yourself in the full judgment.

DoJ’s recent tweets include:

DoJ are clearly and intentionally misleading people.



The High Court did not create a general rule that displaying such signs outside courts is lawful. It simply determined that Trudi Warner’s specific conduct, on the specific facts before the court, did not create a real risk of interference with the administration of justice and thus was not unlawful.



DoJ are encouraging supporters to gather as a group outside courts holding these signs. That could clearly cross the line into contempt of court. A judge may well conclude that a group of people holding such signs near the entrance of a court - where jurors are walking in - is an attempt to influence jurors in a live case.

This risk is further compounded by the new protest regulations relating to repeated protests in the same location: regulations that were introduced in direct response to DoJ’s “Lift the Ban” campaign.

In short, DoJ are intentionally misleading people and encouraging people to take action that can amount to contempt of court, and which - factually - undermines the purpose of jury equity and the very foundational basis of jury trial: justice.

DoJ’s actions very clearly send the message that jurors can abandon the evidence in favour of their feelings - and that this is somehow their right as a juror.

In doing so, they are intentionally creating a constitutional crisis in which jury trials themselves cannot be trusted, because verdicts would depend on feelings rather than facts. That, in turn, provides the perfect justification for abolishing jury trials altogether.

DoJ has been ramping up this campaign over the last few weeks.

So, say goodbye to trial by jury.

And congratulate the JSO gang on another successful psyop.

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