Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

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김영민 (Young Min Kim)'s avatar
김영민 (Young Min Kim)
Apr 26

Your breakdown of how 'Jury Equity' is being weaponized is sobering. It was designed as a rare safety valve for extreme injustice, not a daily override for the rule of law. If DoJ succeeds in making 'feelings' the standard for verdicts, they aren't defending juries; they are dismantling the 800-year legacy of the Magna Carta. We must protect the integrity of the process to protect the right itself.

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Toma
Apr 26

Create an UNJUST LAW which guarantees conviction with severe penalties by finding on the FACTS.

Force juries to vote on their conscience rather than facts to establish a just verdict.

Facts therefore become irrelevant in justice.

Therefore juries are no longer trustworthy because they don't adhere to the FACTS and must be eliminated to save the "justice system".

The US is way ahead of the UK. It's already there. The legal system is designed to make money and oppress the poor. It starts with the legislation of unjust illegal laws which are selectively enforced.

The real problem is the moral and ethical breakdown of society. The US is totally lacking in both. US society has become a a diseased society based on greed, comfort of the individual, enabled by the debt economic system for instant gratification. Fear has been used to divide the nation to the individual level.

Ayn Rand and machiavellianism are the fundamental principles of US society today and what Project 2025 is based on.

And BTW "No Kings Day" is the US psyop to make people "feel good" and accomplish nothing. Trump loves being called a King.

Did I get it right?

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