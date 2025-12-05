One of the main problems with protestors today is that they are massively trusting of groups that pop-up and say they are supporting them.

They do not do any background research.

And if they do do any background research, or more accurately, when someone points the facts out to them, fully evidenced and substantiated with all receipts, their cognitive dissonance reigns supreme, and they shoot messenger in their righteous indignation in their balloons of ignorance.

Even when a senior engineer at Lockheed Martin is the spokesperson for a campaign, Defend Our Juries, Lift the Ban, whose sole action is to get Palestine supporters arrested under draconian Terrorism legislation - and whose tenure saw three major Israeli operations in Gaza killing thousands, displacing 100,000 and injuring over 103,000 (Operation Pillar of Defence, Operation Protective Edge, Great March of Return shootings) - they still followed his orders, angry that anyone dare tell them about this man’s background working for the world’s biggest weapons company, and manufacturer of the F-35.

I’m sorry to sound harsh, but as I am not a billionaire, I do care about others on this earth and I do care if our collective rights are decimated by people funnelled to useless action which harms us all - by causing governments to crack down and destroy our protest rights - by following the diktats of CIA-linked, billionaire-funded groups they laud and follow like sheep.

Yes, you heard it correctly. CIA-linked, billionaire-funded.

The problem with this same people is that if you show the links to the CIA - links by the way, that aren’t even hidden, they will say for example, “So what Trevor Neilson, founder of Climate Emergency Fund - who funds the A22 Network including Just Stop Oil, and encourages them to take disruptive action in Europe which has led directly to draconian protest legislation, abuse of legislation, criminalisation and draconian punishments of peaceful protestors - set-up a company, Threat Pattern, with ‘ex’ CIA, including former director of the CIA National Clandestine Service Michael Sulick as Senior Partner. You can’t blame a man just because his friends were in the CIA!”



Sandra, how many of your friends are in the CIA? Or MI5? Or MI6? Or Mossad? I’m pretty sure if they were, they wouldn’t be allowed to tell you anyway.



These same people want an article which says clearly, “We are a front for the CIA.” I hate to break it to you, but that’s not how ‘secret’ services work. They aren’t going to tell you what they do. Plausible deniability is literally how Britain still controls its Empire.

The whole thing about infiltration, psyops, intelligence-services’ sentiment management and the like, is not that they say what they are doing, but that they are hovering around. If they are hovering around the funders or the founders, or become ‘spokespeople’ after leaving, having denounced their former work and positioning themselves as some sort of specialist who understands better than us all how the State works, then that’s a RED FLAG.

There is no such thing as ‘ex’ CIA or Intelligence Service. They do not suddenly leave and spill their secrets. Just because they said they’ve left doesn’t mean

they actually have, they can’t be called back into service at any moment, they aren’t actively running you, after gaining your trust with the claim that they’ve left their shady past behind.

Simply knowing that people have links to the CIA, ex-CIA, MI5, MI6, State intelligence are RED FLAGS. They are all the RED FLAGS you need. There is never - and repeat it to yourself, NEVER - any benign reason for ‘ex’ CIA to be anywhere near protest groups. They work for the State, they have sworn allegiance and secrecy to the State - i.e. the government, and not to the citizens of the State.

If someone has MI5 on speed-dial sweetie, that’s a RED FLAG.



I would like to introduce you to a nascent project called. “WEBS.” The purpose of WEBS is to show you various links between different entities and individuals in different arenas.

The new WEB they have produced documents links between all the major players involved in funding and coordinating ‘protest’ groups. It’s actually scary what WEBS has found.

The WEB is really cool has icons on the sides which has ‘notes’ and ‘links’ - and everything is fully sourced.

Here is the link: WEB.



In short, the WEB exposes the following individuals and their familial - (and current) - links to the CIA. Such links start early:

CIA-Links of Paul Getty Jr. and Justice William Newsom

Aileen’s father, J. Paul Getty Jr., was very close to a CIA agent.



Paul Getty Jr. sat on the Board of Directors for Trans-international Computer Investment Corp (“TCI”), William Newsom sat as a board member and corporate counsel for TCI and Otto von Bolschwing, a CIA agent, was appointed President of TCI by Getty in 1970. TCI held US defence contracts and handled US government documents requiring high-level security clearance. William Newsom was also hired as an attorney for the Getty family, and after retirement, would go on to be a financial advisor to the family, and administrator of the Gordon P. Getty Family Trust.

Otto von Bolschwing became a CIA agent when the US recruited him in post-war occupied Germany. Von Bolschwing was a Nazi whose early career saw him undertaking operations in Mandatory Palestine as an undercover agent of the Sicherheitsdienst (‘SD’) the intelligence agency of the SS, having secured the position with the help of his friend and mentor, pro-Zionist SS officer, Leopold von Mildenstein. In Palestine, Von Bolschwing brokered an agreement with Fievel Polkes, a senior commander of the Zionist militant organization Haganah, the precursor to the IDF. The agreement meant the SD would permit Haganah to operate recruiting and training camps in Germany where Jewish youths would receive paramilitary instruction and encouragement to emigrate to Palestine to join the effort to establish a Jewish state. In exchange, Haganah agreed to provide the SD with intelligence regarding British political and military activities in Palestine.

After the war, Von Bolschwing worked for the Gehlen Organization, an intelligence agency providing intelligence information to the Americans, and acting as the CIA’s ‘eyes and ears’ in post-war occupied Germany and the Soviet bloc. After several years with Gehlen, the CIA recruited Von Bolschwing and brought him to the United States, where he would become a US citizen. Von Bolschwing and William Newsom travelled extensively together across Europe over a two-year period, von Bolschwing promising to introduce Newsom to his European business contacts.

(Von Bolschwing’s influence seems to have been extensive.)

The children: Aileen Getty and Gavin Newsom - CIA-links

The Getty and Newsom families were closely intertwined. Paul Getty Jr funded several of William Newsom’s business ventures, and their children grew up together. William Newsom’s son, Gavin Newsom, is now the Governor of California. Aileen Getty was a major financial supporter of his political career, and her uncle, Gordon Getty, financed 10 out of 11 of Gavin’s business ventures. Gavin Newsom is explicitly pro-Israel, pro-Zionist, travelled to Israel on 9 October 2023, and has remained conspicuously silent on Gaza and the Palestinians.

Not only did their parents have deep CIA-links, but both Aileen Getty and Gavin Newsom have forged their own.

Gavin Newsom has his own CIA links. During the Covid pandemic he hired former CIA Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to the Director, Nick Shapiro, to work with him ‘crisis manage’ during the pandemic.

Aileen Getty herself, partnered with businessman and investor, Trevor Neilson to create the Climate Emergency Fund (‘CEF’). Trevor Neilson has extensive CIA connections and has founded his own private intelligence outfit, Threat Pattern, with Blake Mobley, a former CIA counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism intelligence agent. Threat Pattern specialises in cyber-intelligence and data analytics, and is staffed by multiple former CIA operatives, including:

Michael Sulick , former Chief of CIA counterintelligence and former head of the National Clandestine Service (NCS);

John Bair - Former head of communications of the CIA

Sarah Morningstar - Ex-CIA analyst

Joe Andrews - Anti-terrorism specialist (CIA)

James Micsan - Former manager at the CIA Directorate of Operations (DO), also advises Threat Pattern. He also remains a consultant of Patriot Defense Group, headed by former CIA officer Todd Wilcox

The CEF — founded by Getty, Neilson, and others — now bankrolls A22 Network, a parent network of climate-protest organisations across Europe, including Just Stop Oil in the UK. In every country where A22 Network-affiliated groups operate, they have promoted high-visibility, disruptive action, including road blocking and targeting heritage buildings and artworks with oil and spray paint. Aileen Getty has openly endorsed these tactics.

And in every country where A22 Network groups are active, there has been a matching pattern: their actions have led to more authoritarian clampdown on protestors through harsher protest laws, greater criminalisation, and an escalation in draconian punishment for peaceful protest.



Not just Britain — every single one - from Canada and Germany, to Italy and beyond.

The Pattern That is Impossible to Ignore

It seems, quite clearly from the pattern that has emerged, that rather than grassroots movements, European climate movements over the last few years have been orchestrated from a single, heavily CIA-linked outfit. Under the cloak of plausible deniability - the CIA’s operational mandate - it does seem that the European-wide A22 Network climate movement has been a CIA-led movement, coordinated from a single base - CEF.

The consistent pattern we have been seeing is this:

1. The Same Blueprint Appearing Across European Countries at the Same Time

The A22 Network groups did not arise out of spontaneous public outrage. They materialised fully formed, with the same branding, the same tone, and the same ‘disruptive action’ manuals across multiple European countries.

This isn’t organic growth.

It’s replication and mass continental rollout.

2. One Tight Funding Pipeline: CEF → A22 → Every ‘Grassroots’ Group

The “grassroots” climate movement turns out to be founded and funded by a billionaire whose tight inter-generational family ties to the CIA going back to Otto von Bolschwing, and co-founded by a man who built a company with senior CIA experts.

CEF, which Aileen Getty and Trevor Neilson set-up, is the lead funder of the A22 Network, the umbrella organisation for the entire ecosystem of “disruptive resistance” groups in Europe.

This is not grassroots activism infrastructure: it’s the total opposite.

3. A Tactical Model Deliberately Designed to Produce Arrest — Not Change

Across every A22 Network group, the playbook is identical:

cause maximum disruption;

force police intervention;

aim for arrest;

REPEAT!

None of this harms fossil fuel companies.

None of it shifts government policy.

But it does reliably create a hostile public atmosphere that governments can exploit.

4. And the Result Is Always the Same: A Legislative Crackdown

Wherever A22 Network groups operate, their actions result in a crackdown on protest rights through new, draconian legislation, misuse of criminal laws to criminalise peaceful protestors and/or harsher penalties.

This is not an unfortunate side-effect.

Despite this happening in every country A22 Network operates. Despite these negative outcomes, the tactics of A22 Network groups do not change.

5. Climate and Palestine Provide the Perfect Moral Cover

Attaching these operations to climate justice and Palestine solidarity is powerful.

It creates a protective moral halo so strong that people feel guilty questioning the structure behind the activism, and criticise those who do. It is a powerful method to control sentiment and ensure cognitive dissonance - something the CIA is particularly adept at creating.

Threat Pattern’s - (Trevor Neilson’s private intelligence agency) - co-founder and employees are ex senior CIA and agents. They are all experts in counterintelligence, clandestine service, and psychological operations.

In other words, their expertise is foreign operations and shaping behaviour.

Conclusion

When CIA-linked founders set-up groups to engineer disruptive protests designed for arrest, and the result is a continent-wide tightening of protest laws, you don’t need a leak or a confession to see the pattern. You just need to see red flags.

You just need to stop pretending this is what “activism” looks like.

The pattern is consistent.

The players are the same.

And the puppet masters for the entire network of climate disruptive action groups in Europe - is a single CIA-linked, billionaire-funded group.

There is no clearer red flag than that.



Oh, and according to an FOI-response from the Home Office sent to Right to Protest Ltd, Defend Our Juries is not an independent group, but is JSO-based - part of the A22 Network:

Mind-blown?!? I urge you to read it all yourself - WEB.

Enjoy…or rather, fall into the deep pit of depression that will inevitably come when you realise that we really do live in a completely controlled loop.

The only way to break out is to educate ourselves, see the RED FLAGS and run the hell away from them.



Unfortunately, however, the Matrix is too warm and comforting, even as it’s bleak and genocidal.



And until people want to leave it en masse, they never will.

(Special shout out to Dr Phil Bevin, for opening my eyes to all of this and whose Patreon you really must read!)

