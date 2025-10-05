Honestly, I’m not going to go into this more except, read what the government has put out and see that everything I have been banging on about has begun to happen - draconian restrictions and the right to protest, just as Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil resulted in: the same groups who brought you Tim Crosland, co-founder and public face of Defend our Juries. If you haven’t read it yet, read it now.



The whole thing has played out like a complete psyop. Hilariously, this week the police actually inadvertently admitted to facilitating and encouraging the Defend our Juries protests, all the while, whilst claiming it was illegal.

On 2nd October, the Assistant Commissioner of the London Met Police, wrote to Defend our Juries, asking for them to postpone their event and being happy to discuss this with them further. Here is the letter:



The whole letter is ludicrous. “Hey Bob, heard you were gonna rob your neighbour next week. We’ve got our hands a bit full this week; can you do next week instead? Happy to chat to reschedule. Ciao! - Chief Policeman.”



Considering the police’s duty is to prevent crime (s.17 Crime and Disorder Act 1998 for anyone who wants to double check what the police are actually meant to be doing) - asking for the ‘postponement’ of a crime can only mean two things:



1). The police don’t think it’s a crime and all the arrests are unlawful or;

2). The police are encouraging people to commit terrorism offences and as such are guilty of crime themselves.



The theatrics continued, Defend our Juries replied saying they would continue their protest, and the government responded with more restrictive and draconian protest laws.



Complete theatre, all planned, rinse and repeat.



If only someone could have warned us what Defend our Juries and the police were up to(!)



I despair.



What else can I say?



