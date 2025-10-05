Challenge the Narrative

Challenge the Narrative

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Toma's avatar
Toma
3d

Pretty soon all the village idiots in England will be congregated in British government. After all, government is an institution so where better to keep and confine them?

The US by comparison has bypassed the niceties of letters, talks and such and just decide on the fly to beat up and arrest citizens for whatever they feel like. Our US idiots are all democratically selected. Only top idiots need run for office and AIPAC assures quality control. It's all in the name of "safety and security" as the country is under attack by a foreign invasion of its citizenship. After all the parasites and useless eaters have been deported to the concentration camps now under construction, the country will be secure and safe. The remaining few will be lofted heavenward in the rapture and the world will be safer for it. I here rumors that the scheduled date is between October 9 and 12,2025 and lift off point is in Washington DC. Tickets are being sold online @KKK.org and there is limited availability, so don't be "left behind"! (Proof of white supremacy required. Clothes prohibited, white robes and hoodies acceptable.)

A DOGE efficient and well thought out plan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Aya
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture