Agent Provocateurs

Cognitive dissonance runs wild in people and despite everything Right to Protest, Phil Bevin, Dr Al and I (amongst many others) have said, people are still supporting the quite blatant psyop that is Defend our Juries.

The new point of contention - after the revelations about Clive Dolphin of Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the F-35, fronting the campaign - is that Tim Crosland himself got arrested.

I mean, the most rational and logical person would realise that would be in the Agent Provocateur’s job description to keep their cover. If you're in a group, and everyone got arrested but the ‘spook’, you'd know they were the ‘spook’. Ergo, cover blown, full exposure, no more infiltrating for them!

Phil Bevin - brilliant as always - has explained it all in this new Right to Protest video.

I urge you to watch it and send it to anyone else who is still determined to ruin their life with a terror charge.

Share