Challenge the Narrative

Agent Provocateurs

The Agent Provocateur Handbook 101
Aya's avatar
Aya
Nov 28, 2025

Cognitive dissonance runs wild in people and despite everything Right to Protest, Phil Bevin, Dr Al and I (amongst many others) have said, people are still supporting the quite blatant psyop that is Defend our Juries.

The new point of contention - after the revelations about Clive Dolphin of Lockheed Martin, manufacturer of the F-35, fronting the campaign - is that Tim Crosland himself got arrested.

I mean, the most rational and logical person would realise that would be in the Agent Provocateur’s job description to keep their cover. If you're in a group, and everyone got arrested but the ‘spook’, you'd know they were the ‘spook’. Ergo, cover blown, full exposure, no more infiltrating for them!

Phil Bevin - brilliant as always - has explained it all in this new Right to Protest video.

I urge you to watch it and send it to anyone else who is still determined to ruin their life with a terror charge.

